hashtag-regex offers a regular expression to match hashtag identifiers as per the Unicode Standard.

This repository contains a script that generates this regular expression based on the Unicode data. Because of this, the regular expression can easily be updated whenever the Unicode Standard changes.

Installation

Via npm:

npm install hashtag-regex

In Node.js:

const hashtagRegex = require ( 'hashtag-regex' ); const text = ` #hashtag #© ＃🤷🏿‍♀️ (\uFF03\u{1F937}\u{1F3FF}\u200D\u2640\uFE0F) ` ; const regex = hashtagRegex(); let match; while (match = regex.exec(text)) { const hashtag = match[ 0 ]; console .log( `Matched sequence ${ hashtag } — code points: ${ [...hashtag].length } ` ); }

Console output:

Matched sequence #hashtag — code points: 8
Matched sequence ＃🤷🏿‍♀️ — code points: 6

License

hashtag-regex is available under the MIT license.