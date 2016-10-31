Hash Stream

Simple wrapper around crypto.createHash() for files and streams.

Installation

npm install hash -stream

API

var getHash = require ( 'hash-stream' )

filename - path of the file

- path of the file stream - a readable stream

- a readable stream algorithm - any defined by crypto.getHashes()

Returns a hash as a raw Buffer , so if you want a hex:

getHash( 'image.png' , 'sha256' , function ( err, hash ) { hash = hash.toString( 'hex' ) })

You can use nhash to hash a file and get the output instantly. The usage options are simple: