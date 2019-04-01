openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

har-remix

by TracerBench
6.1.1 (see all)

Easily serve a HAR archive with loose matching and alterations.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

55

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

!! Moved !!

HAR-Remix is now contained within the TracerBench mono-repo available here: https://github.com/TracerBench/tracerbench/tree/master/packages/har-remix

HAR-Remix

HAR-Remix allows the offline serving of HTTP Archive (HAR) files.

Many browsers (Chrome, Firefox) provide archive files that contain everything needed to load a page offline without accessing external resources. This is necessary for obtaining a high p-value (confidence) in the delta between code in master and code you‘re seeking to introduce into the codebase. Depending upon assets or external resources like images, tracking, advertisements, stylesheets, script files, icons, etc. is unpredictable and muddies the result of the site’s performance. What we want to see is how the site, having to download no content, can consistently be loaded and its load's performance evaluated and logged for further representation.

Through the use of the HAR Remix tool, we can serve HAR files as offline pages and evaluate them.

Basic Implementation

Easily serve HAR archive with loose matching and alterations.

You can save a HAR archive with content from the Network tab of Chrome by right clicking the recorded responses.

import HARRemix from "har-remix";
import * as url from "url";

let harRemix = new HARRemix({
  keyForArchiveEntry(entry) {
    let { request, response } = entry;
    let { status } = response;
    if (status >= 200 && status < 300 && request.method !== "OPTIONS") {
      return request.method + url.parse(request.url).path;
    }
  },

  keyForServerRequest(req) {
    return req.method + req.url;
  },

  textFor(entry, key, text) {
    if (key === "GET/") {
      return text.replace(/my-cdn.com/, "localhost:6789");
    }
    return text;
  }
});

harRemix.loadArchive("my-site.com.har");

harRemix.createServer().listen(6789);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial