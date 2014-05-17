Please note that this project is currently under development.

Contributions are very welcome!

Harmonic is being developed with some goals:

Learn and play with ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) and beyond (in node and the browser)

Build a simple static site generator in node using ES2015+ features

Create the JS Rocks website with Harmonic!

(Actually, the website is already online: JS Rocks)

Check out the full Harmonic documentation.

Installing

Harmonic is available on npm:

npm install harmonic -g

For more details, check out the full documentation: Installing

Init

First thing you will need to do is to initialize a new Harmonic website.

It is as simple as:

harmonic init [PATH]

[PATH] is your website dir. The default path is the current dir.

Harmonic will prompt you asking for some data about your website:



Harmonic will then generate a config file, which is a simple JSON object.

Any time you want, you can configure your static website with the CLI config command:

cd [PATH] harmonic config

Now, enter in your website dir and you are ready to start creating posts!

For more details, check out the full documentation: Config

Blogging

Harmonic follows the same pattern as others static site generators that you may know.

You must write your posts in Markdown format.

New post:

cd your_awesome_website harmonic new_post "Hello World"

After running new_post , a markdown file will be generated in the /src/posts/[lang] folder, ready for editing.

Markdown header

The markdown file have a header which defines the post metadata.

Example:

You can check all possible header values in the header page.

Markdown content

Everything after the header is the post content.

Example:

# Hello World This is my awesome post using [ Harmonic ]( https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic ). This is a list: - Item 1 - Item 2 - Item 3

The code above will be parsed to something like this:

< h1 id = "hello-world" > Hello World </ h1 > < p > This is my awesome post using < a href = "https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic" > Harmonic </ a > . </ p > < p > This is a list: </ p > < ul > < li > Item 1 </ li > < li > Item 2 </ li > < li > Item 3 </ li > </ ul >

For more details, you can check the full documentation: Blogging.

New Page

cd your_awesome_website harmonic new_page "Hello World Page"

After running new_page , a markdown file will be generated in the /src/pages/[lang] folder, ready for editing.

Build

The build tool will generate the index page, posts, pages, categories, compile styles and ES2015+.

harmonic build

Run

To run your static server:

harmonic run

You can specify a port, by default Harmonic will use the 9356 port:

harmonic run 9090

Harmonic will also watch all files in the src directory and in the currently selected theme, triggering a new build and reloading the opened pages when changes are detected.

Help

harmonic --help

Also see the full Harmonic documentation.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide.