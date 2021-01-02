openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
har

hardtack

by Ali Gasymov
5.0.1 (see all)

An ultra-light (373 bytes) library for working with cookies in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75.7K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

hardtack

NPM GitHub Actions Coverage Status

An ultra-light library for working with cookies in JavaScript.

Features

  • Simple API
  • Ultra-light (373 bytes minified and gzipped). No dependencies. Size Limit controls the size.
  • Encoding of forbidden characters
  • Load only the necessary method

Table of contents

Quick start

Installation

yarn add hardtack -E
# or
npm i hardtack -E

Usage

// Load the full library
import hardtack from 'hardtack';
// Load the necessary method
import get from 'hardtack/src/get';
import set from 'hardtack/src/set';
import remove from 'hardtack/src/remove';

hardtack.set('name', 'Ali', {
  path: '/',
  domain: 'gasymov.com',
  maxAge: 31536000, // 1 year
  samesite: 'lax'
});

hardtack.get(); // { name: 'Ali' };

hardtack.get('name'); // Ali;

hardtack.remove('name', {
  path: '/',
  domain: 'gasymov.com'
});

Methods

set(name: string, value: string, options)

Create a cookie

options.path: string

For example: '/', '/mydir'

If not specified, defaults to the current path of the current document location.

options.domain: string

For example: example.com or subdomain.example.com

If not specified, this defaults to the host portion of the current document location. Contrary to earlier specifications, leading dots in domain names are ignored, but browsers may decline to set the cookie containing such dots. If a domain is specified, subdomains are always included.

options.maxAge: number

You can use options['max-age'], the result will be the same.

Max age in seconds. For example: 60*60*24*365 or 31536000 for a year

options.expires: string

Date in GMT format. See Date.toUTCString() for help formatting this value.

options.secure: boolean

Cookie to only be transmitted over secure protocol as https.

options.samesite: string

SameSite prevents the browser from sending this cookie along with cross-site requests. Possible values for the flag are lax or strict.

More about the options of cookies on MDN.

get(name: string)

Get cookie value

remove(name: string, options)

Remove cookie. When you delete a cookie, you must pass the same options.path and options.domain that you passed when you created the cookie.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial