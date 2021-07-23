hast utility to sanitize a tree.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-sanitize
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {sanitize} from 'hast-util-sanitize'
import {toHtml} from 'hast-util-to-html'
var tree = h('div', {onmouseover: 'alert("alpha")'}, [
h(
'a',
{href: 'jAva script:alert("bravo")', onclick: 'alert("charlie")'},
'delta'
),
u('text', '\n'),
h('script', 'alert("charlie")'),
u('text', '\n'),
h('img', {src: 'x', onerror: 'alert("delta")'}),
u('text', '\n'),
h('iframe', {src: 'javascript:alert("echo")'}),
u('text', '\n'),
h('math', h('mi', {'xlink:href': 'data:x,<script>alert("foxtrot")</script>'}))
])
var unsanitized = toHtml(tree)
var sanitized = toHtml(sanitize(tree))
console.log(unsanitized)
console.log(sanitized)
Unsanitized:
<div onmouseover="alert("alpha")"><a href="jAva script:alert("bravo")" onclick="alert("charlie")">delta</a>
<script>alert("charlie")</script>
<img src="x" onerror="alert("delta")">
<iframe src="javascript:alert("echo")"></iframe>
<math><mi xlink:href="data:x,<script>alert("foxtrot")</script>"></mi></math></div>
Sanitized:
<div><a>delta</a>
<img src="x">
</div>
This package exports the following identifiers:
sanitize,
defaultSchema.
There is no default export.
sanitize(tree[, schema])
Schema
Configuration. If not given, defaults to GitHub style sanitation. If any top-level key isn’t given, it defaults to GitHub’s style too.
For a thorough sample, see the code for
defaultSchema.
To extend the standard schema with a few changes, clone
defaultSchema like so:
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import deepmerge from 'deepmerge'
import {sanitize, defaultSchema} from 'hast-util-sanitize'
var schema = deepmerge(defaultSchema, {attributes: {'*': ['className']}})
var tree = sanitize(h('div', {className: ['foo']}), schema)
// `tree` still has `className`.
console.log(tree)
// {
// type: 'element',
// tagName: 'div',
// properties: {className: ['foo']},
// children: []
// }
attributes
Map of tag names to allowed property names
(
Object.<Array.<string>>).
The special
'*' key defines property names allowed on all
elements.
One special value, namely
'data*', can be used to allow all
data properties.
attributes: {
a: ['href'],
img: ['src', 'longDesc'],
// …
'*': [
'abbr',
'accept',
'acceptCharset',
// …
'vSpace',
'width',
'itemProp'
]
}
Instead of a single string (such as
type), which allows any property
value of that property name, it’s also possible to provide
an array (such as
['type', 'checkbox']), where the first entry is the
property name, and all other entries allowed property values.
This is how the default GitHub schema allows only disabled checkbox inputs:
attributes: {
// …
input: [
['type', 'checkbox'],
['disabled', true]
]
// …
}
This also plays well with properties that accept space- or comma-separated
values, such as
class.
Say you wanted to allow certain classes on
span elements for syntax
highlighting, that can be done like this:
// …
span: [
['className', 'token', 'number', 'operator']
]
// …
required
Map of tag names to required property names and their default
property value (
Object.<Object.<*>>).
If the defined keys do not exist in an element’s
properties, they are added and set to the specified value.
Note that properties are first checked based on the schema at
attributes,
so properties could be removed by that step and then added again through
required.
required: {
input: {type: 'checkbox', disabled: true}
}
tagNames
List of allowed tag names (
Array.<string>).
tagNames: [
'h1',
'h2',
'h3',
// …
'strike',
'summary',
'details'
]
protocols
Map of protocols to allow in property values
(
Object.<Array.<string>>).
protocols: {
href: ['http', 'https', 'mailto'],
// …
longDesc: ['http', 'https']
}
ancestors
Map of tag names to their required ancestor elements
(
Object.<Array.<string>>).
ancestors: {
li: ['ol', 'ul'],
// …
tr: ['table']
}
clobber
List of allowed property names which can clobber (
Array.<string>).
clobber: ['name', 'id']
clobberPrefix
Prefix to use before potentially clobbering property names (
string).
clobberPrefix: 'user-content-'
strip
Names of elements to strip from the tree
(
Array.<string>).
By default, unsafe elements are replaced by their children. Some elements, should however be entirely stripped from the tree.
strip: ['script']
allowComments
Whether to allow comments (
boolean, default:
false).
allowComments: true
allowDoctypes
Whether to allow doctypes (
boolean, default:
false).
allowDoctypes: true
Improper use of
hast-util-sanitize can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack.
The defaults are safe, but deviating from them is likely unsafe.
Use
hast-util-sanitize after all other utilities, as other utilities are
likely also unsafe.
rehype-sanitize
— rehype plugin wrapper
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.