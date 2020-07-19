Harmonium is a framework of React components optimized for teams that want to ship apps fast. It is a curated list of components that work together and have cohesive styles. One of our design goals is that you never have to research and handpick component packages. Whatever you need is already here.
Harmonium was built by Revelry. We've been doing React since the earliest version was in beta. We've built dozens of React apps and we've learned what works and what doesn't. And our focus is on shipping gold fast. So we never want to solve the same problem twice.
A gallery of components is at https://harmonium.revelry.co.
To install the toolkit for use in your project:
npm install --save harmonium
We've built a set of SCSS styles for all the components. In order to use Harmonium, make sure that your asset compilation pipeline can understand scss files.
Import Harmonium's styles into your scss like so:
/* myapp.scss */
@import '~harmonium/scss/app';
/* your styles here; */
Harmonium includes !default values for color-palette and harmonium-settings vars. You can download the starter settings here (which include color-palette.scss and harmonium-settings.scss) and easily view/edit variables to fit your project
Your style imports would look something like this:
/* myapp.scss */
@import 'wherever-your-styles-live/color-palette';
@import 'wherever-your-styles-live/harmonium-settings';
@import 'wherever-your-styles-live/harmonium-component-settings';
@import '~/harmonium/scss/app';
/* your styles here; */
Harmonium's settings can be customized even further. By using harmonium's cli, you can create a configuration file to update the design token values used to create the
_color-palette.scss and
_harmonium-settings.scss used above.
To create the configuration file, run:
npx harmonium init
This will create a file,
harmonium.config.js, in the root of your project
In this file you can update the values of the design tokens. You can also update the build path of the output
To create the assets with the values you defined, run:
npx harmonium build
And they should be created in the build path specificed in
harmonium.config.js
You can import components and use components from the toolkit like:
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import Row from 'harmonium/lib/Row'
import Col from 'harmonium/lib/Col'
import Button from 'harmonium/lib/Button'
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Row>
<Col>
<h3>Hello, world</h3>
</Col>
<Col>
<Button small>Click here</Button>
</Col>
</Row>
)
}
}
If you aren't using React, you can still take advantage of Harmonium's components by adding the proper classes to your markup
<div class="rev-Row">
<div class="rev-Col">
<h3>Hello, world</h3>
</div>
<div class="rev-Col">
<button class="rev-Button">Press me</button>
</div>
</div>
A vanilla JavaScript file to use without React can be found at
src/vanilla/harmonium.js inside of the Harmonium package. To add interactivity, make sure to include it on your page.
<script type="module">
import {initializeAllComponents} from '/path/to/harmonium.js'
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
initializeAllComponents()
})
</script>
See the example site at https://harmonium.revelry.co for more examples of how to use the components in your projects.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for guidance on how to develop harmonium.
Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/revelrylabs/harmonium. Check out CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.
Everyone is welcome to participate in the project. We expect contributors to adhere to the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct (see CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md).
See LICENSE for details.