Determine whether a selector contains a pseudo-class.
npm install --save has-pseudo-class
var hasPseudoClass = require('has-pseudo-class')
hasPseudoClass('.some-selector:first-child') // => true
hasPseudoClass('.some-selector:not(.active)') // => true
hasPseudoClass('.some-selector') // => false
MIT
Crafted with <3 by John Otander (@4lpine).
This package was initially generated with yeoman and the p generator.