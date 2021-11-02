openbase logo
has-own-prop

by Sindre Sorhus
3.1.0 (see all)

A safer `.hasOwnProperty()`

Documentation
342K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

has-own-prop

A safer .hasOwnProperty()

Shortcut for Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, property). Also comes with a type guard for TypeScript users.

You shouldn't use .hasOwnProperty() as it won't exist on objects created with Object.create(null) or it can have been overridden.

Install

npm install has-own-prop

Usage

import hasOwnProperty from 'has-own-prop';

const object = Object.create(null);
object.unicorn = true;

object.hasOwnProperty('unicorn');
//=> 'TypeError: undefined is not a function'

hasOwnProperty(object, 'unicorn');
//=> true

