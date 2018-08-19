happen wraps the createEvent DOM API to make real event mocking in-browser palatable.

Installation

wget https://raw.github.com/tmcw/happen/master/happen.js

component install tmcw/happen

With Browserify

npm install happen var happen = require ( 'happen' );

bower install tmcw/happen

Native API

happen.once(element, options) fires an event once. The element must be a DOM element. options must have a type for event type, then can have options:

Keyboard Events

keyCode

charCode

shiftKey

metaKey

ctrlKey

altKey

Mouse Events

detail

screenX

screenY

clientX

clientY

ctrlKey

altKey

shiftKey

metaKey

button

Touch Events

touchstart

touchmove

touchend

var element = document .getElementById( 'map' ); happen.click(element); happen.dblclick(element); happen.dblclick(element, { shift : true }); happen.once(element, { type : 'mousewheel' , detail : -100 }); happen.once( element, { type : 'mousewheel' , detail : -100 }); happen.once(element, { type : 'touchstart' , touches : [{ pageX : 800 , pageY : 800 }, { pageX : 400 , pageY : 400 }] });

jQuery Plugin

$( '.foo' ).happen( 'click' ); $( '.foo' ).happen({ type : 'keyup' , keyCode : 50 }); $( '.foo, .bar' ).happen( 'dblclick' );

Shortcuts:

happen.click

happen.dblclick

happen.mousedown

happen.mouseup

happen.mousemove

happen.keydown

happen.keyup

happen.keypress

Use it with a testing framework, like Jasmine or Mocha.

(IE tests failing due to Chai)

See Also