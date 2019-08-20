hashtag-regex offers a regular expression to match hashtag identifiers as per the Unicode Standard.
This repository contains a script that generates this regular expression based on the Unicode data. Because of this, the regular expression can easily be updated whenever the Unicode Standard changes.
Via npm:
npm install hashtag-regex
In Node.js:
const hashtagRegex = require('hashtag-regex');
// Note: because the regular expression has the global flag set, this module
// exports a function that returns the regex rather than exporting the regular
// expression itself, to make it impossible to (accidentally) mutate the
// original regular expression.
const text = `
#hashtag
#©
＃🤷🏿♀️ (\uFF03\u{1F937}\u{1F3FF}\u200D\u2640\uFE0F)
`;
const regex = hashtagRegex();
let match;
while (match = regex.exec(text)) {
const hashtag = match[0];
console.log(`Matched sequence ${ hashtag } — code points: ${ [...hashtag].length }`);
}
Console output:
Matched sequence #hashtag — code points: 8
Matched sequence #© — code points: 2
Matched sequence ＃🤷🏿♀️ — code points: 6
hashtag-regex is available under the MIT license.