HashArray is a data structure that combines the best feature of a hash (O(1) retrieval) and an array (length and ordering). Think of it as a super-lightweight, extensible, self-indexing set database in memory.
var HashArray = require('hasharray'),
ha = new HashArray('id');
ha.add({id: 'someId0', name: 'Josh'},
{id: 'someId1', name: 'Joseph'},
{id: 'someId2', name: 'Kuba'},
{id: 'someId3', name: 'Ty'});
console.log(ha.get('someId0').name); // 'Kuba'
HashArray(keyfields, callback, options)
keyfields
var HashArray = require('HashArray');
new HashArray('firstname'); // one key, depth of 1 (e.g. `item.firstname`)
new HashArray(['firstname']); // same as above
// one key, depth of 2 (e.g. `item.first.name`)
new HashArray([['first', 'name']]);
// two keys, depth of 1 (e.g. `item.firstname` AND `item.lastname`)
new HashArray(['firstname', 'lastname']);
// multiple keys, depth of 2 (e.g. `item.name.first` AND `item.name.last`)
new HashArray([['name', 'first'], ['name', 'last']]);
callback
A callback function can be specified to monitor changes to the HashArray as they occur:
var ha = new HashArray('someKey', function(type, whatChanged) {
// type will be 'add', 'addMap', 'remove', 'removeByKey', or 'construct'
// whatChanged will be the items that were changed
});
options
{
ignoreDuplicates: false; // When true, any attempt to add items that collide
// with any items in the HashArray will be ignored.
// default is false.
}
add(...items): insert all arguments.
addAll(Array of items): insert all items in the passed in Array.
addMap(key, item): adds a single mapping from a key to a item.
addOne(item): adds a single item, skipping dispatch of event.
get(key): if a single item exists for
key, returns that item. If no item exists, returns
undefined. If multiple items exist for the key, returns an
Array.
getAll(keys): unions all items for all provided keys and returns an Array. Ensures no duplicates even if
keys independently return sets that intersect.
getAsArray(key): like
get() except if no item exists, returns an empty
Array.
sample(count, keys): samples all items in the HashArray, returning a random
Array of size
count. If
count is larger than the
HashArray, returns all items in the the
HashArray
remove(...items): removes all items in arguments.
removeByKey(...keys): removes all items that match the
keys provided.
removeAll(): clears out all items in the
HashArray
intersection(HashArray): returns a cloned
HashArray whose items are the intersection between
this and the passed in
HashArray (
this ^
argument).
complement(HashArray): returns a cloned
HashArray whose items are the complement between
this and the passed in
HashArray (
this \
argument).
has(key): returns
true if any items exist for the provided key.
hasMultiple(key): returns
true if multiple items exist for the provided key (e.g.
get(key) would return an
Array)
collides(item): returns
true if the argument would collide with any other item in this
HashArray for any key in the
HashArray.
forEach(keys, callback): iterates through a union of all items that match the provided keys argument and calls the callback passing in each item as an argument.
forEachDeep(keys, key, callback): iterates through a union of all items that match the provided keys argument and passes the value (at the provided key argument) as an argument to the callback.
sum(keys, key, weightKey): sums all values for a union of all objects found for the
keys argument provided at the
key you provide. Weights the summation by
item[weightKey] or by
1.0 if no
weightKey is provided.
average(keys, key, weightKey): similar to
sum() except returns the average.
filter(keys, callbackOrKey): returns a new
HashArray that is a clone of the current one but filtered by the provided
keys.
objectAt(item, key): internally used to find a value on
item at
key. For example,
objectAt(obj, 'firstname') would return
obj['firstname'].
objectAt(obj, ['first', 'name']) would return
obj['first']['name']. Returns undefined if the key does not map properly to the provided object.
clone(callback, ignoreItems): shallow clones the
HashArray. If
ignoreItems is true, does not clone the items just the settings.
My goal with this data structure was to attempt to get the ordered features of an Array while keeping lookup O(1) for any arbitrary keys. The cost is a small loss of memory.
In addition HashArray works with deep keys. Consider the following array of customer objects:
var customers = [{
id: 1337,
name: {
first: 'Bob',
last: 'Winkle',
},
dob: new Date(1985, 1, 4),
address: {
city: 'Chicago',
zip: 60616
}
}...]
If we had multiple people who lived in the zip code
60616, ideally we would want to index the data by zip code so that if we had to rapidly retrieve all those people we could do so.
With HashArray, we could index the above data for O(1) retrieval by
id,
['name', 'first'], and
['name', 'last] like so:
var HashArray = require('hasharray'),
ha = new HashArray(['id', ['name', 'first'], ['name', 'last']]);
ha.addAll(customers);
// At this point we have indexed everything by ['name', 'first'] so there is already an array built internal to `ha` that
// contains all the 'Bob' customers. So this operation is O(1).
var bobs = ha.get('Bob');
Note: the order of the
bobs array above will be the order in which they were inserted.
Normally when you use a standard JavaScript Object to map keys to values, the only way to retrieve the count of objects is to loop over all the keys which is O(n). However, with HashArray if you want to determine the length of all customers in O(1), it is as simple as:
ha.all.length; // in addition, ha.all is an ordered array of all customers in the order in which they were added!
At this time, I am also working on adding functions for statistical analysis, like
sum(...). See the tests for more information. I'll be adding more to this documentation as I go.
var HashArray = require ('hasharray');
// Create new hasharray with two key mappings.
var ha = new HashArray(['name', 'zip']);
// Add 2 objects to the hash.
var item1 = {name: 'Josh', zip: '54321'};
var item2 = {name: 'Josh', zip: '12345'};
ha.add(item1, item2);
if (ha.has('Josh'))
console.log(ha.get('Josh')); // Will output two objects to the console
// Display the number of unique objects. In this case, 2.
console.log(ha.all.length);
// Remove an element by one of the keys
ha.removeByKey('54321'); // This removes item1
// Remove item2 directly
ha.remove(item2);
var HashArray = require ('hasharray');
var ha = new HashArray([
['name', 'last'], // Internally maps obj.name.last -> obj
['name', 'first'], // Internally maps obj.name.first -> obj
'zip'
]);
ha.add({
name: {
first: 'Josh',
last: 'Jung'
},
zip: 60616
});
console.log(ha.get(60616) === ha.get('Josh') == ha.get('Jung')); // true
var ha = new HashArray(['firstName', 'lastName']);
var person1 = {firstName: 'Bill', lastName: 'William'},
person2 = {firstName: 'Bob', lastName: 'William'};
ha.add(person1, person2);
console.log(ha.getAsArray('William')); // [person1, person2]
var ha = new HashArray(['firstName', 'lastName']);
var person1 = {firstName: 'Victor', lastName: 'Victor'},
person2 = {firstName: 'Victor', lastName: 'Manning'},
person3 = {firstName: 'Manning', lastName: 'Victor'};
person4 = {firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Smith'};
ha.add(person1, person2, person3, person4);
console.log(ha.getAll(['Victor', 'Smith'])); // [person1, person2, person3, person4]
console.log(ha.getAll(['John', 'Smith'])); // [person4]
If two items contain the same key, they are appended to an array at that key location.
var HashArray = require ('hasharray');
var ha = new HashArray([
['name', 'last'],
['name', 'first']
]);
ha.add({
name: {
first: 'Josh',
last: 'Jung'
}
},
{
name: {
first: 'Josh',
last: 'Mills'
}
},
{
name: {
first: 'Josh',
last: 'Willis'
}
});
console.log(ha.get('Josh').length); // Will be 3
console.log(ha.get('Willis')); // Will be {name: {first: 'Josh', last: 'Willis'} }
If you need to check if an item already exists for a given key, simply use
has(...):
ha.has('someKeyValue');
// Here we index by item.type and item.data.speed
var ha = new HashArray(['type', ['data', 'speed']]);
var a = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 100, weight: 10000}},
b = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 100, weight: 20000}},
c = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 25, weight: 50000}};
d = {type: 'boat', data: {speed: 10, weight: 100000}};
e = {type: 'boat', data: {speed: 5, weight: 200000}};
ha.add(a, b, c, d, e);
// Loop through just airplanes
ha.forEach('airplane', function (airplane) {console.log(airplane);});
// Loop through airplanes AND boats
ha.forEach(['airplane', 'boat'], function (airplane) {console.log(airplane);});
// Loop through all items that have a speed of 100
ha.forEach(100, function (airplane) {console.log(airplane);});
forEachDeep() differs from
forEach() in that it passes a value by key you specify to the
callback:
// Here we index by item.type and item.data.speed
var ha = new HashArray(['type', ['data', 'speed']]);
var a = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 100, weight: 10000}},
b = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 100, weight: 20000}},
c = {type: 'airplane', data: {speed: 25, weight: 50000}};
d = {type: 'boat', data: {speed: 10, weight: 100000}};
e = {type: 'boat', data: {speed: 5, weight: 200000}};
ha.add(a, b, c, d, e);
// Loop through all items that have a speed of 100 and only pass the speed to the callback
ha.forEachDeep(100, ['data', 'speed'], function (speed) {
console.log('Speed is: ' + speed);
});
Cloning makes a new HashArray clone of the original, ensuring that no Array objects are shared.
Keep in mind that cloning does deep clone objects in the collection. Therefore if you clone an object with three Object items, the clonee will be a new HashArray but will contain references to the original objects.
var HashArray = require ('hasharray');
...
var ha = new HashArray(['someKey']);
...
var clonee = ha.clone();
HashArray uses jclass, which is an implementation of John Resig's simple inheritance model.
You can easily extend HashArray:
var MyCustomHashArray = HashArray._extend({
...
init: function init(keyFields)
{
console.log('My custom hash array!');
init._super(keyFields);
}
...
});
var myCustomHashArray = new MyCustomHashArray();
See the
jclass documentation for more information.
