Check if a node is a conditional comment.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-is-conditional-comment

This package exports the following identifiers: isConditionalComment . There is no default export.

Use

import {u} from 'unist-builder' import {isConditionalComment} from 'hast-util-is-conditional-comment' isConditionalComment(u( 'comment' , '[if IE]>...<![endif]' )) isConditionalComment(u( 'comment' , '<![endif]' )) isConditionalComment(u( 'comment' , 'foo' ))

API

Return true if node is a comment node matching one of the know IE conditional comments.

Contribute

See contributing.md in rehypejs/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer