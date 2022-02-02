Hardhat ABI Exporter

Export Ethereum smart contract ABIs on compilation via Hardhat.

Versions of this plugin prior to 2.0.0 were released as buidler-abi-exporter .

Installation

yarn add --dev hardhat-abi-exporter

Usage

Load plugin in Hardhat config:

require ( 'hardhat-abi-exporter' );

Add configuration under the abiExporter key:

option description default path path to ABI export directory (relative to Hardhat root) './abi' runOnCompile whether to automatically export ABIs during compilation false clear whether to delete old ABI files in path on compilation false flat whether to flatten output directory (may cause name collisions) false only Array of String matchers used to select included contracts, defaults to all contracts if length is 0 [] except Array of String matchers used to exclude contracts [] spacing number of spaces per indentation level of formatted output 2 pretty whether to use interface-style formatting of output for better readability false filter Function with signature (abiElement: any, index: number, abi: any, fullyQualifiedName: string) => boolean used to filter elements from each exported ABI () => true

Note that the configuration formatted as either a single Object , or an Array of objects. An Array may be used to specify multiple outputs.

abiExporter: { path : './data/abi' , runOnCompile : true , clear : true , flat : true , only : [ ':ERC20$' ], spacing : 2 , pretty : true , } abiExporter : [ { path : './abi/pretty' , pretty : true , }, { path : './abi/ugly' , pretty : false , }, ]

The included Hardhat tasks may be run manually:

yarn run hardhat export -abi yarn run hardhat clear-abi

By default, the hardhat compile task is run before exporting ABIs. This behavior can be disabled with the --no-compile flag:

yarn run hardhat export -abi --no-compile

The path directory will be created if it does not exist.

The clear option is set to false by default because it represents a destructive action, but should be set to true in most cases.