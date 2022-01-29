openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hast-util-from-dom

by syntax-tree
4.0.1 (see all)

utility to transform a DOM tree to hast

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.6K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hast-util-from-dom

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

hast utility to transform from a DOM tree.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install hast-util-from-dom

Use

This utility is similar to hast-util-from-parse5, but is intended for browser use and therefore relies on the native DOM API instead of an external parsing library.

Say we have the following file, example.html:

<!doctype html><title>Hello!</title><h1 id="world">World!<!--after--><script src="example.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

Suppose example.js is a bundled version of something like this:

import {inspect} from 'unist-util-inspect'
import {fromDom} from 'hast-util-from-dom'

const hast = fromDom(document)

console.log(inspect.noColor(hast))

Viewing example.html in a browser should yield the following in the console:

root[2]
├─ doctype [name="html"]
└─ element[2] [tagName="html"]
   ├─ element[1] [tagName="head"]
   │  └─ element[1] [tagName="title"]
   │     └─ text: "Hello!"
   └─ element[1] [tagName="body"]
      └─ element[3] [tagName="h1"][properties={"id":"world"}]
         ├─ text: "World!"
         ├─ comment: "after"
         └─ element[0] [tagName="script"][properties={"src":"example.js","charSet":"UTF-8"}]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: fromDom. There is no default export.

fromDom(node)

Transform a DOM tree to a hast tree.

This works in a similar way to the parse5 version except that it works directly from the DOM rather than a string of HTML. Consequently, it does not maintain positional info.

Security

Use of hast-util-from-dom can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the DOM is unsafe. Use hast-util-santize to make the hast tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

ISC © Keith McKnight

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial