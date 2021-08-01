hast utility to transform a tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
npm:
npm install hast-to-hyperscript
import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript'
import h from 'hyperscript'
const tree = {
type: 'element',
tagName: 'p',
properties: {id: 'alpha', className: ['bravo']},
children: [
{type: 'text', value: 'charlie '},
{
type: 'element',
tagName: 'strong',
properties: {style: 'color: red;'},
children: [{type: 'text', value: 'delta'}]
},
{type: 'text', value: ' echo.'}
]
}
// Transform (`hyperscript` needs `outerHTML` to serialize):
const doc = toH(h, tree).outerHTML
console.log(doc)
Yields:
<p class="bravo" id="alpha">charlie <strong>delta</strong> echo.</p>
This package exports the following identifiers:
toH.
There is no default export.
toH(h, tree[, options|prefix])
Transform a hast tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.
h (
Function) — Hyperscript function
tree (
Node) — Tree to transform
prefix — Treated as
{prefix: prefix}
options.prefix (
string or
boolean, optional)
— Prefix to use as a prefix for keys passed in
attrs to
h(),
this behavior is turned off by passing
false, turned on by passing
a
string.
By default,
h- is used as a prefix if the given
h is detected as being
virtual-dom/h or
React.createElement
options.space (enum,
'svg' or
'html', default:
'html')
— Whether
node is in the
'html' or
'svg' space.
If an
svg element is found when inside the HTML space,
toH automatically
switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when
exiting
* — Anything returned by invoking
h().
function h(name, attrs, children)
Create an element from the given values.
h is called with the node that is currently compiled as the context object
(
this).
name (
string) — Tag-name of element to create
attrs (
Object.<string>) — Attributes to set
children (
Array.<* | string>) — List of children (results of previously
invoking
h())
* — Anything.
Most hyperscript implementations only support elements and texts. hast supports doctype, comment, and root as well.
element or
root node is given,
toH throws
div
element is returned
div element
If unknown nodes (a node with a type not defined by hast) are found as descendants of the given tree, they are ignored: only text and element are transformed.
Although there are lots of libraries mentioning support for a hyperscript-like
interface, there are significant differences between them.
For example,
hyperscript doesn’t support classes in
attrs and
virtual-dom/h needs an
attributes object inside
attrs most of the
time.
toH works around these differences for:
Use of
hast-to-hyperscript can open you up to a
cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe.
Use
hast-util-sanitize to make the hast tree safe.
hastscript
— Hyperscript compatible interface for creating nodes
hast-util-sanitize
— Sanitize nodes
hast-util-from-dom
— Transform a DOM tree to hast
unist-builder
— Create any unist tree
xastscript
— Create a xast tree
See
contributing.md in
syntax-tree/.github for ways to get
started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.