openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
has

hasha

by Sindre Sorhus
5.2.2 (see all)

Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.6M

GitHub Stars

886

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Hashing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme




hasha




Hashing made simple. Get the hash of a buffer/string/stream/file.

Build Status

Convenience wrapper around the core crypto Hash class with simpler API and better defaults.

Install

$ npm install hasha

Usage

const hasha = require('hasha');

hasha('unicorn');
//=> 'e233b19aabc7d5e53826fb734d1222f1f0444c3a3fc67ff4af370a66e7cadd2cb24009f1bc86f0bed12ca5fcb226145ad10fc5f650f6ef0959f8aadc5a594b27'

const hasha = require('hasha');

(async () => {
    console.log(await hasha.async('unicorn'));
    //=> 'e233b19aabc7d5e53826fb734d1222f1f0444c3a3fc67ff4af370a66e7cadd2cb24009f1bc86f0bed12ca5fcb226145ad10fc5f650f6ef0959f8aadc5a594b27'
})();

const hasha = require('hasha');

// Hash the process input and output the hash sum
process.stdin.pipe(hasha.stream()).pipe(process.stdout);

const hasha = require('hasha');

(async () => {
    // Get the MD5 hash of an image
    const hash = await hasha.fromFile('unicorn.png', {algorithm: 'md5'});

    console.log(hash);
    //=> '1abcb33beeb811dca15f0ac3e47b88d9'
})();

API

See the Node.js crypto docs for more about hashing.

hasha(input, options?)

Returns a hash.

input

Type: Buffer | string | Array<Buffer | string>

Buffer you want to hash.

While strings are supported you should prefer buffers as they're faster to hash. Although if you already have a string you should not convert it to a buffer.

Pass an array instead of concatenating strings and/or buffers. The output is the same, but arrays do not incur the overhead of concatenation.

options

Type: object

encoding

Type: string\ Default: 'hex'\ Values: 'hex' | 'base64' | 'buffer' | 'latin1'

Encoding of the returned hash.

algorithm

Type: string\ Default: 'sha512'\ Values: 'md5' | 'sha1' | 'sha256' | 'sha512' (Platform dependent)

The md5 algorithm is good for file revving, but you should never use md5 or sha1 for anything sensitive. They're insecure.

hasha.async(input, options?)

In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using worker_threads. A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.

Returns a hash asynchronously.

hasha.stream(options?)

Returns a hash transform stream.

hasha.fromStream(stream, options?)

Returns a Promise for the calculated hash.

hasha.fromFile(filepath, options?)

In Node.js 12 or later, the operation is executed using worker_threads. A thread is lazily spawned on the first operation and lives until the end of the program execution. It's unrefed, so it won't keep the process alive.

Returns a Promise for the calculated file hash.

hasha.fromFileSync(filepath, options?)

Returns the calculated file hash.

  • hasha-cli - CLI for this module
  • crypto-hash - Tiny hashing module that uses the native crypto API in Node.js and the browser
  • hash-obj - Get the hash of an object
  • md5-hex - Create a MD5 hash with hex encoding

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
difuentes2 Ratings0 Reviews
Full Stack Developer !
December 23, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

arg
argon2Node.js bindings for Argon2 hashing algorithm
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Performant
4Bleeding Edge
md5
md5a JavaScript function for hashing messages with MD5
GitHub Stars
818
Weekly Downloads
8M
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
oh
object-hashGenerate hashes from javascript objects in node and the browser.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
11M
string-hashFast string hashing function for Node.JS.
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
3M
has
hashringhashring is a consistent hashing algorithm for Node.js that is compatible with libketama and python's hash_ring package
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
108K
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial