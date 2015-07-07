openbase logo
hash-index

by Thomas Watson
3.0.0 (see all)

A hashing function which returns integers with a possible max value

Readme

hash-index

A function which will always return the same output given the same input. The output is an integer in the range 0..n. By default n is infinity-1, but another max value can be provided as an optional 2nd argument.

The output is not guaranteed to be unique - only to be predictable based on the input.

Build status

js-standard-style

Installation

npm install hash-index

Usage

var hasher = require('hash-index')

// same input => same output
hasher('bob')   // => 79268366047899
hasher('alice') // => 90345298322240
hasher('bob')   // => 79268366047899
hasher('alice') // => 90345298322240

Using the optional 2nd argument, you can supply an upper limit for the returned hash value:

hasher('bob', 100)   // => 99
hasher('alice', 100) // => 40
hasher('bob', 100)   // => 99
hasher('alice', 100) // => 40

Input validation

If no max value is given, infinity-1 is used as the max value.

If max is less than 1 then NaN will be returned.

The input have to be either a non-empty string, a number or a non-empty array. If not, NaN will be returned.

License

MIT

