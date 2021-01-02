An ultra-light library for working with cookies in JavaScript.
yarn add hardtack -E
# or
npm i hardtack -E
// Load the full library
import hardtack from 'hardtack';
// Load the necessary method
import get from 'hardtack/src/get';
import set from 'hardtack/src/set';
import remove from 'hardtack/src/remove';
hardtack.set('name', 'Ali', {
path: '/',
domain: 'gasymov.com',
maxAge: 31536000, // 1 year
samesite: 'lax'
});
hardtack.get(); // { name: 'Ali' };
hardtack.get('name'); // Ali;
hardtack.remove('name', {
path: '/',
domain: 'gasymov.com'
});
set(name: string, value: string, options)
Create a cookie
For example:
'/',
'/mydir'
If not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location.
For example:
example.com or
subdomain.example.com
If not specified, this defaults to the host portion of the current document location. Contrary to earlier specifications, leading dots in domain names are ignored, but browsers may decline to set the cookie containing such dots. If a domain is specified, subdomains are always included.
You can use
options['max-age'], the result will be the same.
Max age in seconds. For example:
60*60*24*365 or
31536000 for a year
Date in GMT format. See Date.toUTCString() for help formatting this value.
Cookie to only be transmitted over secure protocol as https.
SameSite prevents the browser from sending this cookie along with cross-site requests. Possible values for the flag are
lax or
strict.
More about the options of cookies on MDN.
get(name: string)
Get cookie value
remove(name: string, options)
Remove cookie. When you delete a cookie, you must pass the same
options.path and
options.domain that you passed when you created the cookie.