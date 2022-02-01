Set the plain-text value of a hast node. This is like the DOMs Node#textContent setter. The given node is returned.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported ed instead of required d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-from-string

This package exports the following identifiers: fromString . There is no default export.

Use

import {h} from 'hastscript' import {fromString} from 'hast-util-from-string' fromString(h( 'p' ), 'Alpha' ) fromString(h( 'div' , [h( 'b' , 'Bold' ), ' and ' , h( 'i' , 'italic' ), '.' ]), 'Charlie' )

API

If node is a text node (has a value property), set that to the given value or an empty string. If node is a parent node (has children ), replace them with a text node whose data is set to the given value , or if value is not given, remove all its children.

