hast utility to transform from a DOM tree.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-util-from-dom
This utility is similar to
hast-util-from-parse5, but
is intended for browser use and therefore relies on the native DOM API instead
of an external parsing library.
Say we have the following file,
example.html:
<!doctype html><title>Hello!</title><h1 id="world">World!<!--after--><script src="example.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>
Suppose
example.js is a bundled version of something like this:
import {inspect} from 'unist-util-inspect'
import {fromDom} from 'hast-util-from-dom'
const hast = fromDom(document)
console.log(inspect.noColor(hast))
Viewing
example.html in a browser should yield the following in the console:
root[2]
├─ doctype [name="html"]
└─ element[2] [tagName="html"]
├─ element[1] [tagName="head"]
│ └─ element[1] [tagName="title"]
│ └─ text: "Hello!"
└─ element[1] [tagName="body"]
└─ element[3] [tagName="h1"][properties={"id":"world"}]
├─ text: "World!"
├─ comment: "after"
└─ element[0] [tagName="script"][properties={"src":"example.js","charSet":"UTF-8"}]
This package exports the following identifiers:
fromDom.
There is no default export.
fromDom(node)
Transform a DOM tree to a hast tree.
This works in a similar way to the
parse5 version
except that it works directly from the DOM rather than a string of HTML.
Consequently, it does not maintain positional info.
Use of
hast-util-from-dom can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the DOM is unsafe.
Use
hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.
hast-util-from-parse5
— Create a hast tree from Parse5’s AST
hast-util-sanitize
— Sanitize hast nodes
hast-util-to-html
— Create an HTML string
hast-util-to-dom
— Create a DOM tree from a hast tree
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.