Check if a property is an event handler.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-is-event-handler

This package exports the following identifiers: isEventHandler . There is no default export.

Use

import {isEventHandler} from 'hast-util-is-event-handler' isEventHandler( 'oncut' ) isEventHandler( 'onpushsubscriptionchange' ) isEventHandler( 'ones' ) isEventHandler( 'class' )

API

Check if prop is a string starting with 'on' and its length is 5 or more.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer