Please note that this project is currently under development.
Contributions are very welcome!
Harmonic is being developed with some goals:
Check out the full Harmonic documentation.
Harmonic is available on npm:
npm install harmonic -g
For more details, check out the full documentation: Installing
First thing you will need to do is to initialize a new Harmonic website.
It is as simple as:
harmonic init [PATH]
[PATH] is your website dir. The default path is the current dir.
Harmonic will prompt you asking for some data about your website:
Harmonic will then generate a config file, which is a simple JSON object.
Any time you want, you can configure your static website with the CLI
config command:
cd [PATH]
harmonic config
Now, enter in your website dir and you are ready to start creating posts!
For more details, check out the full documentation: Config
Harmonic follows the same pattern as others static site generators that you may know.
You must write your posts in Markdown format.
cd your_awesome_website
harmonic new_post "Hello World"
After running
new_post, a markdown file will be generated in the
/src/posts/[lang] folder, ready for editing.
The markdown file have a header which defines the post metadata.
Example:
<!--
layout: post
title: hello world
date: 2014-05-17T08:18:47.847Z
comments: true
published: true
keywords: JavaScript, ES2015
description: Hello world post
categories: JavaScript, ES2015
authorName: Jaydson
-->
You can check all possible header values in the header page.
Everything after the header is the post content.
Example:
# Hello World
This is my awesome post using [Harmonic](https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic).
This is a list:
- Item 1
- Item 2
- Item 3
The code above will be parsed to something like this:
<h1 id="hello-world">Hello World</h1>
<p>
This is my awesome post using
<a href="https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic">Harmonic</a>.
</p>
<p>This is a list: </p>
<ul>
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
<li>Item 3</li>
</ul>
For more details, you can check the full documentation: Blogging.
cd your_awesome_website
harmonic new_page "Hello World Page"
After running
new_page, a markdown file will be generated in the
/src/pages/[lang] folder, ready for editing.
The build tool will generate the index page, posts, pages, categories, compile styles and ES2015+.
harmonic build
To run your static server:
harmonic run
You can specify a port, by default Harmonic will use the 9356 port:
harmonic run 9090
Harmonic will also watch all files in the
src directory and in the currently selected theme, triggering a new build and reloading the opened pages when changes are detected.
harmonic --help
Also see the full Harmonic documentation.
See the Contributing guide.