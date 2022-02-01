Check if an element is a CSS
<style> element.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-is-css-style
This package exports the following identifiers:
isCssStyle.
There is no default export.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {isCssStyle} from 'hast-util-is-css-style'
isCssStyle(h('style')) //=> true
isCssStyle(h('style', {type: ' TEXT/CSS '})) //=> true
isCssStyle(h('style', {type: 'text/foo'})) //=> false
isCssStyle(node)
Return
true if
node is a
<style> element that has no
type, an empty
type, or
'text/css' as its
type.
