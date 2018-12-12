harmonyhubjs-client is a Node.JS library which allows you to interact with your Logitech Harmony Hub.

It was based upon @jterraces awesome Harmony protocol guide. harmonyhubjs-client provides an extended protocol guide for the interested ones.

Installation

npm install harmonyhubjs-client --save

## Usage

var harmony = require ( 'harmonyhubjs-client' ); harmony( '192.168.1.200' ) .then( function ( harmonyClient ) { harmonyClient.isOff() .then( function ( off ) { if (off) { console .log( 'Currently off. Turning TV on.' ) harmonyClient.getActivities() .then( function ( activities ) { activities.some( function ( activity ) { if (activity.label === 'Watch TV' ) { var id = activity.id harmonyClient.startActivity(id) harmonyClient.end() return true } return false }) }) } else { console .log( 'Currently on. Turning TV off' ) harmonyClient.turnOff() harmonyClient.end() } }) })

This example connects to a Harmony hub available on the IP 192.168.1.200 . As soon as the the connection is established, isOff() checks if the equipment is turned off. If off, the activity with the name Watch TV is started. If on, all devices are turned off.

Debug Traces

harmonyhubjs-client uses debug for generating traces throughout its execution time. Activate them by setting the DEBUG environment variable:

$ DEBUG=harmonyhubjs:client* node myharmonyjsapp.js

Contribution

The master branch contains the latest stable release of the application. Development efforts are integrated with the develop branch first. Changes get then merged into master as soon as a new release should be published.

When opening a new Pull Request make sure you point them to develop . Further ensure that your code follows standard-js style guidelines and you make use of proper commit messages. harmonyhubjs-client loves Commitizen, so take a look there and use git cz for the most simple workflow :-)

Thank you for your contribution!

Ecosystem Overview

Various libraries, modules and applications grew around harmonyhubjs-* . Feel free to open a Pull Request if you want to list your addition to the ecosystem here.

Application / Module Author Description harmonyhubjs-client @swissmanu A Node.JS library which allows you to interact with your Logitech Harmony Hub. harmonyhubjs-discover @swissmanu A Node.JS library which lookups available Logitech Harmony hubs in the local network. orchestra-jsapi @swissmanu Vanilla JavaScript interface layer for harmonyhubjs-* libraries to make usage a breeze. orchestra @swissmanu A desktop application to control your Logitech Harmony Hubs.

## License

Copyright (c) 2013 Manuel Alabor

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.