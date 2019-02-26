openbase logo
har

har

by Ahmad Nassri
1.0.0 (see all)

HTTP Archive (HAR) Dynamic Object

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

HAR version License

HTTP Archive (HAR) Dynamic Object, auto generates values & utility methods for easy manipulation and lookup

Build Status Downloads Code Climate Coverage Status Dependencies

Features

  • Import/export HAR objects
  • Accepts Date Objects for all date time fields, automatically converts to ISO format
  • Generates default values for common properties (Dates, IDs, etc...)
  • Automatically calculates headersSize

TODO

  • Automatically parse request url to create queryString objects and set Host header
  • Automatically update request url when queryString is modified

Install

npm install --save har

API

var HAR = require('har')

HAR.Log(data)

  • data: Object (a log object)
new HAR.Log({
  version: 1.2,
  creator: creator,
  browser: browser,
  comment: 'foo',
})

HAR.Log.addPage(page)

  • page: Object (a page object)
var page = new HAR.Page({
  id: 'foo',
  title: 'hello world',
  startedDateTime: new Date()
})

new HAR.Log().addPage(page)

HAR.Log.addEntry(entry)

  • entry: Object (an entry object)
var entry = new HAR.Entry({
  startedDateTime: new Date(),
  request: request,
  response: response
})

new HAR.Log().addEntry(entry)

HAR.CacheEntry(data)

new HAR.CacheEntry({
  eTag: 'foo',
  hitCount: 10,
  expires: new Date(),
  lastAccess: new Date(),
  comment: 'foo'
})

HAR.Content(data)

new Content({
  compression: 20,
  mimeType: 'multipart/form-content',
  text: 'foo=bar',
  encoding: 'base64',
  comment: 'hello world'
})

HAR.Cookie(data)

  • data: Object (a cookie object)
new HAR.Cookie({
  name: 'foo',
  value: 'bar',
  path: '/',
  domain: 'www.ahmadnassri.com',
  expires: date,
  httpOnly: true,
  secure: true,
  comment: 'foo'
})

HAR.Creator(data)

new HAR.Creator({
  name: 'Node HAR',
  version: '1.0'
})

HAR.Browser(data)

new HAR.Browser({
  name: 'My Browser',
  version: '5.0'
})

HAR.Entry(data)

  • data: Object (an entry object)
new HAR.Entry({
  startedDateTime: new Date(),
  request: request,
  response: response
})

HAR.Header(data)

  • data: Object (a header object)
new HAR.Header({
  name: 'foo',
  value 'bar',
  comment: 'foo'
})

HAR.Page(data)

  • data: Object (a page object)
new HAR.Page({
  id: 'foo',
  title: 'hello world',
  startedDateTime: new Date(),
  pageTimings: {
    onLoad: 0,
    onContentLoad: 0
  },
  comment: 'foo'
})

HAR.Param(data)

new HAR.Param({
  comment: 'hello',
  contentType: 'text/plain',
  fileName: 'foo.bar',
  name: 'foo',
  value: 'bar'
})

HAR.PostData(data)

new HAR.PostData({
  comment: 'hello world',
  mimeType: 'multipart/form-data',
  text: 'foo=bar'
})

HAR.PostData.addParam(param)

new HAR.PostData().addParam(param)

HAR.Query(data)

  • data: Object (a query object)
new HAR.Header({
  name: 'foo',
  value 'bar',
  comment: 'foo'
})

HAR.Request(data)

Automatically Calculated Values:

  • headersSize
  • bodySize
var request = new HAR.Request({
  url: 'https://ahmadnassri.github.io/har-resources/',
  headers: [
    new Header('foo', 'bar')
  ],
  postData: new PostData({
    mimeType: 'text/plain',
    text: 'foo'
  })
})

// request.headersSize === 44
// request.bodySize === 3

HAR.Request.addCookie(cookie)

  • cookie: Object (a cookie object)
new HAR.Request().addCookie(cookie)

HAR.Request.addHeader(header)

  • header: Object (a header object)
new HAR.Request().addHeader(header)

HAR.Request.addQuery(query)

new HAR.Request().addQuery(query)

HAR.Response(data)

Automatically Calculated Values:

  • headersSize
  • bodySize
  • content.size
var response = new HAR.Response({
  status: 200,
  statusText: 'OK'
  headers: [
    new Header('foo', 'bar')
  ],
  content: new PostData({
    text: 'foo'
  })
})

// response.headersSize === 12
// response.bodySize === 3
// response.content.size === 3

HAR.Response.addCookie(cookie)

  • cookie: Object (a cookie object)
new HAR.Response().addCookie(cookie)

HAR.Response.addHeader(header)

  • header: Object (a header object)
new HAR.Response().addHeader(header)

Support

Donations are welcome to help support the continuous development of this project.

Gratipay PayPal Flattr Bitcoin

License

MIT © Ahmad Nassri

