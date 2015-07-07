A function which will always return the same output given the same input. The output is an integer in the range 0..n. By default n is infinity-1, but another max value can be provided as an optional 2nd argument.

The output is not guaranteed to be unique - only to be predictable based on the input.

Installation

npm install hash -index

Usage

var hasher = require ( 'hash-index' ) hasher( 'bob' ) hasher( 'alice' ) hasher( 'bob' ) hasher( 'alice' )

Using the optional 2nd argument, you can supply an upper limit for the returned hash value:

hasher( 'bob' , 100 ) hasher( 'alice' , 100 ) hasher( 'bob' , 100 ) hasher( 'alice' , 100 )

Input validation

If no max value is given, infinity-1 is used as the max value.

If max is less than 1 then NaN will be returned.

The input have to be either a non-empty string, a number or a non-empty array. If not, NaN will be returned.

License

MIT