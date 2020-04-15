A middleware component for node-http-proxy using trumpet to parse and transform the response from the proxied server.
$ npm install harmon
In this example the HTML below is returned from the remote server and parsed:
<html>
<head></head>
<body>
<div class="a">Nodejitsu Http Proxy</div>
<div class="b">& Frames</div>
</body>
</html>
The following line is removed:
<div class="b">& Frames</div>
And is replaced with:
<div>+ Trumpet</div>
from your project root:
$ cd node_modules/harmon/examples
$ node simple.js
Browse to localhost:8000 and you should see:
var http = require('http'),
connect = require('connect'),
httpProxy = require('http-proxy');
var selects = [];
var simpleselect = {};
simpleselect.query = '.b';
simpleselect.func = function (node) {
node.createWriteStream().end('<div>+ Trumpet</div>');
}
selects.push(simpleselect);
//
// Basic Connect App
//
var app = connect();
var proxy = httpProxy.createProxyServer({
target: 'http://localhost:9000'
})
//Additional true parameter can be used to ignore js and css files.
//app.use(require('../')([], selects, true));
app.use(require('../')([], selects));
app.use(function (req, res) {
proxy.web(req, res);
});
http.createServer(app).listen(8000);
http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200, { 'Content-Type': 'text/html' });
res.write('<html><head></head><body><div class="a">Nodejitsu Http Proxy</div><div class="b">& Frames</div></body></html>');
res.end();
}).listen(9000);
or See how images could be rotated.
$ cd node_modules/harmon/examples
$ node rotate.js
See trumpet for the types of queries and functions you can use.