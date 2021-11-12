hast utility with equivalents querySelector , querySelectorAll , and matches .

One notable difference between DOM and hast is that DOM nodes have references to their parents, meaning that document.body.matches(':last-child') can be evaluated. This information is not stored in hast, so selectors like that don’t work.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-select

API

This package exports the following identifiers: matches , select , and selectAll . There is no default export.

Check that the given node matches selector . Returns boolean, whether the node matches or not.

This only checks the element itself, not the surrounding tree. Thus, nesting in selectors is not supported ( p b , p > b ), neither are selectors like :first-child , etc. This only checks that the given element matches the selector.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {matches} from 'hast-util-select' matches( 'b, i' , h( 'b' )) matches( ':any-link' , h( 'a' )) matches( ':any-link' , h( 'a' , { href : '#' })) matches( '.classy' , h( 'a' , { className : [ 'classy' ]})) matches( '#id' , h( 'a' , { id : 'id' })) matches( '[lang|=en]' , h( 'a' , { lang : 'en' })) matches( '[lang|=en]' , h( 'a' , { lang : 'en-GB' }))

Parameters

selector ( string ) — CSS selectors ( , is also supported)

( ) — CSS selectors ( is also supported) node ( Node ) — Thing to check, could be anything, but should be an element

( ) — Thing to check, could be anything, but should be an element space (enum, 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ) — Which space the node exists in

Returns

boolean — Whether the node matches the selector.

Select the first node matching selector in the given tree (could be the tree itself). Searches the tree in preorder.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {select} from 'hast-util-select' console .log( select( 'h1 ~ :nth-child(even)' , h( 'section' , [ h( 'p' , 'Alpha' ), h( 'p' , 'Bravo' ), h( 'h1' , 'Charlie' ), h( 'p' , 'Delta' ), h( 'p' , 'Echo' ) ]) ) )

Yields:

{ type : 'element' , tagName : 'p' , properties : {}, children : [ { type : 'text' , value : 'Delta' } ] }

Parameters

selector ( string ) — CSS selectors ( , is also supported)

( ) — CSS selectors ( is also supported) tree ( Node ) — Tree to search

( ) — Tree to search space (enum, 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ) — Which space the tree exists in

Returns

Element? — The found element, if any.

Select all nodes matching selector in the given tree (could include the tree itself). Searches the tree in preorder.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {selectAll} from 'hast-util-select' console .log( selectAll( 'h1 ~ :nth-child(even)' , h( 'section' , [ h( 'p' , 'Alpha' ), h( 'p' , 'Bravo' ), h( 'h1' , 'Charlie' ), h( 'p' , 'Delta' ), h( 'p' , 'Echo' ), h( 'p' , 'Foxtrot' ), h( 'p' , 'Golf' ) ]) ) )

Yields:

[ { type : 'element' , tagName : 'p' , properties : {}, children : [ { type : 'text' , value : 'Delta' } ] }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'p' , properties : {}, children : [ { type : 'text' , value : 'Foxtrot' } ] } ]

Parameters

selector ( string ) — CSS selectors ( , is also supported)

( ) — CSS selectors ( is also supported) tree ( Node ) — Tree to search

( ) — Tree to search space (enum, 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ) — Which space the tree exists in

Returns

Array.<Element> — All found elements, if any.

Support

* (universal selector)

(universal selector) , (multiple selector)

(multiple selector) p (type selector)

(type selector) .class (class selector)

(class selector) #id (id selector)

(id selector) article p (combinator: descendant selector)

(combinator: descendant selector) article > p (combinator: child selector)

(combinator: child selector) h1 + p (combinator: next-sibling selector)

(combinator: next-sibling selector) h1 ~ p (combinator: subsequent sibling selector)

(combinator: subsequent sibling selector) [attr] (attribute existence)

(attribute existence) [attr=value] (attribute equality)

(attribute equality) [attr~=value] (attribute contains in space-separated list)

(attribute contains in space-separated list) [attr|=value] (attribute equality or prefix)

(attribute equality or prefix) [attr^=value] (attribute begins with)

(attribute begins with) [attr$=value] (attribute ends with)

(attribute ends with) [attr*=value] (attribute contains)

(attribute contains) :any() (functional pseudo-class, use :matches instead)

(functional pseudo-class, use instead) :dir() (functional pseudo-class)

(functional pseudo-class) :has() (functional pseudo-class)

(functional pseudo-class) :lang() (functional pseudo-class)

(functional pseudo-class) :matches() (functional pseudo-class)

(functional pseudo-class) :not() (functional pseudo-class)

(functional pseudo-class) :any-link (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :blank (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :checked (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :disabled (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :empty (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :enabled (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :optional (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :read-only (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :read-write (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :required (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :root (pseudo-class)

(pseudo-class) :scope (pseudo-class):

(pseudo-class): * :first-child (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :first-of-type (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :last-child (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :last-of-type (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :only-child (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :only-of-type (pseudo-class)

* (pseudo-class) * :nth-child() (functional pseudo-class)

* (functional pseudo-class) * :nth-last-child() (functional pseudo-class)

* (functional pseudo-class) * :nth-last-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)

* (functional pseudo-class) * :nth-of-type() (functional pseudo-class)

Unsupported

† || (column combinator)

† (column combinator) ‡ ns|E (namespace type selector)

‡ (namespace type selector) ‡ *|E (any namespace type selector)

‡ (any namespace type selector) ‡ |E (no namespace type selector)

‡ (no namespace type selector) ‡ [ns|attr] (namespace attribute)

‡ (namespace attribute) ‡ [*|attr] (any namespace attribute)

‡ (any namespace attribute) ‡ [|attr] (no namespace attribute)

‡ (no namespace attribute) ‡ [attr=value i] (attribute case-insensitive)

‡ (attribute case-insensitive) ‡ :has() (functional pseudo-class). Relative selectors ( :has(> img) ) are not supported, but scope is ( :has(:scope > img) )

‡ (functional pseudo-class). ‖ :nth-child(n of S) (functional pseudo-class). Scoping to parents is not supported

‖ (functional pseudo-class). ‖ :nth-last-child(n of S) (scoped to parent S). Scoping to parents is not supported

‖ (scoped to parent S). † :active (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :current (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :current() (functional pseudo-class)

† (functional pseudo-class) † :default (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :defined (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :drop (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :drop() (functional pseudo-class)

† (functional pseudo-class) † :focus (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :focus-visible (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :focus-within (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :fullscreen (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :future (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) ‖ :host() (functional pseudo-class)

‖ (functional pseudo-class) ‖ :host-context() (functional pseudo-class)

‖ (functional pseudo-class) † :hover (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) § :in-range (pseudo-class)

§ (pseudo-class) † :indeterminate (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) § :invalid (pseudo-class)

§ (pseudo-class) † :link (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :local-link (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :nth-column() (functional pseudo-class)

† (functional pseudo-class) † :nth-last-column() (functional pseudo-class)

† (functional pseudo-class) § :out-of-range (pseudo-class)

§ (pseudo-class) † :past (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :paused (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :placeholder-shown (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :playing (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) ‖ :something() (functional pseudo-class)

‖ (functional pseudo-class) † :target (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :target-within (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :user-error (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † :user-invalid (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) § :valid (pseudo-class)

§ (pseudo-class) † :visited (pseudo-class)

† (pseudo-class) † ::before (pseudo-elements: none are supported)

Notes

* — Not supported in matches

† — Needs a user, browser, interactivity, or scripting to make sense

‡ — Not supported by the underlying algorithm

§ — Not very interested in writing / including the code for this

‖ — Too new, the spec is still changing

Security

hast-util-select does not change the syntax tree so there are no openings for cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer