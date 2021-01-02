Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.
Convenience wrapper around the core
crypto Hash class with simpler API and better defaults.
$ npm install hasha
const hasha = require('hasha');
hasha('unicorn');
//=> 'e233b19aabc7d5e53826fb734d1222f1f0444c3a3fc67ff4af370a66e7cadd2cb24009f1bc86f0bed12ca5fcb226145ad10fc5f650f6ef0959f8aadc5a594b27'
const hasha = require('hasha');
(async () => {
console.log(await hasha.async('unicorn'));
//=> 'e233b19aabc7d5e53826fb734d1222f1f0444c3a3fc67ff4af370a66e7cadd2cb24009f1bc86f0bed12ca5fcb226145ad10fc5f650f6ef0959f8aadc5a594b27'
})();
const hasha = require('hasha');
// Hash the process input and output the hash sum
process.stdin.pipe(hasha.stream()).pipe(process.stdout);
const hasha = require('hasha');
(async () => {
// Get the MD5 hash of an image
const hash = await hasha.fromFile('unicorn.png', {algorithm: 'md5'});
console.log(hash);
//=> '1abcb33beeb811dca15f0ac3e47b88d9'
})();
See the Node.js
crypto docs for more about hashing.
Returns a hash.
Type:
Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>
Buffer you want to hash.
While strings are supported you should prefer buffers as they're faster to hash. Although if you already have a string you should not convert it to a buffer.
Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'hex'\
Values:
'hex' | 'base64' | 'buffer' | 'latin1'
Encoding of the returned hash.
Type:
string\
Default:
'sha512'\
Values:
'md5' | 'sha1' | 'sha256' | 'sha512' (Platform dependent)
The
md5 algorithm is good for file revving, but you should never use
md5 or
sha1 for anything sensitive. They're insecure.
In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using
worker_threads. A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.
Returns a hash asynchronously.
Returns a hash transform stream.
Returns a
Promise for the calculated hash.
In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using
worker_threads. A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.
Returns a
Promise for the calculated file hash.
Returns the calculated file hash.