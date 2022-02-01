Check if an element is a JavaScript script.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-is-javascript

This package exports the following identifiers: isJavaScript . There is no default export.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {isJavaScript} from 'hast-util-is-javascript' isJavaScript(h( 'script' )) isJavaScript(h( 'script' , { type : 'text/ecmascript' })) isJavaScript(h( 'script' , { language : 'ecmascript' })) isJavaScript(h( 'script' , { type : 'text/fooscript' })) isJavaScript(h( 'script' , { language : 'fooscript' }))

API

Return true if node is a <script> element that has a valid JavaScript type , has no type and a valid JavaScript language , or has neither.

