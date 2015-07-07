A function which will always return the same output given the same
input. The output is an integer in the range 0..n. By default
n is
infinity-1, but another max value can be provided as an optional 2nd
argument.
The output is not guaranteed to be unique - only to be predictable based on the input.
npm install hash-index
var hasher = require('hash-index')
// same input => same output
hasher('bob') // => 79268366047899
hasher('alice') // => 90345298322240
hasher('bob') // => 79268366047899
hasher('alice') // => 90345298322240
Using the optional 2nd argument, you can supply an upper limit for the returned hash value:
hasher('bob', 100) // => 99
hasher('alice', 100) // => 40
hasher('bob', 100) // => 99
hasher('alice', 100) // => 40
If no
max value is given, infinity-1 is used as the max value.
If
max is less than
1 then
NaN will be returned.
The input have to be either a non-empty string, a number or a non-empty
array. If not,
NaN will be returned.
MIT