Check if an element is a JavaScript script.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-is-javascript
This package exports the following identifiers:
isJavaScript.
There is no default export.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {isJavaScript} from 'hast-util-is-javascript'
isJavaScript(h('script')) //=> true
isJavaScript(h('script', {type: 'text/ecmascript'})) //=> true
isJavaScript(h('script', {language: 'ecmascript'})) //=> true
isJavaScript(h('script', {type: 'text/fooscript'})) //=> false
isJavaScript(h('script', {language: 'fooscript'})) //=> false
isJavaScript(node)
Return
true if
node is a
<script> element that has a valid JavaScript
type, has no
type and a valid JavaScript
language, or has neither.
