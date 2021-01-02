Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.

Convenience wrapper around the core crypto Hash class with simpler API and better defaults.

Install

npm install hasha

Usage

const hasha = require ( 'hasha' ); hasha( 'unicorn' );

const hasha = require ( 'hasha' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await hasha.async( 'unicorn' )); })();

const hasha = require ( 'hasha' ); process.stdin.pipe(hasha.stream()).pipe(process.stdout);

const hasha = require ( 'hasha' ); ( async ( ) => { const hash = await hasha.fromFile( 'unicorn.png' , { algorithm : 'md5' }); console .log(hash); })();

API

See the Node.js crypto docs for more about hashing.

Returns a hash.

input

Type: Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>

Buffer you want to hash.

While strings are supported you should prefer buffers as they're faster to hash. Although if you already have a string you should not convert it to a buffer.

Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.

options

Type: object

encoding

Type: string \ Default: 'hex' \ Values: 'hex' | 'base64' | 'buffer' | 'latin1'

Encoding of the returned hash.

algorithm

Type: string \ Default: 'sha512' \ Values: 'md5' | 'sha1' | 'sha256' | 'sha512' (Platform dependent)

The md5 algorithm is good for file revving, but you should never use md5 or sha1 for anything sensitive. They're insecure.

In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using worker_threads . A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.

Returns a hash asynchronously.

Returns a hash transform stream.

Returns a Promise for the calculated hash.

In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using worker_threads . A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.

Returns a Promise for the calculated file hash.

Returns the calculated file hash.

Related