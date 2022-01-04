Hardhat plugin for integration with ethers.js.
This plugin brings to Hardhat the Ethereum library
ethers.js, which allows you to interact with the Ethereum blockchain in a simple way.
it is in based on the existing effort by @nomiclabs :
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers
And add extra functionality and the ability to get signer from address string
Since
hardhat-deploy-ethers is a fork of
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers and that other plugin might have an hardcoded dependency on
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers the best way to install
hardhat-deploy-ethers and ensure compatibility is the following:
npm install --save-dev @nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers@npm:hardhat-deploy-ethers ethers
Which means you then add the following statement to your
hardhat.config.js:
require("@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers");
Or, if you are using TypeScript, add this to your
hardhat.config.ts:
import "@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers";
Note that in the future,
hardhat-deploy-ethers will be an extension of
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers but this is not currently possible without losing features.
Note that if you are sure that no other plugins need
@nomiclabs/hardhat-ethers to be installed you can do :
npm install --save-dev hardhat-deploy-ethers ethers
Then add the following statement to your
hardhat.config.js:
require("hardhat-deploy-ethers");
Or, if you are using TypeScript, add this to your
hardhat.config.ts:
import "hardhat-deploy-ethers";
This plugin creates no additional tasks.
This plugins adds an
ethers object to the Hardhat Runtime Environment.
This object has add some extra
hardhat-deploy specific functionalities.
A
provider field is added to
ethers, which is an
ethers.providers.Provider
automatically connected to the selected network.
These helpers are added to the
ethers object:
interface Libraries {
[libraryName: string]: string;
}
interface FactoryOptions {
signer?: ethers.Signer;
libraries?: Libraries;
}
function getContractFactory(name: string, signer?: ethers.Signer | string): Promise<ethers.ContractFactory>;
function getContractFactory(abi: any[], bytecode: ethers.BytesLike, signer?: ethers.Signer | string): Promise<ethers.ContractFactory>;
function getContractFactory(name: string, factoryOptions: FactoryOptions): Promise<ethers.ContractFactory>;
function getContractAt(nameOrAbi: string | any[], address: string, signer?: ethers.Signer | string): Promise<ethers.Contract>;
function getSigners() => Promise<ethers.Signer[]>;
function getSigner(address: string) => Promise<ethers.Signer>;
function getSignerOrNull: (address: string) => Promise<SignerWithAddress | null>;
function getNamedSigners: () => Promise<Record<string, SignerWithAddress>>;
function getNamedSigner: (name: string) => Promise<SignerWithAddress>;
function getNamedSignerOrNull: (name: string) => Promise<SignerWithAddress | null>;
function getUnnamedSigners: () => Promise<SignerWithAddress[]>;
function getContract(deploymentName: string, signer?: ethers.Signer | string): Promise<ethers.Contract>;
function getContractOrNull(deploymentName: string, signer?: ethers.Signer | string): Promise<ethers.Contract | null>;
The
Contracts and
ContractFactorys returned by these helpers are connected to the first signer returned by
getSigners by default, if available.
For Contracts if no signers are available it fallback to a read-only provider.
There are no additional steps you need to take for this plugin to work.
Install it and access ethers through the Hardhat Runtime Environment anywhere you need it (tasks, scripts, tests, etc). For example, in your
hardhat.config.js:
usePlugin("hardhat-deploy-ethers");
// task action function receives the Hardhat Runtime Environment as second argument
task(
"blockNumber",
"Prints the current block number",
async (_, { ethers }) => {
await ethers.provider.getBlockNumber().then((blockNumber) => {
console.log("Current block number: " + blockNumber);
});
}
);
module.exports = {};
And then run
npx hardhat blockNumber to try it.
Read the documentation on the Hardhat Runtime Environment to learn how to access the HRE in different ways to use ethers.js from anywhere the HRE is accessible.
Some contracts need to be linked with libraries before they are deployed. You can pass the addresses of their libraries to the
getContractFactory function with an object like this:
const contractFactory = await this.env.ethers.getContractFactory(
"Example",
{
libraries: {
ExampleLib: "0x..."
}
}
);
This allows you to create a contract factory for the
Example contract and link its
ExampleLib library references to the address
"0x...".
To create a contract factory, all libraries must be linked. An error will be thrown informing you of any missing library.
It also automatically integrate with the
hardhat-deploy plugin if detected
const contract = await hre.ethers.getContract('<deploymentName>');