Harmonium is a framework of React components optimized for teams that want to ship apps fast. It is a curated list of components that work together and have cohesive styles. One of our design goals is that you never have to research and handpick component packages. Whatever you need is already here.

Harmonium was built by Revelry. We've been doing React since the earliest version was in beta. We've built dozens of React apps and we've learned what works and what doesn't. And our focus is on shipping gold fast. So we never want to solve the same problem twice.

A gallery of components is at https://harmonium.revelry.co.

Installation

To install the toolkit for use in your project:

npm install --save harmonium

SCSS Setup

We've built a set of SCSS styles for all the components. In order to use Harmonium, make sure that your asset compilation pipeline can understand scss files.

Import Harmonium's styles into your scss like so:

@ import '~harmonium/scss/app' ;

Harmonium includes !default values for color-palette and harmonium-settings vars. You can download the starter settings here (which include color-palette.scss and harmonium-settings.scss) and easily view/edit variables to fit your project

Your style imports would look something like this:

@ import 'wherever-your-styles-live/color-palette' ; @ import 'wherever-your-styles-live/harmonium-settings' ; @ import 'wherever-your-styles-live/harmonium-component-settings' ; @ import '~/harmonium/scss/app' ;

Customization

Harmonium's settings can be customized even further. By using harmonium's cli, you can create a configuration file to update the design token values used to create the _color-palette.scss and _harmonium-settings.scss used above.

To create the configuration file, run:

npx harmonium init

This will create a file, harmonium.config.js , in the root of your project

In this file you can update the values of the design tokens. You can also update the build path of the output

To create the assets with the values you defined, run:

npx harmonium build

And they should be created in the build path specificed in harmonium.config.js

Usage with React

You can import components and use components from the toolkit like:

import React, {Component} from 'react' import Row from 'harmonium/lib/Row' import Col from 'harmonium/lib/Col' import Button from 'harmonium/lib/Button' export default class MyComponent extends Component { render() { return ( < Row > < Col > < h3 > Hello, world </ h3 > </ Col > < Col > < Button small > Click here </ Button > </ Col > </ Row > ) } }

Usage with HTML

If you aren't using React, you can still take advantage of Harmonium's components by adding the proper classes to your markup

< div class = "rev-Row" > < div class = "rev-Col" > < h3 > Hello, world </ h3 > </ div > < div class = "rev-Col" > < button class = "rev-Button" > Press me </ button > </ div > </ div >

A vanilla JavaScript file to use without React can be found at src/vanilla/harmonium.js inside of the Harmonium package. To add interactivity, make sure to include it on your page.

< script type = "module" > import {initializeAllComponents} from '/path/to/harmonium.js' document .addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded' , () => { initializeAllComponents() }) </ script >

See the example site at https://harmonium.revelry.co for more examples of how to use the components in your projects.

Contributing and Development

See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidance on how to develop harmonium.

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/revelrylabs/harmonium. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the project. We expect contributors to adhere to the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md).

License

See LICENSE for details.