Check if an element is a CSS <style> element.

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm install hast-util-is-css-style

This package exports the following identifiers: isCssStyle . There is no default export.

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {isCssStyle} from 'hast-util-is-css-style' isCssStyle(h( 'style' )) isCssStyle(h( 'style' , { type : ' TEXT/CSS ' })) isCssStyle(h( 'style' , { type : 'text/foo' }))

Return true if node is a <style> element that has no type , an empty type , or 'text/css' as its type .

MIT © Titus Wormer