Fast and consistent hashCode for any object type
// ES2015
import hash from 'hash-it';
// CommonJS
const hash = require('hash-it');
// hash any standard object
console.log(hash({ foo: 'bar' })); // 13729774857125
// or a circular object
console.log(hash(window)); // 3270731309314
hash-it has a simple goal: provide a fast, consistent, unique hashCode for any object type that is uniquely based on its values. This has a number of uses such as duplication prevention, equality comparisons, blockchain construction, etc.
Any object type?
Yes, any object type. Primitives, ES2015 classes like
Symbol, DOM elements (yes, you can even hash the
window object if you want). Any object type.
With no exceptions?
Well ... sadly, no, there are a few exceptions.
Promise
Generator (the result of calling a
GeneratorFunction)
Promise, there is no way to obtain the values contained within due to its dynamic iterable nature
WeakMap /
WeakSet
In each of these cases, no matter what the values of the object, they will always yield the same hash result, which is unique to each object type. If you have any ideas about how these can be uniquely hashed, they are welcome!
Here is the list of object classes that produce unique hashes:
Arguments
Array
ArrayBuffer
AsyncFunction (based on
toString)
BigInt
Boolean
DataView (based on its
buffer)
Date (based on
getTime)
DocumentFragment (based on
outerHTML of all
children)
Error (based on
stack)
TypeError,
ReferenceError, etc.)
Event (based on all properties other than
Event.timeStamp)
MouseEvent,
KeyboardEvent, etc.)
Float32Array
Float64Array
Function (based on
toString)
GeneratorFunction (based on
toString)
Int8Array
Int16Array
Int32Array
HTMLElement (based on
outerHTML)
HTMLAnchorElement,
HTMLDivElement, etc.)
Map (order-agnostic)
Null
Number
Object (handles circular objects, order-agnostic)
Proxy
RegExp
Set (order-agnostic)
String
SVGElement (based on
outerHTML)
SVGRectElement,
SVGPolygonElement, etc.)
Symbol (based on
toString)
Uint8Array
Uint8ClampedArray
Uint16Array
Uint32Array
Undefined
Window
If there is an object class or data type that is missing, please submit an issue.
hash.is(value1: any, value2: any): boolean
Compares the two objects to determine equality.
console.log(hash.is(null, 123)); // false
console.log(hash.is(null, null)); // true
hash.is.all(value1: any, value2: any[, value3: any[, ...valueN]]): boolean
Compares the first object to all other objects passed to determine if all are equal based on hashCode
const foo = {
foo: 'bar',
};
const alsoFoo = {
foo: 'bar',
};
const stillFoo = {
foo: 'bar',
};
console.log(hash.is.all(foo, alsoFoo)); // true
console.log(hash.is.all(foo, alsoFoo, stillFoo)); // true
hash.is.any(value1: any, value2: any[, value3: any[, ...valueN]]): boolean
Compares the first object to all other objects passed to determine if any are equal based on hashCode
const foo = {
foo: 'bar',
};
const alsoFoo = {
foo: 'bar',
};
const nopeBar = {
bar: 'baz',
};
console.log(hash.is.any(foo, alsoFoo)); // true
console.log(hash.is.any(foo, nopeBar)); // false
console.log(hash.is.any(foo, alsoFoo, nopeBar)); // true
hash.is.not(value1: any, value2: any): boolean
Compares the two objects to determine non-equality.
console.log(hash.is.not(null, 123)); // true
console.log(hash.is.not(null, null)); // false
While the hashes will be consistent when calculated within the same environment, there is no guarantee that the resulting hash will be the same across different environments due to environment-specific or browser-specific implementations of features. This is limited to extreme edge cases, such as hashing the
window object, but should be considered if being used with persistence over different environments.
Clone the repo and dependencies via
yarn. The npm scripts available:
benchmark => run benchmark of various data types
benchmark:compare => run benchmark of some data types comparing against other hashing modules
build => run rollup to build ESM, CJS, and UMD files
clean => remove files produced from
build script
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => run
lint script, automatically applying fixable changes
prepublishOnly => run
typecheck,
lint,
test, and
build
start => alias for
dev script
test => run jest test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test with coverage checker
test:watch => run
test with persistent watcher
typecheck => run
tsc to validate internal typings