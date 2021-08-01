openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

hast-to-hyperscript

by syntax-tree
10.0.1 (see all)

utility to transform hast to something else through a hyperscript DSL

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.3M

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hast-to-hyperscript

Build Coverage Downloads Size Sponsors Backers Chat

hast utility to transform a tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install hast-to-hyperscript

Use

import {toH} from 'hast-to-hyperscript'
import h from 'hyperscript'

const tree = {
  type: 'element',
  tagName: 'p',
  properties: {id: 'alpha', className: ['bravo']},
  children: [
    {type: 'text', value: 'charlie '},
    {
      type: 'element',
      tagName: 'strong',
      properties: {style: 'color: red;'},
      children: [{type: 'text', value: 'delta'}]
    },
    {type: 'text', value: ' echo.'}
  ]
}

// Transform (`hyperscript` needs `outerHTML` to serialize):
const doc = toH(h, tree).outerHTML

console.log(doc)

Yields:

<p class="bravo" id="alpha">charlie <strong>delta</strong> echo.</p>

API

This package exports the following identifiers: toH. There is no default export.

toH(h, tree[, options|prefix])

Transform a hast tree to something else through a hyperscript interface.

Parameters
  • h (Function) — Hyperscript function
  • tree (Node) — Tree to transform
  • prefix — Treated as {prefix: prefix}
  • options.prefix (string or boolean, optional) — Prefix to use as a prefix for keys passed in attrs to h(), this behavior is turned off by passing false, turned on by passing a string. By default, h- is used as a prefix if the given h is detected as being virtual-dom/h or React.createElement
  • options.space (enum, 'svg' or 'html', default: 'html') — Whether node is in the 'html' or 'svg' space. If an svg element is found when inside the HTML space, toH automatically switches to the SVG space when entering the element, and switches back when exiting
Returns

* — Anything returned by invoking h().

function h(name, attrs, children)

Create an element from the given values.

Content

h is called with the node that is currently compiled as the context object (this).

Parameters
  • name (string) — Tag-name of element to create
  • attrs (Object.<string>) — Attributes to set
  • children (Array.<* | string>) — List of children (results of previously invoking h())
Returns

* — Anything.

Caveats
Nodes

Most hyperscript implementations only support elements and texts. hast supports doctype, comment, and root as well.

  • If anything other than an element or root node is given, toH throws
  • If a root is given with no children, an empty div element is returned
  • If a root is given with one element child, that element is transformed
  • Otherwise, the children are wrapped in a div element

If unknown nodes (a node with a type not defined by hast) are found as descendants of the given tree, they are ignored: only text and element are transformed.

Support

Although there are lots of libraries mentioning support for a hyperscript-like interface, there are significant differences between them. For example, hyperscript doesn’t support classes in attrs and virtual-dom/h needs an attributes object inside attrs most of the time. toH works around these differences for:

Security

Use of hast-to-hyperscript can open you up to a cross-site scripting (XSS) attack if the hast tree is unsafe. Use hast-util-sanitize to make the hast tree safe.

Contribute

See contributing.md in syntax-tree/.github for ways to get started. See support.md for ways to get help.

This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial