hcs

hardhat-contract-sizer

by Nick Barry
2.1.1 (see all)

Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat 📐

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Ethereum Smart Contract

Average Rating

5.0/5
Readme

Hardhat Contract Sizer

Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat.

Versions of this plugin prior to 2.0.0 were released as buidler-contract-sizer.

Installation

yarn add --dev hardhat-contract-sizer

Usage

Load plugin in Hardhat config:

require('hardhat-contract-sizer');

Add configuration under the contractSizer key:

optiondescriptiondefault
alphaSortwhether to sort results table alphabetically (default sort is by contract size)false
runOnCompilewhether to output contract sizes automatically after compilationfalse
disambiguatePathswhether to output the full path to the compilation artifact (relative to the Hardhat root directory)false
strictwhether to throw an error if any contracts exceed the size limit (may cause compatibility issues with solidity-coverage)false
onlyArray of String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if length is 0[]
exceptArray of String matchers used to exclude contracts[]
contractSizer: {
  alphaSort: true,
  disambiguatePaths: false,
  runOnCompile: true,
  strict: true,
  only: [':ERC20$'],
}

Run the included Hardhat task to output compiled contract sizes:

yarn run hardhat size-contracts

By default, the hardhat compile task is run before sizing contracts. This behavior can be disabled with the --no-compile flag:

yarn run hardhat size-contracts --no-compile

100
Kevin QiangSingapore12 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Blockchain Full Stack Developer
2 months ago

