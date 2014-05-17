openbase logo
Readme

Harmonic - The next static site generator

Build Status Dependency Status devDependency Status Gitter

Please note that this project is currently under development.
Contributions are very welcome!

Harmonic is being developed with some goals:

  • Learn and play with ECMAScript 2015 (ES6) and beyond (in node and the browser)
  • Build a simple static site generator in node using ES2015+ features
  • Create the JS Rocks website with Harmonic!
    (Actually, the website is already online: JS Rocks)

Check out the full Harmonic documentation.

Installing

Harmonic is available on npm: 

npm install harmonic -g

For more details, check out the full documentation: Installing

Init

First thing you will need to do is to initialize a new Harmonic website.
It is as simple as: 

harmonic init [PATH]

[PATH] is your website dir. The default path is the current dir.
Harmonic will prompt you asking for some data about your website:
Config

Harmonic will then generate a config file, which is a simple JSON object.
Any time you want, you can configure your static website with the CLI config command: 

cd [PATH]
harmonic config

Now, enter in your website dir and you are ready to start creating posts!
For more details, check out the full documentation: Config

Blogging

Harmonic follows the same pattern as others static site generators that you may know.
You must write your posts in Markdown format.

New post:

cd your_awesome_website
harmonic new_post "Hello World"

New Post

After running new_post, a markdown file will be generated in the /src/posts/[lang] folder, ready for editing.

Markdown header

The markdown file have a header which defines the post metadata.
Example: 

<!--
layout: post
title: hello world
date: 2014-05-17T08:18:47.847Z
comments: true
published: true
keywords: JavaScript, ES2015
description: Hello world post
categories: JavaScript, ES2015
authorName: Jaydson
-->

You can check all possible header values in the header page.

Markdown content

Everything after the header is the post content.
Example: 

# Hello World  
This is my awesome post using [Harmonic](https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic).  

This is a list:  
- Item 1
- Item 2
- Item 3

The code above will be parsed to something like this: 

<h1 id="hello-world">Hello World</h1>
<p>
  This is my awesome post using 
  <a href="https://github.com/JSRocksHQ/harmonic">Harmonic</a>.
</p>
<p>This is a list:  </p>
<ul>
<li>Item 1</li>
<li>Item 2</li>
<li>Item 3</li>
</ul>

For more details, you can check the full documentation: Blogging.

New Page

cd your_awesome_website
harmonic new_page "Hello World Page"

After running new_page, a markdown file will be generated in the /src/pages/[lang] folder, ready for editing.

Build

The build tool will generate the index page, posts, pages, categories, compile styles and ES2015+.

harmonic build

Run

To run your static server:

harmonic run

You can specify a port, by default Harmonic will use the 9356 port:

harmonic run 9090

Harmonic will also watch all files in the src directory and in the currently selected theme, triggering a new build and reloading the opened pages when changes are detected.

Help

harmonic --help

Also see the full Harmonic documentation.

Contributing

See the Contributing guide.

