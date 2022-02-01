Check if a property is an event handler.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-is-event-handler
This package exports the following identifiers:
isEventHandler.
There is no default export.
import {isEventHandler} from 'hast-util-is-event-handler'
isEventHandler('oncut') //=> true
isEventHandler('onpushsubscriptionchange') //=> true
isEventHandler('ones') //=> false
isEventHandler('class') //=> false
isEventHandler(prop)
Check if
prop is a
string starting with
'on' and its
length is 5 or
more.
