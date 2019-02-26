HAR

HTTP Archive (HAR) Dynamic Object, auto generates values & utility methods for easy manipulation and lookup

Features

Import/export HAR objects

Accepts Date Objects for all date time fields, automatically converts to ISO format

Objects for all date time fields, automatically converts to ISO format Generates default values for common properties (Dates, IDs, etc...)

Automatically calculates headersSize

TODO

Automatically parse request url to create queryString objects and set Host header

Automatically parse request to create objects and set header Automatically update request url when queryString is modified

Install

npm install --save har

API

var HAR = require ( 'har' )

data: Object (a log object)

new HAR.Log({ version : 1.2 , creator : creator, browser : browser, comment : 'foo' , })

page: Object (a page object)

var page = new HAR.Page({ id : 'foo' , title : 'hello world' , startedDateTime : new Date () }) new HAR.Log().addPage(page)

entry: Object (an entry object)

var entry = new HAR.Entry({ startedDateTime : new Date (), request : request, response : response }) new HAR.Log().addEntry(entry)

new HAR.CacheEntry({ eTag : 'foo' , hitCount : 10 , expires : new Date (), lastAccess : new Date (), comment : 'foo' })

data: Object (a content object)

new Content({ compression : 20 , mimeType : 'multipart/form-content' , text : 'foo=bar' , encoding : 'base64' , comment : 'hello world' })

data: Object (a cookie object)

new HAR.Cookie({ name : 'foo' , value : 'bar' , path : '/' , domain : 'www.ahmadnassri.com' , expires : date, httpOnly : true , secure : true , comment : 'foo' })

data: Object (a creator object)

new HAR.Creator({ name : 'Node HAR' , version : '1.0' })

data: Object (a browser object)

new HAR.Browser({ name : 'My Browser' , version : '5.0' })

data: Object (an entry object)

new HAR.Entry({ startedDateTime : new Date (), request : request, response : response })

data: Object (a header object)

new HAR.Header({ name : 'foo' , value 'bar' , comment : 'foo' })

data: Object (a page object)

new HAR.Page({ id : 'foo' , title : 'hello world' , startedDateTime : new Date (), pageTimings : { onLoad : 0 , onContentLoad : 0 }, comment : 'foo' })

data: Object (a postData Param object)

new HAR.Param({ comment : 'hello' , contentType : 'text/plain' , fileName : 'foo.bar' , name : 'foo' , value : 'bar' })

data: Object (a postData object)

new HAR.PostData({ comment : 'hello world' , mimeType : 'multipart/form-data' , text : 'foo=bar' })

param: Object (a postData object)

new HAR.PostData().addParam(param)

data: Object (a query object)

new HAR.Header({ name : 'foo' , value 'bar' , comment : 'foo' })

data: Object (a request object)

Automatically Calculated Values:

headersSize

bodySize

var request = new HAR.Request({ url : 'https://ahmadnassri.github.io/har-resources/' , headers : [ new Header( 'foo' , 'bar' ) ], postData : new PostData({ mimeType : 'text/plain' , text : 'foo' }) })

cookie: Object (a cookie object)

new HAR.Request().addCookie(cookie)

header: Object (a header object)

new HAR.Request().addHeader(header)

query: Object (a queryString object)

new HAR.Request().addQuery(query)

data: Object (a response object)

Automatically Calculated Values:

headersSize

bodySize

content.size

var response = new HAR.Response({ status : 200 , statusText : 'OK' headers : [ new Header( 'foo' , 'bar' ) ], content : new PostData({ text : 'foo' }) })

cookie: Object (a cookie object)

new HAR.Response().addCookie(cookie)

header: Object (a header object)

new HAR.Response().addHeader(header)

Support

Donations are welcome to help support the continuous development of this project.

License

MIT © Ahmad Nassri