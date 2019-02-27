Type friendly facade for better reducer.

npm install hard-reducer --save yarn add hard-reducer

Concepts

Type safe interface

Avoid redundant type string definitions

string definitions Keep reducer interface (State, Action) => State to use with redux.combineReducers()

to use with Handle Flux Standard Action <Payload>{ type: string, payload: Payload }

Check this code to know detail.

Flow playground

Examples

This code is runnable in both flowtype and typescript

import { buildActionCreator, createReducer, type ActionCreator } from "hard-reducer" ; const { createAction } = buildActionCreator({ prefix : "counter/" }); const inc: ActionCreator<number> = createAction( "inc" ); const dec = createAction( "dec" , (val: number) => val); inc( 1 ); type State = { value : number }; const initialState: State = { value : 0 }; const reducer = createReducer(initialState) .case(inc, (state, payload) => { return { value : state.value + payload }; }) .case(dec, (state, payload) => { const p: string = payload; return { value : state.value - payload }; }) .case( "other/noop" , (state, payload) => { return state; }) .else( ( state, action ) => { console .log( "default fallback" ); return state; }); const ret0 = reducer(initialState, inc( 3 )); const ret1 = reducer(ret1, dec( 1 ));

See detail in index.js.flow or index.d.ts

Handle async action: createAsyncAction

createAsyncAction(...) returns { resolved, rejected, started } and callable method.

(You need to add redux-thunk in store's middlewares)

import { createReducer, buildActionCreator } from "hard-reducer" ; const { createAsyncAction } = buildActionCreator(); const incAsync = createAsyncAction( "inc-async" , async (val: number) => { if (val % 2 === 1 ) { throw new Error ( "error" ); } return { p : 1 }; }); type Status = "ready" | "started" | "resolved" | "rejected" ; type State = { status : Status, payload : ?{ p : number } }; const reducer = createReducer({ status : "ready" , payload : null }) .case(incAsync.started, state => { return { state : "started" }; }) .case(incAsync.resolved, (state, payload) => { return { state : "resolve" , payload }; }) .case(incAsync.rejected, (state, error) => { return { state : "ready" , payload : null }; }); import reduxThunk from "redux-thunk" ; import { applyMiddleware, createStore } from "redux" ; const store = createStore(reducer, undefined , applyMiddleware(reduxThunk)); store.subscribe( ( ...args ) => { console .log( "store" , store.getState()); }); store.dispatch(incAsync( 1 ));

Handle thunk action: createThunkAction

createThunkAction(...) returns { resolved, rejected, started } and callable method.

(You need to add redux-thunk in store's middlewares)

import { createReducer, buildActionCreator } from "hard-reducer" ; const { createThunkAction, createAction } = buildActionCreator(); const inc = createAction( "inc" , (val: number) => val); const thunked = createThunkAction( "thunked" , async (input, dispatch, getState) => { dispatch(inc(input.value)); return { ret : true }; } ); createReducer({ status : "ready" , payload : null }) .case(thunked.started, state => { return { state : "started" , payload : null }; }) .case(thunked.resolved, (state, payload) => { return { state : "resolve" , payload }; }) .case(thunked.rejected, (state, error) => { return { state : "ready" , payload : null }; }); store.dispatch(thunked({ value : 1 }));

Related projects

ChangeLog

See ChangeLog.md

LICENSE

MIT