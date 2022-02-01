Set the plain-text value of a hast node.
This is like the DOMs
Node#textContent setter.
The given node is returned.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
importeded instead of
requiredd.
npm:
npm install hast-util-from-string
This package exports the following identifiers:
fromString.
There is no default export.
import {h} from 'hastscript'
import {fromString} from 'hast-util-from-string'
fromString(h('p'), 'Alpha')
// { type: 'element',
// tagName: 'p',
// properties: {},
// children: [ { type: 'text', value: 'Alpha' } ] }
fromString(h('div', [h('b', 'Bold'), ' and ', h('i', 'italic'), '.']), 'Charlie')
// { type: 'element',
// tagName: 'div',
// properties: {},
// children: [ { type: 'text', value: 'Charlie' } ] }
fromString(node[, value])
If
node is a text node (has a
value property), set that to the given
value or an empty string.
If
node is a parent node (has
children), replace them with a text node
whose data is set to the given
value, or if
value is not given, remove
all its children.
