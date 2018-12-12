harmonyhubjs-client is a Node.JS library which allows you to interact with your Logitech
Harmony Hub.
It was based upon @jterraces awesome Harmony
protocol guide.
harmonyhubjs-client provides an
extended protocol guide for the interested ones.
npm install harmonyhubjs-client --save
## Usage
var harmony = require('harmonyhubjs-client');
harmony('192.168.1.200')
.then(function(harmonyClient) {
harmonyClient.isOff()
.then(function(off) {
if(off) {
console.log('Currently off. Turning TV on.')
harmonyClient.getActivities()
.then(function(activities) {
activities.some(function(activity) {
if(activity.label === 'Watch TV') {
var id = activity.id
harmonyClient.startActivity(id)
harmonyClient.end()
return true
}
return false
})
})
} else {
console.log('Currently on. Turning TV off')
harmonyClient.turnOff()
harmonyClient.end()
}
})
})
This example connects to a Harmony hub available on the IP
192.168.1.200. As soon as the the connection is established,
isOff() checks if the equipment is turned off. If off, the activity with the name
Watch TV is started. If on, all devices are turned off.
harmonyhubjs-client uses debug for generating traces throughout its execution time. Activate them by setting the
DEBUG environment variable:
$ DEBUG=harmonyhubjs:client* node myharmonyjsapp.js
The
master branch contains the latest stable release of the application.
Development efforts are integrated with the
develop branch first. Changes get then merged into
master as soon as a new release should be published.
When opening a new Pull Request make sure you point them to
develop. Further ensure that your code follows standard-js style guidelines and you make use of proper commit messages.
harmonyhubjs-client loves Commitizen, so take a look there and use
git cz for the most simple workflow :-)
Thank you for your contribution!
Various libraries, modules and applications grew around
harmonyhubjs-*. Feel free to open a Pull Request if you want to list your addition to the ecosystem here.
|Application / Module
|Author
|Description
|harmonyhubjs-client
|@swissmanu
|A Node.JS library which allows you to interact with your Logitech Harmony Hub.
|harmonyhubjs-discover
|@swissmanu
|A Node.JS library which lookups available Logitech Harmony hubs in the local network.
|orchestra-jsapi
|@swissmanu
|Vanilla JavaScript interface layer for
harmonyhubjs-* libraries to make usage a breeze.
|orchestra
|@swissmanu
|A desktop application to control your Logitech Harmony Hubs.
## License
Copyright (c) 2013 Manuel Alabor
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.