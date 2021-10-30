hast utility to serialize to HTML.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-to-html

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html' var tree = h( '.alpha' , [ 'bravo ' , h( 'b' , 'charlie' ), ' delta ' , h( 'a.echo' , { download : true }, 'foxtrot' ) ]) console .log(toHtml(tree))

Yields:

< div class = "alpha" > bravo < b > charlie </ b > delta < a class = "echo" download > foxtrot </ a > </ div >

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toHtml . There is no default export.

Serialize the given hast tree (or list of nodes).

Whether the root of the tree is in the 'html' or 'svg' space (enum, 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ).

If an svg element is found in the HTML space, toHtml automatically switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when exiting.

Configuration for stringify-entities ( Object , default: {} ). Do not use escapeOnly , attribute , or subset ( toHtml already passes those, so they won’t work). However, useNamedReferences , useShortestReferences , and omitOptionalSemicolons are all fine.

Tag names of elements to serialize without closing tag ( Array.<string> , default: html-void-elements ).

Not used in the SVG space.

Use a <!DOCTYPE… instead of <!doctype… . Useless except for XHTML ( boolean , default: false ).

Preferred quote to use ( '"' or '\'' , default: '"' ).

Use the other quote if that results in less bytes ( boolean , default: false ).

Leave attributes unquoted if that results in less bytes ( boolean , default: false ).

Not used in the SVG space.

Omit optional opening and closing tags ( boolean , default: false ). For example, in <ol><li>one</li><li>two</li></ol> , both </li> closing tags can be omitted. The first because it’s followed by another li , the last because it’s followed by nothing.

Not used in the SVG space.

Collapse empty attributes: get class instead of class="" ( boolean , default: false ). Note: boolean attributes, such as hidden , are always collapsed.

Not used in the SVG space.

Close self-closing nodes with an extra slash ( / ): <img /> instead of <img> ( boolean , default: false ). See tightSelfClosing to control whether a space is used before the slash.

Not used in the SVG space.

Close SVG elements without any content with slash ( / ) on the opening tag instead of an end tag: <circle /> instead of <circle></circle> ( boolean , default: false ). See tightSelfClosing to control whether a space is used before the slash.

Not used in the HTML space.

Do not use an extra space when closing self-closing elements: <img/> instead of <img /> ( boolean , default: false ). Note: Only used if closeSelfClosing: true or closeEmptyElements: true .

Join known comma-separated attribute values with just a comma ( , ), instead of padding them on the right as well ( ,· , where · represents a space) ( boolean , default: false ).

Join attributes together, without whitespace, if possible: get class="a b"title="c d" instead of class="a b" title="c d" to save bytes ( boolean , default: false ). Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.

Not used in the SVG space.

Drop unneeded spaces in doctypes: <!doctypehtml> instead of <!doctype html> to save bytes ( boolean , default: false ). Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.

Use “bogus comments” instead of comments to save byes: <?charlie> instead of <!--charlie--> ( boolean , default: false ). Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.

Do not encode characters which cause parse errors (even though they work), to save bytes ( boolean , default: false ). Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.

Not used in the SVG space.

Do not encode some characters which cause XSS vulnerabilities in older browsers ( boolean , default: false ). Note: Only set this if you completely trust the content.

Allow raw nodes and insert them as raw HTML. When falsey, encodes raw nodes ( boolean , default: false ). Note: Only set this if you completely trust the content.

Security

Use of hast-util-to-html can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe. Use hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.

Related

hast-util-sanitize — Sanitize hast nodes

— Sanitize hast nodes rehype-stringify — Wrapper around this project for rehype

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer