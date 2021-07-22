hast utility to create an element from a simple CSS selector.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-parse-selector
import {parseSelector} from 'hast-util-parse-selector'
console.log(parseSelector('.quux#bar.baz.qux'))
Yields:
{ type: 'element',
tagName: 'div',
properties: { id: 'bar', className: [ 'quux', 'baz', 'qux' ] },
children: [] }
This package exports the following identifiers:
parseSelector.
There is no default export.
parseSelector([selector][, defaultTagName])
Create an element node from a simple CSS selector.
selector
string, optional — Can contain a tag name (
foo), classes (
.bar),
and an ID (
#baz).
Multiple classes are allowed.
Uses the last ID if multiple IDs are found.
defaultTagName
string, optional, defaults to
div — Tag name to use if
selector does not
specify one.
Improper use of the
selector or
defaultTagName can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack as the value of
tagName, when
resolving to
script, injects a
script element into the syntax tree.
Do not use user input in
selector or use
hast-util-santize.
hast-util-from-selector
— parse complex CSS selectors to nodes
