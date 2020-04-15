openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
har

harmon

by Anton Whalley
1.4.4 (see all)

middleware for node-http-proxy to modify the remote website response with trumpet

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

392

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

harmon

A middleware component for node-http-proxy using trumpet to parse and transform the response from the proxied server.

build status

npmico

harmon

install

$ npm install harmon

examples

Overview

In this example the HTML below is returned from the remote server and parsed:

<html>
    <head></head>
    <body>
        <div class="a">Nodejitsu Http Proxy</div>
        <div class="b">&amp; Frames</div>
    </body>
</html>

The following line is removed: 

<div class="b">&amp; Frames</div>

And is replaced with: 

<div>+ Trumpet</div>

Run It!

from your project root:

$ cd node_modules/harmon/examples
$ node simple.js

Browse to localhost:8000 and you should see:

simple output

Code


var http = require('http'),
    connect = require('connect'),
    httpProxy = require('http-proxy');


    var selects = [];
    var simpleselect = {};

        simpleselect.query = '.b';
        simpleselect.func = function (node) {
           node.createWriteStream().end('<div>+ Trumpet</div>');
        }

        selects.push(simpleselect);

        //
        // Basic Connect App
        //
        var app = connect();

        var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({
              target: 'http://localhost:9000'
        })

        //Additional true parameter can be used to ignore js and css files. 
        //app.use(require('../')([], selects, true));

        app.use(require('../')([], selects));

        app.use(function (req, res) {
                   proxy.web(req, res);
                });

        http.createServer(app).listen(8000);

        http.createServer(function (req, res) {
             res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' });
               res.write('<html><head></head><body><div class="a">Nodejitsu Http Proxy</div><div class="b">&amp; Frames</div></body></html>');
                 res.end();
        }).listen(9000);

or See how images could be rotated.

$ cd node_modules/harmon/examples
$ node rotate.js

See trumpet for the types of queries and functions you can use.

Contributors

fabiosantoscode

no9

smazurov

sergiator

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial