Fast and consistent hashCode for any object type

Usage

import hash from 'hash-it' ; const hash = require ( 'hash-it' ); console .log(hash({ foo : 'bar' })); console .log(hash( window ));

Overview

hash-it has a simple goal: provide a fast, consistent, unique hashCode for any object type that is uniquely based on its values. This has a number of uses such as duplication prevention, equality comparisons, blockchain construction, etc.

Any object type?

Yes, any object type. Primitives, ES2015 classes like Symbol , DOM elements (yes, you can even hash the window object if you want). Any object type.

With no exceptions?

Well ... sadly, no, there are a few exceptions.

Promise There is no way to obtain the values contained within due to its asynchronous nature

Generator (the result of calling a GeneratorFunction ) Like Promise , there is no way to obtain the values contained within due to its dynamic iterable nature

(the result of calling a ) WeakMap / WeakSet The spec explicitly forbids iteration over them, so the unique values cannot be discovered

/

In each of these cases, no matter what the values of the object, they will always yield the same hash result, which is unique to each object type. If you have any ideas about how these can be uniquely hashed, they are welcome!

Here is the list of object classes that produce unique hashes:

Arguments

Array

ArrayBuffer

AsyncFunction (based on toString )

(based on ) BigInt

Boolean

DataView (based on its buffer )

(based on its ) Date (based on getTime )

(based on ) DocumentFragment (based on outerHTML of all children )

(based on of all ) Error (based on stack ) Includes all sub-types (e.g., TypeError , ReferenceError , etc.)

(based on ) Event (based on all properties other than Event.timeStamp ) Includes all sub-types (e.g., MouseEvent , KeyboardEvent , etc.)

(based on all properties other than ) Float32Array

Float64Array

Function (based on toString )

(based on ) GeneratorFunction (based on toString )

(based on ) Int8Array

Int16Array

Int32Array

HTMLElement (based on outerHTML ) Includes all sub-types (e.g., HTMLAnchorElement , HTMLDivElement , etc.)

(based on ) Map (order-agnostic)

(order-agnostic) Null

Number

Object (handles circular objects, order-agnostic)

(handles circular objects, order-agnostic) Proxy

RegExp

Set (order-agnostic)

(order-agnostic) String

SVGElement (based on outerHTML ) Includes all sub-types (e.g., SVGRectElement , SVGPolygonElement , etc.)

(based on ) Symbol (based on toString )

(based on ) Uint8Array

Uint8ClampedArray

Uint16Array

Uint32Array

Undefined

Window

If there is an object class or data type that is missing, please submit an issue.

Equality methods

hash.is(value1: any, value2: any): boolean

Compares the two objects to determine equality.

console .log(hash.is( null , 123 )); console .log(hash.is( null , null ));

hash.is.all(value1: any, value2: any[, value3: any[, ...valueN]]): boolean

Compares the first object to all other objects passed to determine if all are equal based on hashCode

const foo = { foo : 'bar' , }; const alsoFoo = { foo : 'bar' , }; const stillFoo = { foo : 'bar' , }; console .log(hash.is.all(foo, alsoFoo)); console .log(hash.is.all(foo, alsoFoo, stillFoo));

hash.is.any(value1: any, value2: any[, value3: any[, ...valueN]]): boolean

Compares the first object to all other objects passed to determine if any are equal based on hashCode

const foo = { foo : 'bar' , }; const alsoFoo = { foo : 'bar' , }; const nopeBar = { bar : 'baz' , }; console .log(hash.is.any(foo, alsoFoo)); console .log(hash.is.any(foo, nopeBar)); console .log(hash.is.any(foo, alsoFoo, nopeBar));

hash.is.not(value1: any, value2: any): boolean

Compares the two objects to determine non-equality.

console .log(hash.is.not( null , 123 )); console .log(hash.is.not( null , null ));

Note

While the hashes will be consistent when calculated within the same environment, there is no guarantee that the resulting hash will be the same across different environments due to environment-specific or browser-specific implementations of features. This is limited to extreme edge cases, such as hashing the window object, but should be considered if being used with persistence over different environments.

Support

Browsers

Chrome (all versions)

Firefox (all versions)

Edge (all versions)

Opera 15+

IE 9+

Safari 6+

iOS 8+

Android 4+

Node

4+

Development

