hardhat

by nomiclabs
2.8.0 (see all)

Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

80.6K

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3d ago

Contributors

161

Package

Dependencies

47

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract, Node.js Ethereum API

Average Rating

4.5/52
DeadjimPoland9 Ratings0 Reviews
Samouk :+1: 💡 ♨︎_♨︎ https://deadj.im 🏎️ ◉_◉
3 months ago
Abraham YusufPasirandu, Curug Tangerang28 Ratings0 Reviews
CO-Founder @Santri-Salafi-Academy Writer and Blockchain Enthusiast at @Blockchains-Studio
5 months ago

eid
ethereum-input-data-decoderEthereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
368
3K
5.0/ 5
1
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscanHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
3K
31K
@eth-optimism/contractsThe Optimism monorepo
871
8K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
3K
8K
@nomiclabs/buidlerHardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
3K
2K
