harmonize

Enables --harmony flags programmatically.

Usage

Enabling just the --harmony flag:

require ( "harmonize" )();

Enabling specific features:

require ( "harmonize" )([ "harmony" , "harmony_sharedarraybuffer" ]);

Note that unsupported flags are simply ignored.

How it works

var harmonize = require ( "harmonize" ); harmonize([ "harmony" , ... ]);

Quirks

While no code below the call to harmonize() is executed within the parent, it must still be parseable without any additional flags.

For example, if you are enabling generators which aren't supported by your node version without the respective flag, using generators syntax within the main file will result in a parse error. In such cases, just move code that requires a flag into a separate file and require it instead below harmonize() , which will prevent the parse error.

License: BSD 3-Clause License