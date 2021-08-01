hast utility to transform a tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install hast-to-hyperscript

Use

import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript' import h from 'hyperscript' const tree = { type : 'element' , tagName : 'p' , properties : { id : 'alpha' , className : [ 'bravo' ]}, children : [ { type : 'text' , value : 'charlie ' }, { type : 'element' , tagName : 'strong' , properties : { style : 'color: red;' }, children : [{ type : 'text' , value : 'delta' }] }, { type : 'text' , value : ' echo.' } ] } const doc = toH(h, tree).outerHTML console .log(doc)

Yields:

< p class = "bravo" id = "alpha" > charlie < strong > delta </ strong > echo. </ p >

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toH . There is no default export.

Transform a hast tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.

Parameters

h ( Function ) — Hyperscript function

( ) — Hyperscript function tree ( Node ) — Tree to transform

( ) — Tree to transform prefix — Treated as {prefix: prefix}

— Treated as options.prefix ( string or boolean , optional) — Prefix to use as a prefix for keys passed in attrs to h() , this behavior is turned off by passing false , turned on by passing a string . By default, h- is used as a prefix if the given h is detected as being virtual-dom/h or React.createElement

( or , optional) — Prefix to use as a prefix for keys passed in to , this behavior is turned off by passing , turned on by passing a . By default, is used as a prefix if the given is detected as being or options.space (enum, 'svg' or 'html' , default: 'html' ) — Whether node is in the 'html' or 'svg' space. If an svg element is found when inside the HTML space, toH automatically switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when exiting

Returns

* — Anything returned by invoking h() .

function h(name, attrs, children)

Create an element from the given values.

Content

h is called with the node that is currently compiled as the context object ( this ).

Parameters

name ( string ) — Tag-name of element to create

( ) — Tag-name of element to create attrs ( Object.<string> ) — Attributes to set

( ) — Attributes to set children ( Array.<* | string> ) — List of children (results of previously invoking h() )

Returns

* — Anything.

Caveats

Nodes

Most hyperscript implementations only support elements and texts. hast supports doctype, comment, and root as well.

If anything other than an element or root node is given, toH throws

or node is given, throws If a root is given with no children, an empty div element is returned

element is returned If a root is given with one element child, that element is transformed

Otherwise, the children are wrapped in a div element

If unknown nodes (a node with a type not defined by hast) are found as descendants of the given tree, they are ignored: only text and element are transformed.

Support

Although there are lots of libraries mentioning support for a hyperscript-like interface, there are significant differences between them. For example, hyperscript doesn’t support classes in attrs and virtual-dom/h needs an attributes object inside attrs most of the time. toH works around these differences for:

Security

Use of hast-to-hyperscript can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe. Use hast-util-sanitize to make the hast tree safe.

Related

hastscript — Hyperscript compatible interface for creating nodes

— Hyperscript compatible interface for creating nodes hast-util-sanitize — Sanitize nodes

— Sanitize nodes hast-util-from-dom — Transform a DOM tree to hast

— Transform a DOM tree to hast unist-builder — Create any unist tree

— Create any unist tree xastscript — Create a xast tree

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer