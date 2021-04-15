This is a shim for the ECMAScript 6 Reflect and Proxy objects.

This library does two things:

It defines an ES6-compliant Reflect global object that exports the ECMAScript 6 reflection API.

July 2016 update: the most recent version of all major browsers and node.js now support fully ES6-compliant Reflect and Proxy objects. This shim is primarily useful if you want ES6 Reflect support on older browsers or versions of node.js < v6.0.0, or if you want ES6 Proxy support on versions of node.js < v6.0.0.

May 2016 update: the recently released V8 v4.9 includes native support for ES2015 Proxies and Reflect, making this library obsolete for environments that embed V8 4.9 or newer (like Chrome 49 and Node v6.0). Node v5.10.x or lower still requires this polyfill for proper ES6 Proxy support.

Installation

For node.js, install via npm:

npm install harmony-reflect

Then:

node --harmony-proxies > var Reflect = require ( 'harmony-reflect' );

To use in a browser, just download the single reflect.js file. After loading

< script src = "reflect.js" > </ script >

a global object Reflect is defined that contains reflection methods as defined in the ES6 spec.

This library also updates the "harmony-era" Proxy object in the V8 engine (also used in node.js) to follow the latest ECMAScript 2015 spec. To create such a proxy, call:

var proxy = new Proxy (target, handler);

API Docs

This module exports an object named Reflect and updates the global Proxy object (if it exists) to be compatible with the latest ECMAScript 6 spec.

The ECMAScript 6 Proxy API allows one to intercept various operations on Javascript objects.

Overview of all supported traps on proxies

The Reflect API

The Proxy Handler API

Compatibility

The Reflect API, with support for proxies, was tested on:

Firefox (>= v4.0)

node --harmony_proxies (>= v0.7.8)

(>= v0.7.8) iojs --harmony_proxies (>= 2.3.0)

(>= 2.3.0) v8 --harmony_proxies (>= v3.6)

(>= v3.6) Any recent js spidermonkey shell

If you need only Reflect and not an up-to-date Proxy object, this library should work on any modern ES5 engine (including all browsers).

Compatibility notes:

Chrome (>= v19 && <= v37) used to support proxies behind a flag ( chrome://flags/#enable-javascript-harmony ) but Chrome v38 removed the Proxy constructor. As a result, this library cannot patch the harmony-era Proxy object on Chrome v38 or above. If you're working with Chromium directly, it's still possible to enable proxies using chromium-browser --js-flags="--harmony_proxies" .

) but Chrome v38 removed the constructor. As a result, this library cannot patch the harmony-era object on Chrome v38 or above. If you're working with Chromium directly, it's still possible to enable proxies using . In older versions of V8, the Proxy constructor was enabled by default when starting V8 with --harmony . For recent versions of V8, Proxy must be explicitly enabled with --harmony_proxies .

Dependencies

ECMAScript 5/strict

To emulate direct proxies:

old Harmony Proxies

Harmony WeakMaps

After loading reflect.js into your page or other JS environment, be aware that the following globals are patched to be able to recognize emulated direct proxies:

Object .getOwnPropertyDescriptor Object .defineProperty Object .defineProperties Object .getOwnPropertyNames Object .getOwnPropertySymbols Object .keys Object.{get,set}PrototypeOf Object .assign Object.{freeze,seal,preventExtensions} Object.{isFrozen,isSealed,isExtensible} Object .prototype .valueOf Object .prototype .isPrototypeOf Object .prototype .toString Object .prototype .hasOwnProperty Function .prototype .toString Date .prototype .toString Array .isArray Array .prototype .concat Proxy Reflect

⚠️ In node.js, when you require('harmony-reflect') , only the current module's globals are patched. If you pass an emulated direct proxy to an external module, and that module uses the unpatched globals, the module may not interact with the proxy according to the latest ES6 Proxy API, instead falling back on the old pre-ES6 Proxy API. This can cause bugs, e.g. the built-in Array.isArray will return false when passed a proxy-for-array, while the patched Array.isArray will return true. I know of no good fix to reliably patch the globals for all node modules. If you do, let me know.

Examples

The examples directory contains a number of examples demonstrating the use of proxies:

membranes: wrappers that transitively isolate two object-graphs.

observer: a self-hosted implementation of the ES7 Object.observe notification mechanism.

notification mechanism. profiler: a simple profiler to collect usage statistics of an object.

Other example uses of proxies (not done by me, but using this library):

supporting negative array indices a la Python

tpyo: using proxies to correct typo's in JS property names

persistent objects: shows how one might go about using proxies to save updates to objects in a database incrementally

defaultdict: default values for new keys in objects (as known from Python)

For more examples of proxies, and a good overview of their design rationale, I recommend reading Axel Rauschmayer's blog post on proxies.

Proxy Handler API

The sister project proxy-handlers defines a number of predefined Proxy handlers as "abstract classes" that your code can "subclass" The goal is to minimize the number of traps that your proxy handlers must implement.

Spec Incompatibilities and other gotcha's

This library differs from the ECMAScript 2016 spec as follows:

In ES7, the enumerate() trap, and the corresponding Reflect.enumerate() method, have been removed. This shim still supports the trap.

trap, and the corresponding method, have been removed. This shim still supports the trap. The ES7 (and ES6) spec contains a bug that leads to missing invariant checks in the getOwnPropertyDescriptor, defineProperty and deleteProperty traps. This library already contains the patch referred to in this issue.

This library differs from the ECMAScript 2015 spec as follows: