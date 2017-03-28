openbase logo
happn-bitcore-ecies

by bitpay
2.0.0 (see all)

A module for bitcore that implements the Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme (ECIES).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

99

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

bitcore ecies # ECIES for bitcore

NPM Package Build Status Coverage Status

A module for bitcore that implements the Elliptic Curve Integrated Encryption Scheme (ECIES). Uses ECIES symmetric key negotiation from public keys to encrypt arbitrarily long data streams.

See the main bitcore repo or the bitcore guide on ECIES for more information.

Credit to @ryanxcharles for the original implementation.

Getting started

ECIES will allow to securely encrypt and decrypt messages using ECDSA key pairs (bitcoin cryptography).

var alice = ECIES()
  .privateKey(aliceKey)
  .publicKey(bobKey.publicKey);

var message = 'some secret message';
var encrypted = alice.encrypt(message);

// encrypted will contain an encrypted buffer only Bob can decrypt

var bob = ECIES()
  .privateKey(bobKey)
  .publicKey(aliceKey.publicKey);
var decrypted = bob
  .decrypt(encrypted)
  .toString();
// decrypted will be 'some secret message'

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md on the main bitcore repo for information about how to contribute.

License

Code released under the MIT license.

Copyright 2013-2015 BitPay, Inc. Bitcore is a trademark maintained by BitPay, Inc.

