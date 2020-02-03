DEPRECATED

This project is no longer being maintained, and I'm no longer fixing bugs. With the announcement that Reach Router is being merged into React Router, this project is no longer required and I suggest you move over to React Router. Please contact me if you would like to adopt this project. You can also fork it on GitHub.

Hash Source

This is an addon for Reach Router to allow you to use hash history.

e.g.

example.com/ example.com/

Install

npm i hash -source yarn add hash -source

Usage