Using npm:
$ npm install hashmap
Using bower:
$ bower install hashmap
You can download the last stable version from the releases page.
If you like risk, you can download the latest master version, it's usually stable.
To run the tests:
$ npm test
This project provides a
HashMap class that works both on Node.js and the browser.
HashMap instances store key/value pairs allowing keys of any type.
Unlike regular objects, keys will not be stringified. For example numbers and strings won't be mixed, you can pass
Date's,
RegExp's, DOM Elements, anything! (even
null and
undefined)
new HashMap() creates an empty hashmap
new HashMap(map:HashMap) creates a hashmap with the key-value pairs of
map
new HashMap(arr:Array) creates a hashmap from the 2D key-value array
arr, e.g.
[['key1','val1'], ['key2','val2']]
new HashMap(key:*, value:*, key2:*, value2:*, ...) creates a hashmap with several key-value pairs
get(key:*) : * returns the value stored for that key.
set(key:*, value:*) : HashMap stores a key-value pair
multi(key:*, value:*, key2:*, value2:*, ...) : HashMap stores several key-value pairs
copy(other:HashMap) : HashMap copies all key-value pairs from other to this instance
has(key:*) : Boolean returns whether a key is set on the hashmap
search(value:*) : * returns key under which given value is stored (
null if not found)
delete(key:*) : HashMap deletes a key-value pair by key
remove(key:*) : HashMap Alias for
delete(key:*) (deprecated)
type(key:*) : String returns the data type of the provided key (used internally)
keys() : Array<*> returns an array with all the registered keys
values() : Array<*> returns an array with all the values
entries() : Array<[*,*]> returns an array with [key,value] pairs
size : Number the amount of key-value pairs
count() : Number returns the amount of key-value pairs (deprecated)
clear() : HashMap deletes all the key-value pairs on the hashmap
clone() : HashMap creates a new hashmap with all the key-value pairs of the original
hash(key:*) : String returns the stringified version of a key (used internally)
forEach(function(value, key)) : HashMap iterates the pairs and calls the function for each one
All methods that don't return something, will return the HashMap instance to enable chaining.
Assume this for all examples below
var map = new HashMap();
If you're using this within Node, you first need to import the class
var HashMap = require('hashmap');
map.set("some_key", "some value");
map.get("some_key"); // --> "some value"
var map = new HashMap();
map.set("key1", "val1");
map.set("key2", "val2");
map.size; // -> 2
map.set("some_key", "some value");
map.delete("some_key");
map.get("some_key"); // --> undefined
map.set("1", "string one");
map.set(1, "number one");
map.get("1"); // --> "string one"
A regular
Object used as a map would yield
"number one"
var key = {};
var key2 = {};
map.set(key, 123);
map.set(key2, 321);
map.get(key); // --> 123
A regular
Object used as a map would yield
321
map.set(1, "test 1");
map.set(2, "test 2");
map.set(3, "test 3");
map.forEach(function(value, key) {
console.log(key + " : " + value);
});
// ES6 Iterators version
for (const pair of map) {
console.log(`${pair.key} : ${pair.value}`)
}
map
.set(1, "test 1")
.set(2, "test 2")
.set(3, "test 3")
.forEach(function(value, key) {
console.log(key + " : " + value);
});
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2012 Ariel Flesler
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF