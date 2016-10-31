openbase logo
hash-stream

by stream-utils
1.2.0

Get a hash of a file or a stream

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

994

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Hash Stream

Simple wrapper around crypto.createHash() for files and streams.

Installation

$ npm install hash-stream

API

var getHash = require('hash-stream')

getHash(filename || stream, algorithm, callback)

  • filename - path of the file
  • stream - a readable stream
  • algorithm - any defined by crypto.getHashes()

Returns a hash as a raw Buffer, so if you want a hex:

getHash('image.png', 'sha256', function (err, hash) {
  hash = hash.toString('hex')
})

CLI

You can use nhash to hash a file and get the output instantly. The usage options are simple:

$ nhash --help
Usage: nhash [options] [file]

Options:

  -h, --help              output usage information
  -V, --version           output the version number
  -a, --algorithm <sha1>  the hash alorithm
  -e, --encoding <hex>    the encoding of output

