hast utility to serialize to HTML.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-to-html
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html'
var tree = h('.alpha', [
'bravo ',
h('b', 'charlie'),
' delta ',
h('a.echo', {download: true}, 'foxtrot')
])
console.log(toHtml(tree))
Yields:
<div class="alpha">bravo <b>charlie</b> delta <a class="echo" download>foxtrot</a></div>
This package exports the following identifiers:
toHtml.
There is no default export.
toHtml(tree[, options])
Serialize the given hast tree (or list of nodes).
options.space
Whether the root of the tree is in the
'html' or
'svg'
space (enum,
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html').
If an
svg element is found in the HTML space,
toHtml automatically switches
to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when exiting.
options.entities
Configuration for
stringify-entities (
Object, default:
{}).
Do not use
escapeOnly,
attribute, or
subset (
toHtml already passes
those, so they won’t work).
However,
useNamedReferences,
useShortestReferences, and
omitOptionalSemicolons are all fine.
options.voids
Tag names of elements to serialize without closing tag
(
Array.<string>, default:
html-void-elements).
Not used in the SVG space.
options.upperDoctype
Use a
<!DOCTYPE… instead of
<!doctype….
Useless except for XHTML (
boolean, default:
false).
options.quote
Preferred quote to use (
'"' or
'\'', default:
'"').
options.quoteSmart
Use the other quote if that results in less bytes (
boolean, default:
false).
options.preferUnquoted
Leave attributes unquoted if that results in less bytes (
boolean, default:
false).
Not used in the SVG space.
options.omitOptionalTags
Omit optional opening and closing tags (
boolean, default:
false).
For example, in
<ol><li>one</li><li>two</li></ol>, both
</li>
closing tags can be omitted.
The first because it’s followed by another
li, the last because it’s followed
by nothing.
Not used in the SVG space.
options.collapseEmptyAttributes
Collapse empty attributes: get
class instead of
class="" (
boolean,
default:
false).
Note: boolean attributes, such as
hidden, are always collapsed.
Not used in the SVG space.
options.closeSelfClosing
Close self-closing nodes with an extra slash (
/):
<img /> instead of
<img> (
boolean, default:
false).
See
tightSelfClosing to control whether a space is used before the slash.
Not used in the SVG space.
options.closeEmptyElements
Close SVG elements without any content with slash (
/) on the opening tag
instead of an end tag:
<circle /> instead of
<circle></circle> (
boolean,
default:
false).
See
tightSelfClosing to control whether a space is used before the slash.
Not used in the HTML space.
options.tightSelfClosing
Do not use an extra space when closing self-closing elements:
<img/> instead
of
<img /> (
boolean, default:
false).
Note: Only used if
closeSelfClosing: true or
closeEmptyElements: true.
options.tightCommaSeparatedLists
Join known comma-separated attribute values with just a comma (
,), instead of
padding them on the right as well (
,·, where
· represents a space)
(
boolean, default:
false).
options.tightAttributes
Join attributes together, without whitespace, if possible: get
class="a b"title="c d" instead of
class="a b" title="c d" to save bytes
(
boolean, default:
false).
Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.
Not used in the SVG space.
options.tightDoctype
Drop unneeded spaces in doctypes:
<!doctypehtml> instead of
<!doctype html>
to save bytes (
boolean, default:
false).
Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.
options.bogusComments
Use “bogus comments” instead of comments to save byes:
<?charlie> instead of
<!--charlie--> (
boolean, default:
false).
Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.
options.allowParseErrors
Do not encode characters which cause parse errors (even though they work), to
save bytes (
boolean, default:
false).
Note: creates invalid (but working) markup.
Not used in the SVG space.
options.allowDangerousCharacters
Do not encode some characters which cause XSS vulnerabilities in older browsers
(
boolean, default:
false).
Note: Only set this if you completely trust the content.
options.allowDangerousHtml
Allow
raw nodes and insert them as raw HTML.
When falsey, encodes
raw nodes (
boolean, default:
false).
Note: Only set this if you completely trust the content.
Use of
hast-util-to-html can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe.
Use
hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.
hast-util-sanitize
— Sanitize hast nodes
rehype-stringify
— Wrapper around this project for rehype
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.