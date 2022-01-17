Hardhat Contract Sizer

Output Solidity contract sizes with Hardhat.

Versions of this plugin prior to 2.0.0 were released as buidler-contract-sizer .

Installation

yarn add --dev hardhat-contract-sizer

Usage

Load plugin in Hardhat config:

require ( 'hardhat-contract-sizer' );

Add configuration under the contractSizer key:

option description default alphaSort whether to sort results table alphabetically (default sort is by contract size) false runOnCompile whether to output contract sizes automatically after compilation false disambiguatePaths whether to output the full path to the compilation artifact (relative to the Hardhat root directory) false strict whether to throw an error if any contracts exceed the size limit (may cause compatibility issues with solidity-coverage ) false only Array of String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if length is 0 [] except Array of String matchers used to exclude contracts []

contractSizer: { alphaSort : true , disambiguatePaths : false , runOnCompile : true , strict : true , only : [ ':ERC20$' ], }

Run the included Hardhat task to output compiled contract sizes:

yarn run hardhat size-contracts

By default, the hardhat compile task is run before sizing contracts. This behavior can be disabled with the --no-compile flag: