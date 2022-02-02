Export Ethereum smart contract ABIs on compilation via Hardhat.
Versions of this plugin prior to
2.0.0were released as
buidler-abi-exporter.
yarn add --dev hardhat-abi-exporter
Load plugin in Hardhat config:
require('hardhat-abi-exporter');
Add configuration under the
abiExporter key:
|option
|description
|default
path
|path to ABI export directory (relative to Hardhat root)
'./abi'
runOnCompile
|whether to automatically export ABIs during compilation
false
clear
|whether to delete old ABI files in
path on compilation
false
flat
|whether to flatten output directory (may cause name collisions)
false
only
Array of
String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if
length is 0
[]
except
Array of
String matchers used to exclude contracts
[]
spacing
|number of spaces per indentation level of formatted output
2
pretty
|whether to use interface-style formatting of output for better readability
false
filter
Function with signature
(abiElement: any, index: number, abi: any, fullyQualifiedName: string) => boolean used to filter elements from each exported ABI
() => true
Note that the configuration formatted as either a single
Object, or an
Array of objects. An
Array may be used to specify multiple outputs.
abiExporter: {
path: './data/abi',
runOnCompile: true,
clear: true,
flat: true,
only: [':ERC20$'],
spacing: 2,
pretty: true,
}
// or
abiExporter: [
{
path: './abi/pretty',
pretty: true,
},
{
path: './abi/ugly',
pretty: false,
},
]
The included Hardhat tasks may be run manually:
yarn run hardhat export-abi
yarn run hardhat clear-abi
By default, the hardhat
compile task is run before exporting ABIs. This behavior can be disabled with the
--no-compile flag:
yarn run hardhat export-abi --no-compile
The
path directory will be created if it does not exist.
The
clear option is set to
false by default because it represents a destructive action, but should be set to
true in most cases.
ABIs files are saved in the format
[CONTRACT_NAME].json.