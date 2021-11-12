hast utility with equivalents
querySelector,
querySelectorAll,
and
matches.
One notable difference between DOM and hast is that DOM nodes have references
to their parents, meaning that
document.body.matches(':last-child') can
be evaluated.
This information is not stored in hast, so selectors like that don’t work.
View the list of supported selectors »
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-select
This package exports the following identifiers:
matches,
select, and
selectAll.
There is no default export.
matches(selector, node[, space])
Check that the given
node matches
selector.
Returns boolean, whether the node matches or not.
This only checks the element itself, not the surrounding tree.
Thus, nesting in selectors is not supported (
p b,
p > b), neither are
selectors like
:first-child, etc.
This only checks that the given element matches the selector.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {matches} from 'hast-util-select'
matches('b, i', h('b')) // => true
matches(':any-link', h('a')) // => false
matches(':any-link', h('a', {href: '#'})) // => true
matches('.classy', h('a', {className: ['classy']})) // => true
matches('#id', h('a', {id: 'id'})) // => true
matches('[lang|=en]', h('a', {lang: 'en'})) // => true
matches('[lang|=en]', h('a', {lang: 'en-GB'})) // => true
// ...
selector (
string)
— CSS selectors (
, is also supported)
node (
Node)
— Thing to check, could be anything, but should be an element
space (enum,
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html')
— Which space the node exists in
boolean — Whether the node matches the selector.
select(selector, tree[, space])
Select the first
node matching
selector in the given
tree (could be the
tree itself).
Searches the tree in preorder.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {select} from 'hast-util-select'
console.log(
select(
'h1 ~ :nth-child(even)',
h('section', [
h('p', 'Alpha'),
h('p', 'Bravo'),
h('h1', 'Charlie'),
h('p', 'Delta'),
h('p', 'Echo')
])
)
)
Yields:
{ type: 'element',
tagName: 'p',
properties: {},
children: [ { type: 'text', value: 'Delta' } ] }
selector (
string) — CSS selectors (
, is also supported)
tree (
Node) — Tree to search
space (enum,
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html')
— Which space the tree exists in
Element? — The found element, if any.
selectAll(selector, tree[, space])
Select all nodes matching
selector in the given
tree (could include the tree
itself).
Searches the tree in preorder.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {selectAll} from 'hast-util-select'
console.log(
selectAll(
'h1 ~ :nth-child(even)',
h('section', [
h('p', 'Alpha'),
h('p', 'Bravo'),
h('h1', 'Charlie'),
h('p', 'Delta'),
h('p', 'Echo'),
h('p', 'Foxtrot'),
h('p', 'Golf')
])
)
)
Yields:
[ { type: 'element',
tagName: 'p',
properties: {},
children: [ { type: 'text', value: 'Delta' } ] },
{ type: 'element',
tagName: 'p',
properties: {},
children: [ { type: 'text', value: 'Foxtrot' } ] } ]
selector (
string) — CSS selectors (
, is also supported)
tree (
Node) — Tree to search
space (enum,
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html')
— Which space the tree exists in
Array.<Element> — All found elements, if any.
* (universal selector)
, (multiple selector)
p (type selector)
.class (class selector)
#id (id selector)
article p (combinator: descendant selector)
article > p (combinator: child selector)
h1 + p (combinator: next-sibling selector)
h1 ~ p (combinator: subsequent sibling selector)
[attr] (attribute existence)
[attr=value] (attribute equality)
[attr~=value] (attribute contains in space-separated list)
[attr|=value] (attribute equality or prefix)
[attr^=value] (attribute begins with)
[attr$=value] (attribute ends with)
[attr*=value] (attribute contains)
:any() (functional pseudo-class, use
:matches instead)
:dir() (functional pseudo-class)
:has() (functional pseudo-class)
:lang() (functional pseudo-class)
:matches() (functional pseudo-class)
:not() (functional pseudo-class)
:any-link (pseudo-class)
:blank (pseudo-class)
:checked (pseudo-class)
:disabled (pseudo-class)
:empty (pseudo-class)
:enabled (pseudo-class)
:optional (pseudo-class)
:read-only (pseudo-class)
:read-write (pseudo-class)
:required (pseudo-class)
:root (pseudo-class)
:scope (pseudo-class):
:first-child (pseudo-class)
:first-of-type (pseudo-class)
:last-child (pseudo-class)
:last-of-type (pseudo-class)
:only-child (pseudo-class)
:only-of-type (pseudo-class)
:nth-child() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-last-child() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-last-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)
|| (column combinator)
ns|E (namespace type selector)
*|E (any namespace type selector)
|E (no namespace type selector)
[ns|attr] (namespace attribute)
[*|attr] (any namespace attribute)
[|attr] (no namespace attribute)
[attr=value i] (attribute case-insensitive)
:has() (functional pseudo-class). Relative
selectors (
:has(> img)) are not supported, but scope is
(
:has(:scope > img))
:nth-child(n of S) (functional pseudo-class). Scoping
to parents is not supported
:nth-last-child(n of S) (scoped to parent S). Scoping
to parents is not supported
:active (pseudo-class)
:current (pseudo-class)
:current() (functional pseudo-class)
:default (pseudo-class)
:defined (pseudo-class)
:drop (pseudo-class)
:drop() (functional pseudo-class)
:focus (pseudo-class)
:focus-visible (pseudo-class)
:focus-within (pseudo-class)
:fullscreen (pseudo-class)
:future (pseudo-class)
:host() (functional pseudo-class)
:host-context() (functional pseudo-class)
:hover (pseudo-class)
:in-range (pseudo-class)
:indeterminate (pseudo-class)
:invalid (pseudo-class)
:link (pseudo-class)
:local-link (pseudo-class)
:nth-column() (functional pseudo-class)
:nth-last-column() (functional pseudo-class)
:out-of-range (pseudo-class)
:past (pseudo-class)
:paused (pseudo-class)
:placeholder-shown (pseudo-class)
:playing (pseudo-class)
:something() (functional pseudo-class)
:target (pseudo-class)
:target-within (pseudo-class)
:user-error (pseudo-class)
:user-invalid (pseudo-class)
:valid (pseudo-class)
:visited (pseudo-class)
::before (pseudo-elements: none are supported)
matches
hast-util-select does not change the syntax tree so there are no openings for
cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.
unist-util-select
— select unist nodes with CSS-like selectors
hast-util-find-and-replace
— find and replace text in a hast tree
hast-util-parse-selector
— create an element from a simple CSS selector
hast-util-from-selector
— create an element from a complex CSS selector
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.