UNMAINTAINED

I can only recommend you to checkout this brand new static website generator which is far more flexible than this one.

➡ https://github.com/MoOx/statinamic

A fantastic preconfigured static website generator

HappyPlan is a static website generator based on a bundle of amazing tools. It's just all about fun.

What in it ?

A task-based command line build tool: Grunt.js & all pre-defined tasks you'll need (scripts, styles & images automatic minification & compression).

A static website generator from html or markdown: assemble.

An amazing CSS pre-processor, Sass (via libsass).

Autoprefixer to automatically add CSS vendor prefix to your CSS, using to caniuse.com database.

A quick way to provide scalable icons as font thanks an awesome Grunt task grunt-webfont.

A Livereload server provided by the grunt-contrib-watch task to make development as fast as hell.

Support the Bower package manager to handle web components.

Notice: you can change/override/add stuff very easily, thanks to grunt. More about that in the documentation

Oh, by the way, why "happy plan" ? Here is not the answer.

Documentation

Visit the documentation for all the things.

Requirements

According you already have Node & NPM installed you can run this commands:

npm install -g grunt-cli happyplan-cli bower

Learn more about requirements.

Create a project using happyplan

npm init npm install happyplan --save-dev happyplan

Contributing

When you want to fix a bug or add a feature, just be sure to get all testing requirements installed, & run tests before making your Pull Request.

You can run in one command the build process & the tests.

npm install npm test

In case you don't know it yet, npm {cmd} just run the command {cmd} specified in the package.json script section. In our case, it run grunt test . And to be precise, the test task run the nodeunit one.

Tests some features

Features are tested using a simple build & a diff. Checkout test/features/* to find existing tested features. By default all features are tested, but you can run just some of them using the features option.

grunt test -features=feature1,feature2

Credits