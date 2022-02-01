Check if a node is a conditional comment.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-is-conditional-comment
This package exports the following identifiers:
isConditionalComment.
There is no default export.
import {u} from 'unist-builder'
import {isConditionalComment} from 'hast-util-is-conditional-comment'
isConditionalComment(u('comment', '[if IE]>...<![endif]')) //=> true
isConditionalComment(u('comment', '<![endif]')) //=> true
isConditionalComment(u('comment', 'foo')) //=> false
isConditionalComment(node)
Return
true if
node is a comment node matching one of the know IE
conditional comments.
See
contributing.md in
rehypejs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.