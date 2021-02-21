Version 1.x - Will be depreciated in the days to come, once enough testing of Version 2.x has been completed.
Version 2.x - This is a substantial update to the prior versions adding functionality compatible with the Harvest API v2. This version is not backwards compatible
Harvest is a tool that enables businesses to track time, track projects, manage clients, and invoice. This is a full client API built using node.js and the Harvest API. This node module provides an easy to use wrapper for the API returning promises.
npm install harvest
import Harvest from 'harvest';
const harvest = new Harvest({
subdomain: 'SUBDOMAIN',
userAgent: 'MyApp (yourname@example.com)',
concurrency: 1,
auth: {
accessToken: process.env.ACCESS_TOKEN,
accountId: process.env.ACCOUNT_ID
}
});
harvest.company
.get()
.then((response) => {
const company = response;
// Do some things with the company data
});
NOTE: This feature has not yet been coded. To track its progress or provide feedback, use the following issue: https://github.com/simplyspoke/node-harvest/issues/85
Every resource is accessed via your
harvest instance:
// harvest.<resouce_name>.<method_name>
Each method returns to a promise that resolves the results:
harvest.projects.list().then((projects) =>{
// Do something with the projects list.
})
For all methods, the last variable is expected to be a callback function. The possible options available for the params object can be found in the Harvest API Documentation.
In order to run the tests, you will need to have the following environmental variables defined:
SUBDOMAIN=''
ACCESS_TOKEN=''
ACCOUNT_ID=''
For additional information about setting up harvest access tokens, visit the following page: https://help.getharvest.com/api-v2/authentication-api/authentication/authentication/
npm test
npm run test:watch
npm run test:integration
npm run test:integration:watch