Here be deamons, this module is still under heavy development not all parsers are hooked up on the API's yet. Feel free to contribute and build the best HAProxy orchestration module out there.

haproxy

HAProxy is an amazing proxy, it has support for many different algorithms for load balancing, it can handle HTTP, TCP, WebSocket connects, does SSL termination and much much more. But managing these proxies can be a bit of a pain. That's where haproxy comes in, it provides a access to the stat socket of HAProxy which allows you to enable, disable servers and front-ends, read out stats and much more. In addition to that it's also capable of hot reloading configuration changes and starting, stopping your HAProxy, even when it's running as a daemon.

Installation

The package is released in npm , the Node.js package registry. To add it as a dependency to any project, do:

npm install haproxy --save

Testing

Tests can be executed after installation by running npm test . For test to run properly Haproxy 1.5.12 or greater is required. See commands below:

sudo apt-get install -qq build-essential libssl-dev libev-dev wget http://www.haproxy.org/download/1.5/src/haproxy-1.5.12.tar.gz tar xzvf haproxy-1.5.12.tar.gz cd haproxy-1.5.12 sudo make TARGET=generic USE_OPENSSL=1 sudo make install haproxy -v git clone git@github.com:observing/haproxy.git cd haproxy npm install npm test

For Linux run: make TARGET=linux26 USE_OPENSSL=1

For Solaris/Smart OS: make TARGET=solaris USE_OPENSSL=1

For OSX: make TARGET=generic USE_OPENSSL=1

In order to make your HAProxy installation work with this module you need to expose the stats socket interface of HAProxy. If you don't have this specified in your configuration please add the following to the global section of your configuration.

global stats socket /tmp/haproxy.sock level admin

Reload you configuration to make this change active and you should be ready to rock.

API

; var HAProxy = require ( 'haproxy' ); var haproxy = new HAProxy( '/optional/socket/path.sock' , { });

An alternate interface is:

var haproxy = new HAProxy({ socket : 'path' });

I personally prefer the first interface as a correct socket path is required for a functioning module. The options are not required, but the following options are supported:

pid : The process id

: The process id pidFile : The location of the pid file

: The location of the pid file config : The location of the configuration file

: The location of the configuration file discover : Tries to find your HAProxy instance if you don't know the pid

: Tries to find your HAProxy instance if you don't know the pid socket : The location of the unix socket

: The location of the unix socket [optional] which : The location of the HAProxy

: The location of the HAProxy [optional] prefix : Prefixes the HAProxy commands. Useful for sudo

There's a lot of freedom in this module, callbacks are always optional so you can do fire and forget management as well as how you add the callbacks.

haproxy.method( 'value' , function ( ) { .. }); haproxy.method( 'value' ).call( function ( ) { .. });

It also supports a chaining API:

haproxy.method().and.method2( 'value' ).and.method3( 'value' , function ( ) { });

The following methods are available:

Start a new HAProxy instance with the given configuration. It will verify the configuration before it attempts to start HAProxy. The process will automatically be daemonized and the pidFile will be stored in the supplied pidFile location or default to /var/run/haproxy.pid .

Please note that it does not check if there are any HAProxy processes running.

haproxy.start( function ( err ) { .. yay it 's started .. });

Stops the currently running HAProxy process, even if it's not started using HAProxy.start it will find the process using the supplied pidFile argument or scans the process list for a running process.

When the all boolean is supplied it will kill all running HAProxy processes instead of the first one it found.

haproxy.stop( function ( err ) { .. the proxy is stopped .. });

This executes a softstop on all running HAProxy installations. So instead of termining all active connections it will wait for them to finish and then, kill the process.

haproxy.softstop( function ( err ) { .. wheee .. });

Hot reload the configuration without any downtime. If the hard boolean is given it will terminate the process forcefully and kill all active connections.

Before it reloads it will again, verify the configuration so we don't create any broken mess.

haproxy.reload( function ( err ) { .. the proxy has reloaded .. });

Verify the given configuration to see if it's all in working order.

HAProxy.verify( function ( err, working ) { .. failed to do things .. if (working) .. yay configuration is working .. });

Scans the system for running HAProxy instances. It's mostly used internally but it might be useful for you as well.

HAProxy.running( function ( err, running ) { if (running) .. yup, process running .. });

Clear the max values of the statistic counts in the proxy for each front-end and backend. When the all boolean is supplied it will clean all the stats. This has the same effect as restarting.

haproxy.clear( function ( err ) { })

Mark the given server a down for maintenance, in this mode no checks will be preformed on the server until it leaves maintenance.

haproxy.disable( 'realtime' , 'server1' , function ( err ) { });

If the server was previously marked as down for maintenance, it will mark the server as up again and all checks will be re-enabled.

haproxy.enable( 'realtime' , 'server1' , function ( err ) { });

Mark the frontend as temporarily stopped. This corresponds to the mode which is used during a softrestart. The frontend releases the port it was bound on but it can be enabled again when needed.

haproxy.pause( 'frontend' , function ( err ) { });

Resume the front-end that you previously paused.

haproxy.resume( 'frontend' , function ( err ) { });

Show the server errors or the errors for the given session id. The session id is optional.

haproxy.errors( function ( err, errors ) { console .log(errors); });

Get the assigned weight for the server from the given backend.

haproxy.weight( 'backend' , 'server1' , function ( err, weight ) { console .log(weight); });

If the weight argument is set, it will automatically set the weight for this server:

haproxy.weight( 'backend' , 'server1' , 10 , function ( err ) { });

Please note that the weight should be between 0 and 255

Update the maxconnection setting for the frontend.

haproxy.maconn( 'public' , 809809 , function ( err ) { });

If no frontend is supplied it will apply this configuration globally

haproxy.maconn( 809809 , function ( err ) { });

Change the process-wide rate limit. Setting this value to 0 will disable the rate-limitter.

haproxy.connections( 4242 , function ( err ) { });

Change the maximum input compression rate.

haproxy.compression( 3 , function ( err ) { });

Retrieve some information about the HAProxy

haproxy.info( function ( err, info ) { });

Dump all know session if no session id is provided.

haproxy.session( function ( err, sess ) { });

Dump all statistics, if you want everything, supply -1 for all values.

haproxy.stat( '-1' , '-1' , '-1' , function ( err, stats ) { });

License

MIT:

Copyright (c) 2013 Observe.it (http://observe.it) opensource@observe.it

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.