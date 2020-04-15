harmon

A middleware component for node-http-proxy using trumpet to parse and transform the response from the proxied server.

install

npm install harmon

examples

Overview

In this example the HTML below is returned from the remote server and parsed:

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < div class = "a" > Nodejitsu Http Proxy </ div > < div class = "b" > & Frames </ div > </ body > </ html >

The following line is removed:

< div class = "b" > & Frames </ div >

And is replaced with:

< div > + Trumpet </ div >

Run It!

from your project root:

cd node_modules/harmon/examples node simple.js

Browse to localhost:8000 and you should see:

Code

var http = require ( 'http' ), connect = require ( 'connect' ), httpProxy = require ( 'http-proxy' ); var selects = []; var simpleselect = {}; simpleselect.query = '.b' ; simpleselect.func = function ( node ) { node.createWriteStream().end( '<div>+ Trumpet</div>' ); } selects.push(simpleselect); var app = connect(); var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({ target : 'http://localhost:9000' }) app.use( require ( '../' )([], selects)); app.use( function ( req, res ) { proxy.web(req, res); }); http.createServer(app).listen( 8000 ); http.createServer( function ( req, res ) { res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'text/html' }); res.write( '<html><head></head><body><div class="a">Nodejitsu Http Proxy</div><div class="b">& Frames</div></body></html>' ); res.end(); }).listen( 9000 );

or See how images could be rotated.

cd node_modules/harmon/examples node rotate.js

See trumpet for the types of queries and functions you can use.

Contributors

fabiosantoscode

no9

smazurov

sergiator