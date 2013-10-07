High-availability redis in Node.js
haredis is a code wrapper around node_redis which adds fault-taulerance to your application.
Features:
SLAVEOF commands)
Start up multiple redis daemons, with no special configuration necessary, and list them like so:
var redis = require('haredis')
, nodes = ['1.2.3.1:6379', '1.2.3.2:6379', '1.2.3.3:6379']
, client = redis.createClient(nodes)
;
...then use
client as you would use node_redis.
If the master node goes down, haredis will automatically determine which node
to promote to master, and keep standby connections to the others.
If multiple haredis clients are connected, a locking mechanism is implemented to prevent contention between failover attempts.
To see this in action,
SLAVEOF NO ONE. 6381 and 82 should be slaves to 6380.
test/basic.js or
test/pubsub.js (try multiple to test contention)
createClient
In haredis,
createClient works like this:
function createClient([host/port array], options)
The first argument can be an array of hosts (using default port), ports (using
localhost), or colon-separated strings (i.e.,
1.2.3.4:6379). haredis will
attempt to connect to all of these servers.
options corresponds to the same options you would pass
node_redis. haredis
additionally supports:
haredis_db_num {Number} database number that haredis should store metadata
in (such as an opcounter). Defaults to
15.
auth
auth works like this:
function auth({host/port to password object}, callback)
The first argument can be an object of hosts, ports mapped to passwords
(i.e.,
{'1.2.3.1:6379': 'pass1', '1.2.3.3:6379': 'pass2'}), or just the password
string.
haredis can optionally load-balance read operations to random slaves. Pub/sub
subscriptions will automatically try to use a slave. For normal read-only
commands, you can choose to query a random slave by using the
slaveOk() method:
client.slaveOk().GET('foo', function(err, reply) { ...
slaveOk() will only affect the current command.
To load-balance all reads, you can set
options.auto_slaveok = true in
createClient(). Be advised that this can case problems due to replication delay!
To force a read to go to master when using
auto_slaveok, use
slaveOk(false)
before the command:
client.slaveOk(false).GET('foo', function(err, reply) { ...
In redis, pub/sub is a "mode" which excludes the use of regular commands while
subscriptions are active. Normally you need to make separate client objects to
use
publish on one and
subscribe on the other.
haredis adds the nice ability to use pub/sub simultaneously with regular
commands. This is because it keeps internal redis clients in pub/sub mode for
internal "gossip", but also makes it available for users. Of course this is
optional, and you can always maintain a separate
haredis client for subscribes
if you wish.
For proper failover, a majority of the nodes need to be still online. This means that the minimum number of nodes should be 3. Under the minimum setup, you can lose up to 1 node. If only 1/3 are up, commands will be queued indefinitely until another node comes up.
To see what's under the hood, try setting
redis.debug_mode = true, and you can
see the failover process in detail:
[19:27:58](#1) warning: MASTER is down! (127.0.0.1:6380)
[19:27:58](#1) info: reorientating (node down) in 2000ms
Redis connection gone from end event.
[19:28:00](#1) info: orientating (node down, 2/3 nodes up) ...
[19:28:00](#1) warning: invalid master count: 0
[19:28:00](#1) info: attempting failover!
[19:28:00](#1) info: my failover id: gP0SCM1B
[19:28:00](#1) info: lock was a success!
[19:28:00](#1) info: 127.0.0.1:6381 had highest opcounter (1441) of 2 nodes. congrats!
[19:28:00](#1) info: making 127.0.0.1:6382 into a slave...
[19:28:00](#1) info: 127.0.0.1:6382 is slave
[19:28:00](#1) info: publishing gossip:master for 127.0.0.1:6381
[19:28:00](#1) info: renegotating subSlave away from master
[19:28:00](#1) info: subSlave is now 127.0.0.1:6382
[19:28:00](#1) info: ready, using 127.0.0.1:6381 as master
To get info on which commands are executed on which servers, try setting
redis.command_logging = true.
haredis includes the test suite from node_redis which can be run in single or clustered mode.
If you have redis daemons running locally on ports 6380, 6381 and 8382, you can run the clustered test with:
$ make test-cluster
Or in single-mode with a redis server on port 6379:
$ make test
