Check if an element is a CSS link.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-is-css-link
This package exports the following identifiers:
isCssLink.
There is no default export.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {isCssLink} from 'hast-util-is-css-link'
isCssLink(h('link', {rel: ['stylesheet', 'author']})) //=> true
isCssLink(h('link', {rel: ['stylesheet'], type: 'text/css'})) //=> true
isCssLink(h('link', {rel: ['stylesheet'], type: 'text/foo'})) //=> false
isCssLink(node)
Return
true if
node is a
<link> element with a
rel list that
contains
'stylesheet' and has no
type, an empty
type, or
'text/css'
as its
type.
