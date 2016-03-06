I can only recommend you to checkout this brand new static website generator which is far more flexible than this one.
➡ https://github.com/MoOx/statinamic
A fantastic preconfigured static website generator
HappyPlan is a static website generator based on a bundle of amazing tools. It's just all about fun.
Notice: you can change/override/add stuff very easily, thanks to grunt. More about that in the documentation
Oh, by the way, why "happy plan" ? Here is not the answer.
Visit the documentation for all the things.
According you already have Node & NPM installed you can run this commands:
$ npm install -g grunt-cli happyplan-cli bower
Learn more about requirements.
$ npm init
$ npm install happyplan --save-dev
$ happyplan
When you want to fix a bug or add a feature, just be sure to get all testing requirements installed, & run tests before making your Pull Request.
You can run in one command the build process & the tests.
$ npm install
$ npm test
In case you don't know it yet,
npm {cmd} just run the command
{cmd} specified in the
package.json
script section. In our case, it run
grunt test. And to be precise, the
test task run the
nodeunit one.
Features are tested using a simple build & a diff.
Checkout test/features/* to find existing tested features.
By default all features are tested, but you can run just some of them using the
features option.
$ grunt test -features=feature1,feature2