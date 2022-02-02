openbase logo
hae

hardhat-abi-exporter

by Nick Barry
2.3.1 (see all)

🧰 Export Solidity contract ABIs on compilation ⚙️

Downloads/wk

10.3K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Hardhat ABI Exporter

Export Ethereum smart contract ABIs on compilation via Hardhat.

Versions of this plugin prior to 2.0.0 were released as buidler-abi-exporter.

Installation

yarn add --dev hardhat-abi-exporter

Usage

Load plugin in Hardhat config:

require('hardhat-abi-exporter');

Add configuration under the abiExporter key:

optiondescriptiondefault
pathpath to ABI export directory (relative to Hardhat root)'./abi'
runOnCompilewhether to automatically export ABIs during compilationfalse
clearwhether to delete old ABI files in path on compilationfalse
flatwhether to flatten output directory (may cause name collisions)false
onlyArray of String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if length is 0[]
exceptArray of String matchers used to exclude contracts[]
spacingnumber of spaces per indentation level of formatted output2
prettywhether to use interface-style formatting of output for better readabilityfalse
filterFunction with signature (abiElement: any, index: number, abi: any, fullyQualifiedName: string) => boolean used to filter elements from each exported ABI() => true

Note that the configuration formatted as either a single Object, or an Array of objects. An Array may be used to specify multiple outputs.

abiExporter: {
  path: './data/abi',
  runOnCompile: true,
  clear: true,
  flat: true,
  only: [':ERC20$'],
  spacing: 2,
  pretty: true,
}

// or

abiExporter: [
  {
    path: './abi/pretty',
    pretty: true,
  },
  {
    path: './abi/ugly',
    pretty: false,
  },
]

The included Hardhat tasks may be run manually:

yarn run hardhat export-abi
yarn run hardhat clear-abi

By default, the hardhat compile task is run before exporting ABIs. This behavior can be disabled with the --no-compile flag:

yarn run hardhat export-abi --no-compile

The path directory will be created if it does not exist.

The clear option is set to false by default because it represents a destructive action, but should be set to true in most cases.

ABIs files are saved in the format [CONTRACT_NAME].json.

