Check whether a binary exists in the
PATH environment variable.
var hasbin = require('hasbin');
// Check if a binary exists
hasbin('node', function (result) {
// result === true
});
hasbin('wtf', function (result) {
// result === false
});
// Check if all binaries exist
hasbin.all(['node', 'npm'], function (result) {
// result === true
});
// Check if at least one binary exists
hasbin.some(['node', 'wtf'], function (result) {
// result === true
});
// Find the first available binary
hasbin.first(['node', 'npm'], function (result) {
// result === 'node'
});
Install HasBin with npm:
npm install hasbin
hasbin(binaryName, callback)
Check whether a binary exists on one of the paths in
process.env.PATH. Calls back with
true if it does.
// Arguments
binaryName = String
callback = Function(Boolean)
// Example
hasbin('node', function (result) {
// result === true
});
hasbin.sync(binaryName)
Synchronous
hasbin.
// Arguments
binaryName = String
return Boolean
// Example
result = hasbin.sync('node');
hasbin.all(binaryNames, callback)
Check whether all of a set of binaries exist on one of the paths in
process.env.PATH. Calls back with
true if all of the binaries do. Aliased as
hasbin.every.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
callback = Function(Boolean)
// Example
hasbin.all(['node', 'npm'], function (result) {
// result === true
});
hasbin.all.sync(binaryNames)
Synchronous
hasbin.all. Aliased as
hasbin.every.sync.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
return Boolean
// Example
result = hasbin.all.sync(['node', 'npm']);
hasbin.some(binaryNames, callback)
Check whether at least one of a set of binaries exists on one of the paths in
process.env.PATH. Calls back with
true if at least one of the binaries does. Aliased as
hasbin.any.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
callback = Function(Boolean)
// Example
hasbin.some(['node', 'npm'], function (result) {
// result === true
});
hasbin.some.sync(binaryNames)
Synchronous
hasbin.some. Aliased as
hasbin.any.sync.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
return Boolean
// Example
result = hasbin.some.sync(['node', 'npm']);
hasbin.first(binaryNames, callback)
Checks the list of
binaryNames to find the first binary that exists on one of the paths in
process.env.PATH. Calls back with the name of the first matched binary if one exists and
false otherwise.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
callback = Function(String|false)
// Example
hasbin.first(['node', 'npm'], function (result) {
// result === 'node'
});
hasbin.first.sync(binaryNames)
Synchronous
hasbin.first.
// Arguments
binaryNames = Array(String)
return String|false
// Example
result = hasbin.first.sync(['node', 'npm']);
To contribute to HasBin, clone this repo locally and commit your code on a separate branch.
Please write unit tests for your code, and check that everything works by running the following before opening a pull-request:
make ci
HasBin is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2015, Springer Nature