A comparator function builder.
Install specific sub-packages.
npm install hash.fnv
A collection of pure-JavaScript non-cryptographic hash algorithms for data veracity. Hash is an experiment in hashing for personal education and for use in your programs.
All hash algorithms implement the Node.js
crypto.Hash interface; they can be
used as a Streams 2 stream and via the legacy
update and
digest methods.
Because they implement
crypto.Hash hash algorithms are incremental.
You also get some helpful base classes, such as
OneAtATimeStream which implements the basic byte at a time hash that emits
a 32-bit integer,
BlockStream which buffers blocks for you and feeds them to your algorithm.
Good examples of each are
HashDJB and
HashMurmur332 respectively.
These hashes are not cryptographic. They are not meant to be. They are meant to be fast and useful for veracity and tables. It is part of a larger interest in pure-JavaScript data storage.
I'll be adding a hash or two a week until I can't find any worth implementing. All hashes will be decent hashes, legacy hashes worth revisiting to see how they fair in JavaScript, but no toy hashes.
As a final goal, I'd like to add a command line visualization utility that will
As an ultimate goal, I'd like to understand JIT generated code well enough to explain why some hashes are better than others in JavaScript, maybe even design a pure-JavaScript hash that makes the most of the JIT, or maybe pave the way so that someone else could.
If you subscribe to this Issue, I'll post when a new hash is available.