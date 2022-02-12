Categories
hardhat
●
by nomiclabs
●
2.8.0
●
Claim This Page
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
●
Popularity
Downloads/wk
80.6K
80.6K
GitHub Stars
2.6K
2.6K
Maintenance
Last Commit
3d
ago
Contributors
161
161
Package
Dependencies
47
47
License
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
No
?
Categories
Node.js Ethereum Smart Contract
,
Node.js Ethereum API
Reviews
Average Rating
4.5/5
4.5
/5
2
Deadjim
●
Poland
●
9 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Samouk :+1: 💡 ♨︎_♨︎ https://deadj.im 🏎️ ◉_◉
3 months ago
Abraham Yusuf
●
Pasirandu, Curug Tangerang
●
28 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
CO-Founder @Santri-Salafi-Academy Writer and Blockchain Enthusiast at @Blockchains-Studio
5 months ago
Alternatives
eid
ethereum-input-data-decoder
Ethereum smart contract transaction input data decoder
GitHub Stars
368
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@nomiclabs/hardhat-etherscan
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
31K
@eth-optimism/contracts
The Optimism monorepo
GitHub Stars
871
Weekly Downloads
8K
@nomiclabs/hardhat-truffle5
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
8K
@nomiclabs/buidler
Hardhat is a development environment to compile, deploy, test, and debug your Ethereum software. Get Solidity stack traces & console.log.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 47 Alternatives
