A safer
.hasOwnProperty()
Shortcut for
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty.call(object, property). Also comes with a type guard for TypeScript users.
You shouldn't use
.hasOwnProperty() as it won't exist on objects created with
Object.create(null) or it can have been overridden.
npm install has-own-prop
import hasOwnProperty from 'has-own-prop';
const object = Object.create(null);
object.unicorn = true;
object.hasOwnProperty('unicorn');
//=> 'TypeError: undefined is not a function'
hasOwnProperty(object, 'unicorn');
//=> true