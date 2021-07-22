openbase logo
hast-util-parse-selector

by syntax-tree
3.1.0 (see all)

utility to create an element from a simple CSS selector

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

hast-util-parse-selector

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

hast utility to create an element from a simple CSS selector.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install hast-util-parse-selector

Use

import {parseSelector} from 'hast-util-parse-selector'

console.log(parseSelector('.quux#bar.baz.qux'))

Yields:

{ type: 'element',
  tagName: 'div',
  properties: { id: 'bar', className: [ 'quux', 'baz', 'qux' ] },
  children: [] }

API

This package exports the following identifiers: parseSelector. There is no default export.

parseSelector([selector][, defaultTagName])

Create an element node from a simple CSS selector.

selector

string, optional — Can contain a tag name (foo), classes (.bar), and an ID (#baz). Multiple classes are allowed. Uses the last ID if multiple IDs are found.

defaultTagName

string, optional, defaults to div — Tag name to use if selector does not specify one.

Returns

Element.

Security

Improper use of the selector or defaultTagName can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack as the value of tagName, when resolving to script, injects a script element into the syntax tree.

Do not use user input in selector or use hast-util-santize.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

