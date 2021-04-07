haro

Haro is a modern immutable DataStore built with ES6 features. It is un-opinionated, and offers a plug'n'play solution to modeling, searching, & managing data on the client, or server (in RAM). It is a partially persistent data structure, by maintaining version sets of records in versions (MVCC).

All methods are synchronous.

Haro indexes have the following structure Map (field/property) > Map (value) > Set (PKs) which allow for quick & easy searching, as well as inspection. Indexes can be managed independently of del() & set() operations, for example you can lazily create new indexes via reindex(field) , or sortBy(field) .

Usage

Named export is haro :

ES Module

import {haro} from 'haro' ;

CommonJS / node.js

const {haro} = require ( 'haro' );

Function parameters

Haro takes two optional arguments, the first is an Array of records to set asynchronously, & the second is a configuration descriptor.

const storeDefaults = haro(); const storeRecords = haro([{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]); const storeCustom = haro( null , { key : 'id' });

Examples

Indexes & Searching

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'name' , 'age' ]}), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; const records = store.batch(data, 'set' ); console .log(records[ 0 ]); console .log(store.size); console .log(store.find({ age : 28 })); console .log(store.search( /^ja/i , 'name' )); console .log(store.search( arg => age < 30 , 'age' ));

MVCC versioning

const store = haro(); let arg; arg = store.set( null , { abc : true }); arg = store.set(arg[ 0 ], { abc : false }); arg = store.set(arg[ 0 ], { abc : true }); store.versions.get(arg[ 0 ]).forEach( i => console .log(i[ 0 ]));

Benchmarked

A benchmark is included in the repository, and is useful for gauging how haro will perform on different hardware, & software.

Batch successful on test time to batch insert data: 26.774208 ms datastore record count: 1000 name indexes: 1000 testing time to 'find()' a record (first one is cold): 0.10475 ms 0.005792 ms 0.003458 ms 0.005166 ms 0.009584 ms testing time to 'search(regex, index)' for a record (first one is cold): 0.193834 ms 0.110333 ms 0.103875 ms 0.10325 ms 0.125833 ms time to override data: 0.450125 ms testing time to 'search(regex, index)' on overridden data for a record (first one is cold): 0.260542 ms 0.099792 ms 0.097 ms 0.09825 ms 0.098334 ms

Configuration

beforeBatch Function

Event listener for before a batch operation, receives type , data .

beforeClear Function

Event listener for before clearing the data store.

beforeDelete Function

Event listener for before a record is deleted, receives key , batch .

beforeSet Function

Event listener for before a record is set, receives key , data .

index Array

Array of values to index. Composite indexes are supported, by using the default delimiter ( this.delimiter ). Non-matches within composites result in blank values.

Example of fields/properties to index:

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'field1' , 'field2' , 'field1|field2|field3' ]});

key String

Optional Object key to utilize as Map key, defaults to a version 4 UUID if not specified, or found.

Example of specifying the primary key:

const store = haro( null , { key : 'field' });

logging Boolean

Logs persistent storage messages to console , default is true .

onbatch Function

Event listener for a batch operation, receives two arguments ['type', Array ].

onclear Function

Event listener for clearing the data store.

ondelete Function

Event listener for when a record is deleted, receives the record key.

onoverride Function

Event listener for when the data store changes entire data set, receives a String naming what changed ( indexes or records ).

onset Function

Event listener for when a record is set, receives an Array .

versioning Boolean

Enable/disable MVCC style versioning of records, default is false . Versions are stored in Sets for easy iteration.

Example of enabling versioning:

const store = haro( null , { versioning : true });

Properties

data Map

Map of records, updated by del() & set() .

indexes Map

Map of indexes, which are Sets containing Map keys.

registry Array

Array representing the order of this.data .

size Number

Number of records in the DataStore.

versions Map

Map of Sets of records, updated by set() .

API

batch(array, type) Array

The first argument must be an Array , and the second argument must be del or set .

const haro = require ( 'haro' ), store = haro( null , { key : 'id' , index : [ 'name' ]}), nth = 100 , data = []; let i = -1 ; while (++i < nth) { data.push({ id : i, name : 'John Doe' + i}); } const records = store.batch(data, 'set' );

clear() self

Removes all key/value pairs from the DataStore.

Example of clearing a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.clear();

del(key) Undefined

Deletes the record.

Example of deleting a record:

const store = haro(), rec = store.set( null , { abc : true }); store.del(rec[ 0 ]); console .log(store.size);

dump(type="records") Array or Object

Returns the records or indexes of the DataStore as mutable Array or Object , for the intention of reuse/persistent storage without relying on an adapter which would break up the data set.

const store = haro(); const records = store.dump(); const indexes = store.dump( 'indexes' );

entries() MapIterator

Returns returns a new Iterator object that contains an array of [key, value] for each element in the Map object in insertion order.

Example of deleting a record:

const store = haro(); let item, iterator; iterator = store.entries(); item = iterator.next(); do { console .log(item.value); item = iterator.next(); } while (!item.done);

filter(callbackFn[, raw=false]) Array

Returns an Array of double Arrays with the shape [key, value] for records which returned true to callbackFn(value, key) .

Example of filtering a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.filter( function ( value ) { return value.something === true ; });

find(where[, raw=false]) Array

Returns an Array of double Arrays with found by indexed values matching the where .

Example of finding a record(s) with an identity match:

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'field1' ]}); store.find({ field1 : 'some value' });

forEach(callbackFn[, thisArg]) Undefined

Calls callbackFn once for each key-value pair present in the Map object, in insertion order. If a thisArg parameter is provided to forEach , it will be used as the this value for each callback.

Example of deleting a record:

const store = haro(); store.set( null , { abc : true }); store.forEach( function ( value, key ) { console .log(key); });

get(key[, raw=false]) Array

Gets the record as a double Array with the shape [key, value] .

Example of getting a record with a known primary key value:

const store = haro(); store.get( 'keyValue' );

has(key) Boolean

Returns a Boolean indicating if the data store contains key .

Example of checking for a record with a known primary key value:

const store = haro(); store.has( 'keyValue' );

keys() MapIterator

Returns a new Iterator object that contains the keys for each element in the Map object in insertion order.`

Example of getting an iterator, and logging the results:

const store = haro(); let item, iterator; iterator = store.keys(); item = iterator.next(); do { console .log(item.value); item = iterator.next(); } while (!item.done);

limit(offset=0, max=0, raw=false) Array

Returns an Array of double Arrays with the shape [key, value] for the corresponding range of records.

Example of paginating a data set:

const store = haro(); let ds1, ds2; console .log(store.size); ds1 = store.limit( 0 , 10 ); ds2 = store.limit( 10 , 10 ); console .log(ds1.length === ds2.length); console .log( JSON .stringify(ds1[ 0 ][ 1 ]) === JSON .stringify(ds2[ 0 ][ 1 ]));

map(callbackFn, raw=false) Array

Returns an Array of the returns of callbackFn(value, key) . If raw is true an Array is returned.

Example of mapping a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.map( function ( value ) { return value.property; });

override(data[, type="records", fn]) Boolean

This is meant to be used in a paired override of the indexes & records, such that you can avoid the Promise based code path of a batch() insert or load() . Accepts an optional third parameter to perform the transformation to simplify cross domain issues.

Example of overriding a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.override({ 'field' : { 'value' : [ 'pk' ]}}, "indexes" );

reduce(accumulator, value[, key, ctx=this, raw=false]) Array

Runs an Array.reduce() inspired function against the data store ( Map ).

Example of filtering a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.reduce( function ( accumulator, value, key ) { accumulator[key] = value; return accumulator; }, {});

reindex([index]) Haro

Re-indexes the DataStore, to be called if changing the value of index .

Example of mapping a DataStore:

const store = haro(); store.reindex( 'field3' ); store.reindex();

search(arg[, index=this.index, raw=false]) Array

Returns an Array of double Arrays with the shape [key, value] of records found matching arg . If arg is a Function (parameters are value & index ) a match is made if the result is true , if arg is a RegExp the field value must .test() as true , else the value must be an identity match. The index parameter can be a String or Array of Strings ; if not supplied it defaults to this.index .

Indexed Arrays which are tested with a RegExp will be treated as a comma delimited String , e.g. ['hockey', 'football'] becomes 'hockey, football' for the RegExp .

Example of searching with a predicate function:

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'name' , 'age' ]}), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ) console .log(store.search( function ( age ) { return age < 30 ; }, 'age' ));

set(key, data, batch=false, override=false) Object

Record in the DataStore. If key is false a version 4 UUID will be generated.

If override is true , the existing record will be replaced instead of amended.

Example of creating a record:

const store = haro( null , { key : 'id' }), record = store.set( null , { id : 1 , name : 'John Doe' }); console .log(record);

sort(callbackFn, [frozen = true]) Array

Returns an Array of the DataStore, sorted by callbackFn .

Example of sorting like an Array :

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'name' , 'age' ]}), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ) console .log(store.sort( ( a, b ) => a < b ? -1 : (a > b ? 1 : 0 )));

sortBy(index[, raw=false]) Array

Returns an Array of double Arrays with the shape [key, value] of records sorted by an index.

Example of sorting by an index:

const store = haro( null , { index : [ 'name' , 'age' ]}), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ) console .log(store.sortBy( 'age' ));

toArray([frozen=true]) Array

Returns an Array of the DataStore.

Example of casting to an Array :

const store = haro(), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ) console .log(store.toArray());

values() MapIterator

Returns a new Iterator object that contains the values for each element in the Map object in insertion order.

Example of iterating the values:

const store = haro(), data = [{ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ) const iterator = store.values(); let item = iterator.next(); while (!item.done) { console .log(item.value); item = iterator.next(); };

where(predicate[, raw=false, op="||"]) Array

Ideal for when dealing with a composite index which contains an Array of values, which would make matching on a single value impossible when using find() .

const store = haro( null , { key : 'guid' , index : [ 'name' , 'name|age' , 'age' ]}), data = [{ guid : 'abc' , name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }, { guid : 'def' , name : 'Jane Doe' , age : 28 }]; store.batch(data, 'set' ); console .log(store.where({ name : 'John Doe' , age : 30 }));

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Jason Mulligan Licensed under the BSD-3 license