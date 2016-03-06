openbase logo
happyplan

by happyplan
0.4.1 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED. I can only recommend you to checkout this brand new static website generator https://phenomic.io

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

80

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

25

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

UNMAINTAINED

I can only recommend you to checkout this brand new static website generator which is far more flexible than this one.

https://github.com/MoOx/statinamic

HappyPlan!

NPM version Build Status

A fantastic preconfigured static website generator

HappyPlan is a static website generator based on a bundle of amazing tools. It's just all about fun.

What in it ?

  • A task-based command line build tool: Grunt.js & all pre-defined tasks you'll need (scripts, styles & images automatic minification & compression).
  • A static website generator from html or markdown: assemble.
  • An amazing CSS pre-processor, Sass (via libsass).
  • Autoprefixer to automatically add CSS vendor prefix to your CSS, using to caniuse.com database.
  • A quick way to provide scalable icons as font thanks an awesome Grunt task grunt-webfont.
  • A Livereload server provided by the grunt-contrib-watch task to make development as fast as hell.
  • Support the Bower package manager to handle web components.

Notice: you can change/override/add stuff very easily, thanks to grunt. More about that in the documentation

Oh, by the way, why "happy plan" ? Here is not the answer.

Documentation

Visit the documentation for all the things.

TL;DR

Requirements

According you already have Node & NPM installed you can run this commands:

$ npm install -g grunt-cli happyplan-cli bower

Learn more about requirements.

Create a project using happyplan

$ npm init
$ npm install happyplan --save-dev
$ happyplan

Contributing

When you want to fix a bug or add a feature, just be sure to get all testing requirements installed, & run tests before making your Pull Request.

You can run in one command the build process & the tests.

$ npm install
$ npm test

In case you don't know it yet, npm {cmd} just run the command {cmd} specified in the package.json script section. In our case, it run grunt test. And to be precise, the test task run the nodeunit one.

Tests some features

Features are tested using a simple build & a diff. Checkout test/features/* to find existing tested features. By default all features are tested, but you can run just some of them using the features option.

$ grunt test -features=feature1,feature2

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

Credits

