hast utility to create an element from a simple CSS selector.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-parse-selector

Use

import {parseSelector} from 'hast-util-parse-selector' console .log(parseSelector( '.quux#bar.baz.qux' ))

Yields:

{ type : 'element' , tagName : 'div' , properties : { id : 'bar' , className : [ 'quux' , 'baz' , 'qux' ] }, children : [] }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: parseSelector . There is no default export.

Create an element node from a simple CSS selector.

selector

string , optional — Can contain a tag name ( foo ), classes ( .bar ), and an ID ( #baz ). Multiple classes are allowed. Uses the last ID if multiple IDs are found.

defaultTagName

string , optional, defaults to div — Tag name to use if selector does not specify one.

Returns

Element .

Security

Improper use of the selector or defaultTagName can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack as the value of tagName , when resolving to script , injects a script element into the syntax tree.

Do not use user input in selector or use hast-util-santize .

