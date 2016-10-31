Simple wrapper around
crypto.createHash() for files and streams.
$ npm install hash-stream
var getHash = require('hash-stream')
filename - path of the file
stream - a readable stream
algorithm - any defined by
crypto.getHashes()
Returns a
hash as a raw
Buffer, so if you want a hex:
getHash('image.png', 'sha256', function (err, hash) {
hash = hash.toString('hex')
})
You can use
nhash to hash a file and get the output instantly. The usage options are simple:
$ nhash --help
Usage: nhash [options] [file]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-a, --algorithm <sha1> the hash alorithm
-e, --encoding <hex> the encoding of output