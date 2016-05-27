HasBin

Check whether a binary exists in the PATH environment variable.

var hasbin = require ( 'hasbin' ); hasbin( 'node' , function ( result ) { }); hasbin( 'wtf' , function ( result ) { }); hasbin.all([ 'node' , 'npm' ], function ( result ) { }); hasbin.some([ 'node' , 'wtf' ], function ( result ) { }); hasbin.first([ 'node' , 'npm' ], function ( result ) { });

Table Of Contents

Install

Install HasBin with npm:

npm install hasbin

Usage

Check whether a binary exists on one of the paths in process.env.PATH . Calls back with true if it does.

binaryName = String callback = Function ( Boolean )

hasbin( 'node' , function ( result ) { });

Synchronous hasbin .

binaryName = String return Boolean

result = hasbin.sync( 'node' );

Check whether all of a set of binaries exist on one of the paths in process.env.PATH . Calls back with true if all of the binaries do. Aliased as hasbin.every .

binaryNames = Array ( String ) callback = Function ( Boolean )

hasbin.all([ 'node' , 'npm' ], function ( result ) { });

Synchronous hasbin.all . Aliased as hasbin.every.sync .

binaryNames = Array ( String ) return Boolean

result = hasbin.all.sync([ 'node' , 'npm' ]);

Check whether at least one of a set of binaries exists on one of the paths in process.env.PATH . Calls back with true if at least one of the binaries does. Aliased as hasbin.any .

binaryNames = Array ( String ) callback = Function ( Boolean )

hasbin.some([ 'node' , 'npm' ], function ( result ) { });

Synchronous hasbin.some . Aliased as hasbin.any.sync .

binaryNames = Array ( String ) return Boolean

result = hasbin.some.sync([ 'node' , 'npm' ]);

Checks the list of binaryNames to find the first binary that exists on one of the paths in process.env.PATH . Calls back with the name of the first matched binary if one exists and false otherwise.

binaryNames = Array ( String ) callback = Function ( String | false )

hasbin.first([ 'node' , 'npm' ], function ( result ) { });

Synchronous hasbin.first .

binaryNames = Array ( String ) return String | false

result = hasbin.first.sync([ 'node' , 'npm' ]);

Contributing

To contribute to HasBin, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.

Please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:

make ci

License

HasBin is licensed under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2015, Springer Nature