Pug

Pug is a high-performance template engine heavily influenced by Haml and implemented with JavaScript for Node.js and browsers. For bug reports, feature requests and questions, open an issue. For discussion join the chat room.

You can test drive Pug online here.

Packages

Package Name Version pug pug-attrs pug-code-gen pug-error pug-filters pug-lexer pug-linker pug-load pug-parser pug-runtime pug-strip-comments pug-walk

Rename from "Jade"

This project was formerly known as "Jade". However, it was revealed to us that "Jade" is a registered trademark; as a result, a rename was needed. After some discussion among the maintainers, "Pug" was chosen as the new name for this project. As of version 2, "pug" is the official package name.

If your package or app currently uses jade , don't worry: we have secured permissions to continue to occupy that package name, although all new versions will be released under pug .

Before the renaming, work had already begun on “Jade 2.0.0”. Therefore, the rename to Pug coincided with the major version bump. As a result, upgrading from Jade to Pug will be the same process as upgrading any other package with a major version bump.

The syntax of Pug has several differences, deprecations, and removals compared to its predecessor. These differences are documented in #2305.

The website and documentation for Pug are still being updated. But if you are new to Pug, you should get started with the new syntax and install the Pug package from npm.

Installation

Package

To use Pug in your own JavaScript projects:

$ npm install pug

Command Line

After installing the latest version of Node.js, install with:

$ npm install pug-cli -g

and run with

$ pug -- help

Syntax

Pug is a clean, whitespace sensitive syntax for writing HTML. Here is a simple example:

doctype html html(lang="en") head title= pageTitle script(type='text/javascript'). if (foo) bar(1 + 5); body h1 Pug - node template engine #container.col if youAreUsingPug p You are amazing else p Get on it! p. Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a strong focus on performance and powerful features.

Pug transforms the above to:

< html lang = "en" > < head > < title > Pug </ title > < script type = "text/javascript" > if (foo) bar(1 + 5); </ script > </ head > < body > < h1 > Pug - node template engine </ h1 > < div id = "container" class = "col" > < p > You are amazing </ p > < p > Pug is a terse and simple templating language with a strong focus on performance and powerful features. </ p > </ div > </ body > </ html >

API

For full API, see pugjs.org/api/reference.html

var pug = require ( 'pug' ); var fn = pug.compile( 'string of pug' , options); var html = fn(locals); var html = pug.render( 'string of pug' , merge(options, locals)); var html = pug.renderFile( 'filename.pug' , merge(options, locals));

Options

filename Used in exceptions, and required when using includes

Used in exceptions, and required when using includes compileDebug When false no debug instrumentation is compiled

When no debug instrumentation is compiled pretty Add pretty-indentation whitespace to output ( false by default)

Browser Support

The latest version of pug can be downloaded for the browser in standalone form. It only supports the very latest browsers, though, and is a large file. It is recommended that you pre-compile your pug templates to JavaScript.

To compile a template for use on the client using the command line, do:

$ pug --client --no-debug filename.pug

which will produce filename.js containing the compiled template.

Tutorials

Implementations in other languages

Ports in other languages

Ports to other languages, with very close syntax:

Equivalents in other languages

Templates engines for other languages with a different syntax, but a similar philosophy:

Framework implementations/adapters

Embedded view engines for frameworks:

CMS plugins

Additional Resources

License

MIT