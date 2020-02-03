This project is no longer being maintained, and I'm no longer fixing bugs. With the announcement that Reach Router is being merged into React Router, this project is no longer required and I suggest you move over to React Router. Please contact me if you would like to adopt this project. You can also fork it on GitHub.
This is an addon for Reach Router to allow you to use hash history.
e.g.
example.com/#/about
example.com/#/contact
npm i hash-source
# or
yarn add hash-source
import { createHistory, Link, LocationProvider, Router } from '@reach/router'
import createHashSource from 'hash-source'
import React from 'react'
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom'
import About from './routes/About'
import Contact from './routes/Contact'
import Home from './routes/Home'
let source = createHashSource()
let history = createHistory(source)
const App = () => {
return (
<LocationProvider history={history}>
<header>
<nav>
<Link to="/">Home</Link>
<Link to="about">About</Link>
<Link to="contact">Contact</Link>
</nav>
</header>
<hr />
<Router>
<Home path="/" />
<About path="about" />
<Contact path="contact" />
</Router>
</LocationProvider>
)
}