hardtack

An ultra-light library for working with cookies in JavaScript.

Features

Simple API

Ultra-light ( 373 bytes minified and gzipped). No dependencies. Size Limit controls the size.

minified and gzipped). No dependencies. Size Limit controls the size. Encoding of forbidden characters

Load only the necessary method

Table of contents

Quick start

Installation

yarn add hardtack -E npm i hardtack -E

Usage

import hardtack from 'hardtack' ; import get from 'hardtack/src/ get '; import set from 'hardtack/src/ set '; import remove from 'hardtack/src/remove'; hardtack. set ('name', 'Ali', { path : '/' , domain : 'gasymov.com' , maxAge : 31536000 , samesite : 'lax' }); hardtack.get(); hardtack.get( 'name' ); hardtack.remove( 'name' , { path : '/' , domain : 'gasymov.com' });

Methods

Create a cookie

options.path: string

For example: '/' , '/mydir'

If not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location.

options.domain: string

For example: example.com or subdomain.example.com

If not specified, this defaults to the host portion of the current document location. Contrary to earlier specifications, leading dots in domain names are ignored, but browsers may decline to set the cookie containing such dots. If a domain is specified, subdomains are always included.

options.maxAge: number

You can use options['max-age'] , the result will be the same.

Max age in seconds. For example: 60*60*24*365 or 31536000 for a year

options.expires: string

Date in GMT format. See Date.toUTCString() for help formatting this value.

options.secure: boolean

Cookie to only be transmitted over secure protocol as https.

options.samesite: string

SameSite prevents the browser from sending this cookie along with cross-site requests. Possible values for the flag are lax or strict .

More about the options of cookies on MDN.

Get cookie value