Haro is a modern immutable DataStore built with ES6 features. It is un-opinionated, and offers a plug'n'play solution to modeling, searching, & managing data on the client, or server
(in RAM). It is a partially persistent data structure, by maintaining version sets of records in
versions (MVCC).
All methods are synchronous.
Haro indexes have the following structure
Map (field/property) > Map (value) > Set (PKs) which allow for quick & easy
searching, as well as inspection. Indexes can be managed independently of
del() &
set() operations, for example you
can lazily create new indexes via
reindex(field), or
sortBy(field).
Named export is
haro:
import {haro} from 'haro';
const {haro} = require('haro');
Haro takes two optional arguments, the first is an
Array of records to set asynchronously, & the second is a
configuration descriptor.
const storeDefaults = haro();
const storeRecords = haro([{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]);
const storeCustom = haro(null, {key: 'id'});
const store = haro(null, {index: ['name', 'age']}),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
const records = store.batch(data, 'set');
console.log(records[0]); // [$uuid, {name: 'John Doe', age: 30}]
console.log(store.size); // 2
console.log(store.find({age: 28})); // [[$uuid, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]]
console.log(store.search(/^ja/i, 'name')); // [[$uuid, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]]
console.log(store.search(arg => age < 30, 'age')); // [[$uuid, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]]
const store = haro();
let arg;
arg = store.set(null, {abc: true});
arg = store.set(arg[0], {abc: false});
arg = store.set(arg[0], {abc: true});
store.versions.get(arg[0]).forEach(i => console.log(i[0])); // {abc: true}, {abc: false}
A benchmark is included in the repository, and is useful for gauging how haro will perform on different hardware, & software.
Batch successful on test
time to batch insert data: 26.774208 ms
datastore record count: 1000
name indexes: 1000
testing time to 'find()' a record (first one is cold):
0.10475ms
0.005792ms
0.003458ms
0.005166ms
0.009584ms
testing time to 'search(regex, index)' for a record (first one is cold):
0.193834ms
0.110333ms
0.103875ms
0.10325ms
0.125833ms
time to override data: 0.450125 ms
testing time to 'search(regex, index)' on overridden data for a record (first one is cold):
0.260542ms
0.099792ms
0.097ms
0.09825ms
0.098334ms
beforeBatch Function
Event listener for before a batch operation, receives
type,
data.
beforeClear Function
Event listener for before clearing the data store.
beforeDelete Function
Event listener for before a record is deleted, receives
key,
batch.
beforeSet Function
Event listener for before a record is set, receives
key,
data.
index Array
Array of values to index. Composite indexes are supported, by using the default delimiter (
this.delimiter).
Non-matches within composites result in blank values.
Example of fields/properties to index:
const store = haro(null, {index: ['field1', 'field2', 'field1|field2|field3']});
key String
Optional
Object key to utilize as
Map key, defaults to a version 4
UUID if not specified, or found.
Example of specifying the primary key:
const store = haro(null, {key: 'field'});
logging Boolean
Logs persistent storage messages to
console, default is
true.
onbatch Function
Event listener for a batch operation, receives two arguments ['type',
Array].
onclear Function
Event listener for clearing the data store.
ondelete Function
Event listener for when a record is deleted, receives the record key.
onoverride Function
Event listener for when the data store changes entire data set, receives a
String naming what changed (
indexes or
records).
onset Function
Event listener for when a record is set, receives an
Array.
versioning Boolean
Enable/disable MVCC style versioning of records, default is
false. Versions are stored in
Sets for easy iteration.
Example of enabling versioning:
const store = haro(null, {versioning: true});
data Map
Map of records, updated by
del() &
set().
indexes Map
Map of indexes, which are Sets containing Map keys.
registry Array
Array representing the order of
this.data.
size Number
Number of records in the DataStore.
versions Map
Map of
Sets of records, updated by
set().
batch(array, type) Array
The first argument must be an
Array, and the second argument must be
del or
set.
const haro = require('haro'),
store = haro(null, {key: 'id', index: ['name']}),
nth = 100,
data = [];
let i = -1;
while (++i < nth) {
data.push({id: i, name: 'John Doe' + i});
}
// records is an Array of Arrays
const records = store.batch(data, 'set');
clear() self
Removes all key/value pairs from the DataStore.
Example of clearing a DataStore:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.clear();
del(key) Undefined
Deletes the record.
Example of deleting a record:
const store = haro(),
rec = store.set(null, {abc: true});
store.del(rec[0]);
console.log(store.size); // 0
dump(type="records") Array or Object
Returns the records or indexes of the DataStore as mutable
Array or
Object, for the intention of reuse/persistent storage without relying on an adapter which would break up the data set.
const store = haro();
// Data is loaded
const records = store.dump();
const indexes = store.dump('indexes');
// Save records & indexes
entries() MapIterator
Returns returns a new
Iterator object that contains an array of
[key, value] for each element in the
Map object in
insertion order.
Example of deleting a record:
const store = haro();
let item, iterator;
// Data is added
iterator = store.entries();
item = iterator.next();
do {
console.log(item.value);
item = iterator.next();
} while (!item.done);
filter(callbackFn[, raw=false]) Array
Returns an
Array of double
Arrays with the shape
[key, value] for records which returned
true to
callbackFn(value, key).
Example of filtering a DataStore:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.filter(function (value) {
return value.something === true;
});
find(where[, raw=false]) Array
Returns an
Array of double
Arrays with found by indexed values matching the
where.
Example of finding a record(s) with an identity match:
const store = haro(null, {index: ['field1']});
// Data is added
store.find({field1: 'some value'});
forEach(callbackFn[, thisArg]) Undefined
Calls
callbackFn once for each key-value pair present in the
Map object, in insertion order. If a
thisArg
parameter is provided to
forEach, it will be used as the this value for each callback.
Example of deleting a record:
const store = haro();
store.set(null, {abc: true});
store.forEach(function (value, key) {
console.log(key);
});
get(key[, raw=false]) Array
Gets the record as a double
Array with the shape
[key, value].
Example of getting a record with a known primary key value:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.get('keyValue');
has(key) Boolean
Returns a
Boolean indicating if the data store contains
key.
Example of checking for a record with a known primary key value:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.has('keyValue'); // true or false
keys() MapIterator
Returns a new
Iterator object that contains the keys for each element in the
Map object in insertion order.`
Example of getting an iterator, and logging the results:
const store = haro();
let item, iterator;
// Data is added
iterator = store.keys();
item = iterator.next();
do {
console.log(item.value);
item = iterator.next();
} while (!item.done);
limit(offset=0, max=0, raw=false) Array
Returns an
Array of double
Arrays with the shape
[key, value] for the corresponding range of records.
Example of paginating a data set:
const store = haro();
let ds1, ds2;
// Data is added
console.log(store.size); // >10
ds1 = store.limit(0, 10); // [0-9]
ds2 = store.limit(10, 10); // [10-19]
console.log(ds1.length === ds2.length); // true
console.log(JSON.stringify(ds1[0][1]) === JSON.stringify(ds2[0][1])); // false
map(callbackFn, raw=false) Array
Returns an
Array of the returns of
callbackFn(value, key). If
raw is
true an
Array is returned.
Example of mapping a DataStore:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.map(function (value) {
return value.property;
});
override(data[, type="records", fn]) Boolean
This is meant to be used in a paired override of the indexes & records, such that
you can avoid the
Promise based code path of a
batch() insert or
load(). Accepts an optional third parameter to perform the
transformation to simplify cross domain issues.
Example of overriding a DataStore:
const store = haro();
store.override({'field': {'value': ['pk']}}, "indexes");
reduce(accumulator, value[, key, ctx=this, raw=false]) Array
Runs an
Array.reduce() inspired function against the data store (
Map).
Example of filtering a DataStore:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
store.reduce(function (accumulator, value, key) {
accumulator[key] = value;
return accumulator;
}, {});
reindex([index]) Haro
Re-indexes the DataStore, to be called if changing the value of
index.
Example of mapping a DataStore:
const store = haro();
// Data is added
// Creating a late index
store.reindex('field3');
// Recreating indexes, this should only happen if the store is out of sync caused by developer code.
store.reindex();
search(arg[, index=this.index, raw=false]) Array
Returns an
Array of double
Arrays with the shape
[key, value] of records found matching
arg.
If
arg is a
Function (parameters are
value &
index) a match is made if the result is
true, if
arg is a
RegExp the field value must
.test()
as
true, else the value must be an identity match. The
index parameter can be a
String or
Array of
Strings;
if not supplied it defaults to
this.index.
Indexed
Arrays which are tested with a
RegExp will be treated as a comma delimited
String, e.g.
['hockey', 'football'] becomes
'hockey, football' for the
RegExp.
Example of searching with a predicate function:
const store = haro(null, {index: ['name', 'age']}),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set')
console.log(store.search(function (age) {
return age < 30;
}, 'age')); // [[$uuid, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]]
set(key, data, batch=false, override=false) Object
Record in the DataStore. If
key is
false a version 4
UUID will be
generated.
If
override is
true, the existing record will be replaced instead of amended.
Example of creating a record:
const store = haro(null, {key: 'id'}),
record = store.set(null, {id: 1, name: 'John Doe'});
console.log(record); // [1, {id: 1, name: 'Jane Doe'}]
sort(callbackFn, [frozen = true]) Array
Returns an Array of the DataStore, sorted by
callbackFn.
Example of sorting like an
Array:
const store = haro(null, {index: ['name', 'age']}),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set')
console.log(store.sort((a, b) => a < b ? -1 : (a > b ? 1 : 0))); // [{name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}, {name: 'John Doe', age: 30}]
sortBy(index[, raw=false]) Array
Returns an
Array of double
Arrays with the shape
[key, value] of records sorted by an index.
Example of sorting by an index:
const store = haro(null, {index: ['name', 'age']}),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set')
console.log(store.sortBy('age')); // [[$uuid, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}], [$uuid, {name: 'John Doe', age: 30}]]
toArray([frozen=true]) Array
Returns an Array of the DataStore.
Example of casting to an
Array:
const store = haro(),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set')
console.log(store.toArray()); // [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}]
values() MapIterator
Returns a new
Iterator object that contains the values for each element in the
Map object in insertion order.
Example of iterating the values:
const store = haro(),
data = [{name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set')
const iterator = store.values();
let item = iterator.next();
while (!item.done) {
console.log(item.value);
item = iterator.next();
};
where(predicate[, raw=false, op="||"]) Array
Ideal for when dealing with a composite index which contains an
Array of values, which would make matching on a single value impossible when using
find().
const store = haro(null, {key: 'guid', index: ['name', 'name|age', 'age']}),
data = [{guid: 'abc', name: 'John Doe', age: 30}, {guid: 'def', name: 'Jane Doe', age: 28}];
store.batch(data, 'set');
console.log(store.where({name: 'John Doe', age: 30})); // [{guid: 'abc', name: 'John Doe', age: 30}]
