hast utility to transform from a DOM tree.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-util-from-dom

Use

This utility is similar to hast-util-from-parse5 , but is intended for browser use and therefore relies on the native DOM API instead of an external parsing library.

Say we have the following file, example.html :

< title > Hello! </ title > < h1 id = "world" > World! < script src = "example.js" charset = "UTF-8" > </ script >

Suppose example.js is a bundled version of something like this:

import {inspect} from 'unist-util-inspect' import {fromDom} from 'hast-util-from-dom' const hast = fromDom( document ) console .log(inspect.noColor(hast))

Viewing example.html in a browser should yield the following in the console:

root[2] ├─ doctype [name="html"] └─ element[2] [tagName="html"] ├─ element[1] [tagName="head"] │ └─ element[1] [tagName="title"] │ └─ text: "Hello!" └─ element[1] [tagName="body"] └─ element[3] [tagName="h1"][properties={"id":"world"}] ├─ text: "World!" ├─ comment: "after" └─ element[0] [tagName="script"][properties={"src":"example.js","charSet":"UTF-8"}]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: fromDom . There is no default export.

Transform a DOM tree to a hast tree.

This works in a similar way to the parse5 version except that it works directly from the DOM rather than a string of HTML. Consequently, it does not maintain positional info.

Security

Use of hast-util-from-dom can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the DOM is unsafe. Use hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.

Related

hast-util-from-parse5 — Create a hast tree from Parse5’s AST

— Create a hast tree from Parse5’s AST hast-util-sanitize — Sanitize hast nodes

— Sanitize hast nodes hast-util-to-html — Create an HTML string

— Create an HTML string hast-util-to-dom — Create a DOM tree from a hast tree

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

ISC © Keith McKnight