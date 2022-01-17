Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat.
Versions of this plugin prior to
2.0.0were released as
buidler-contract-sizer.
yarn add --dev hardhat-contract-sizer
Load plugin in Hardhat config:
require('hardhat-contract-sizer');
Add configuration under the
contractSizer key:
|option
|description
|default
alphaSort
|whether to sort results table alphabetically (default sort is by contract size)
false
runOnCompile
|whether to output contract sizes automatically after compilation
false
disambiguatePaths
|whether to output the full path to the compilation artifact (relative to the Hardhat root directory)
false
strict
|whether to throw an error if any contracts exceed the size limit (may cause compatibility issues with
solidity-coverage)
false
only
Array of
String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if
length is 0
[]
except
Array of
String matchers used to exclude contracts
[]
contractSizer: {
alphaSort: true,
disambiguatePaths: false,
runOnCompile: true,
strict: true,
only: [':ERC20$'],
}
Run the included Hardhat task to output compiled contract sizes:
yarn run hardhat size-contracts
By default, the hardhat
compile task is run before sizing contracts. This behavior can be disabled with the
--no-compile flag:
yarn run hardhat size-contracts --no-compile