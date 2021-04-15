This is a shim for the ECMAScript 6 Reflect and Proxy objects.
This library does two things:
Reflect global object that exports the ECMAScript 6 reflection API.
Proxy support is available, it patches
Proxy to be up-to-date with the ES6 spec.
July 2016 update: the most recent version of all major browsers and node.js now support fully
ES6-compliant
Reflect and
Proxy objects. This shim is primarily useful if you want ES6
Reflect
support on older browsers or versions of node.js < v6.0.0, or if you want
ES6
Proxy support on versions of node.js < v6.0.0.
May 2016 update: the recently released V8 v4.9 includes native support for ES2015 Proxies and Reflect, making this library obsolete for environments that embed V8 4.9 or newer (like Chrome 49 and Node v6.0). Node v5.10.x or lower still requires this polyfill for proper ES6 Proxy support.
Read Why should I use this library?
For node.js, install via npm:
npm install harmony-reflect
Then:
node --harmony-proxies
> var Reflect = require('harmony-reflect');
See release notes for changes to the npm releases.
To use in a browser, just download the single reflect.js file. After loading
<script src="reflect.js"></script>
a global object
Reflect is defined that contains reflection methods as defined in the ES6 spec.
This library also updates the "harmony-era"
Proxy object in the V8 engine
(also used in node.js) to follow the latest ECMAScript 2015 spec.
To create such a proxy, call:
var proxy = new Proxy(target, handler);
See below for a list of spec incompatibilities and other gotcha's.
This module exports an object named
Reflect and updates the global
Proxy object (if it exists) to be compatible with the latest ECMAScript 6 spec.
The ECMAScript 6 Proxy API allows one to intercept various operations on Javascript objects.
The
Reflect API, with support for proxies, was tested on:
node --harmony_proxies (>= v0.7.8)
iojs --harmony_proxies (>= 2.3.0)
v8 --harmony_proxies (>= v3.6)
js spidermonkey shell
If you need only
Reflect and not an up-to-date
Proxy object, this
library should work on any modern ES5 engine (including all browsers).
Compatibility notes:
chrome://flags/#enable-javascript-harmony) but Chrome v38 removed the
Proxy constructor. As a result, this library cannot patch the harmony-era
Proxy object on Chrome v38 or above. If you're working with Chromium directly, it's still possible to enable proxies using
chromium-browser --js-flags="--harmony_proxies".
Proxy constructor was enabled by
default when starting V8 with
--harmony. For recent versions of V8,
Proxy must be explicitly enabled with
--harmony_proxies.
After loading
reflect.js into your page or other JS environment, be aware that the following globals are patched to be able to recognize emulated direct proxies:
Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptor
Object.defineProperty
Object.defineProperties
Object.getOwnPropertyNames
Object.getOwnPropertySymbols
Object.keys
Object.{get,set}PrototypeOf
Object.assign
Object.{freeze,seal,preventExtensions}
Object.{isFrozen,isSealed,isExtensible}
Object.prototype.valueOf
Object.prototype.isPrototypeOf
Object.prototype.toString
Object.prototype.hasOwnProperty
Function.prototype.toString
Date.prototype.toString
Array.isArray
Array.prototype.concat
Proxy
Reflect
⚠️ In node.js, when you
require('harmony-reflect'), only the current
module's globals are patched. If you pass an emulated direct proxy to an external module, and that module uses the unpatched globals, the module may not interact with the proxy according to the latest ES6 Proxy API, instead falling
back on the old pre-ES6 Proxy API. This can cause bugs, e.g. the built-in
Array.isArray will return
false when passed a proxy-for-array, while the
patched
Array.isArray will return true. I know of no good fix to reliably patch the globals for all node modules. If you do, let me know.
The examples directory contains a number of examples demonstrating the use of proxies:
Object.observe notification mechanism.
Other example uses of proxies (not done by me, but using this library):
For more examples of proxies, and a good overview of their design rationale, I recommend reading Axel Rauschmayer's blog post on proxies.
The sister project proxy-handlers defines a number of predefined Proxy handlers as "abstract classes" that your code can "subclass" The goal is to minimize the number of traps that your proxy handlers must implement.
This library differs from the ECMAScript 2016 spec as follows:
enumerate() trap, and the corresponding
Reflect.enumerate() method, have been removed.
This shim still supports the trap.
This library differs from the ECMAScript 2015 spec as follows:
Proxy is a constructor function that requires the use
of
new. That is, you must write
new Proxy(target, handler). This library
exports
Proxy as an ordinary function which may be called with or without using the
new operator.
Function.prototype.toString and
Date.prototype.toString do not
operate transparently on Proxies. This shim patches those functions so that
stringifying a Proxy-for-a-function or a Proxy-for-a-date "unwraps" the
proxy and instead stringifies the target of the Proxy. This behavior may
change in the future to be more spec-compatible.
JSON.stringify(new Proxy([], {})) returns "{}" rather than "[]". Read more.