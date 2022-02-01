Check if an element is a CSS link.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-is-css-link

This package exports the following identifiers: isCssLink . There is no default export.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {isCssLink} from 'hast-util-is-css-link' isCssLink(h( 'link' , { rel : [ 'stylesheet' , 'author' ]})) isCssLink(h( 'link' , { rel : [ 'stylesheet' ], type : 'text/css' })) isCssLink(h( 'link' , { rel : [ 'stylesheet' ], type : 'text/foo' }))

API

Return true if node is a <link> element with a rel list that contains 'stylesheet' and has no type , an empty type , or 'text/css' as its type .

