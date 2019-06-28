blazing fast unique hash generator

install

npm i hash-sum -S

features

no dependencies

minimal footprint

works in all of node.js, io.js, and the browser

hashes functions based on their source code

produces different hashes for different object types

support for circular references in objects

ignores property assignment order

yields a four-byte hexadecimal hash based off of value .

00a34759 from: [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ] a8996f0c from: { '0': 0 , '1': 1 , '2': 2 , '3': 3 } 5b4c2116 from: { '0': 0 , '1': 1 , '2': 2 , '3': 3 , length: 4 } 2c937c45 from: { url: 12 } 31d55010 from: { headers: 12 } 2d2e11bc from: { headers: 122 } ec99d958 from: { headers: '122' } 18c00eee from: { headers: { accept: 'text/plain' } } 6cb332c8 from: { payload: [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 ], headers: [ { a: 'b' } ] } 12ff55db from: { a: [Function: a] } 46f806d2 from: { b: [Function: b] } 0660d9c4 from: { b: [Function: b] } 6c95fc65 from: function () {} 2941766e from: function (a) {} 294f8def from: function (b) {} 2d9c0cb8 from: function (a) { return a;} ed5c63fc from: function (a) {return a;} bba68bf6 from: '' 2d27667d from: 'null' 774b96ed from: 'false' 2d2a1684 from: 'true' 8daa1a0c from: '0' 8daa1a0a from: '1' e38f07cc from: 'void 0' 6037ea1a from: 'undefined' 9b7df12e from: null 3c206f76 from: false 01e34ba8 from: true 8a8f9624 from: Infinity 0315bf8f from: -Infinity 64a48b16 from: NaN 1a96284a from: 0 1a96284b from: 1 29172c1a from: undefined 59322f29 from: {} 095b3a22 from: { a: {}, b: {} } 63be56dd from: { valueOf: [Function: valueOf] } 63be4f5c from: { valueOf: [Function: valueOf] } 5d844489 from: [] ba0bfa14 from: 2019 -06 -28T21:24:31.215Z 49324d16 from: 2019 -06 -28T03:00:00.000Z 434c9188 from: 1988 -06 -09T03:00:00.000Z ce1b5e44 from: global

license

MIT