openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
hs

hash-sum

by Nicolás Bevacqua
2.0.0 (see all)

🎊 Blazing fast unique hash generator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5M

GitHub Stars

252

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hash-sum

blazing fast unique hash generator

install

npm i hash-sum -S

features

  • no dependencies
  • minimal footprint
  • works in all of node.js, io.js, and the browser
  • hashes functions based on their source code
  • produces different hashes for different object types
  • support for circular references in objects
  • ignores property assignment order

sum(value)

yields a four-byte hexadecimal hash based off of value.

# creates unique hashes
00a34759 from: [ 0, 1, 2, 3 ]
a8996f0c from: { '0': 0, '1': 1, '2': 2, '3': 3 }
5b4c2116 from: { '0': 0, '1': 1, '2': 2, '3': 3, length: 4 }
2c937c45 from: { url: 12 }
31d55010 from: { headers: 12 }
2d2e11bc from: { headers: 122 }
ec99d958 from: { headers: '122' }
18c00eee from: { headers: { accept: 'text/plain' } }
6cb332c8 from: { payload: [ 0, 1, 2, 3 ], headers: [ { a: 'b' } ] }
12ff55db from: { a: [Function: a] }
46f806d2 from: { b: [Function: b] }
0660d9c4 from: { b: [Function: b] }
6c95fc65 from: function () {}
2941766e from: function (a) {}
294f8def from: function (b) {}
2d9c0cb8 from: function (a) { return a;}
ed5c63fc from: function (a) {return a;}
bba68bf6 from: ''
2d27667d from: 'null'
774b96ed from: 'false'
2d2a1684 from: 'true'
8daa1a0c from: '0'
8daa1a0a from: '1'
e38f07cc from: 'void 0'
6037ea1a from: 'undefined'
9b7df12e from: null
3c206f76 from: false
01e34ba8 from: true
8a8f9624 from: Infinity
0315bf8f from: -Infinity
64a48b16 from: NaN
1a96284a from: 0
1a96284b from: 1
29172c1a from: undefined
59322f29 from: {}
095b3a22 from: { a: {}, b: {} }
63be56dd from: { valueOf: [Function: valueOf] }
63be4f5c from: { valueOf: [Function: valueOf] }
5d844489 from: []
ba0bfa14 from: 2019-06-28T21:24:31.215Z
49324d16 from: 2019-06-28T03:00:00.000Z
434c9188 from: 1988-06-09T03:00:00.000Z
ce1b5e44 from: global

license

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial