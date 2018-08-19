happen wraps the
createEvent DOM API to make real
event mocking in-browser palatable.
wget https://raw.github.com/tmcw/happen/master/happen.js
component install tmcw/happen
npm install happen
var happen = require('happen');
bower install tmcw/happen
happen.once(element, options) fires an event once. The
element must
be a DOM element.
options must have a
type for event type, then can
have options:
var element = document.getElementById('map');
// click shortcut
happen.click(element);
// dblclick shortcut
happen.dblclick(element);
// custom options
happen.dblclick(element, { shift: true });
// any other event type under MouseEvents
happen.once(element, {
type: 'mousewheel',
detail: -100
});
// The once api takes
happen.once(
// element
element, {
// event type (e.type)
type: 'mousewheel',
// any other options
detail: -100
});
// touch events
happen.once(element, {
type : 'touchstart',
touches : [{
pageX : 800,
pageY : 800
},
{
pageX : 400,
pageY : 400
}]
});
// Shortcut - 'click' is shorthand for { type: 'click' }
$('.foo').happen('click');
// Longhand - specify any sort of properties
$('.foo').happen({ type: 'keyup', keyCode: 50 });
// Works on any jQuery selection
$('.foo, .bar').happen('dblclick');
Shortcuts:
happen.click
happen.dblclick
happen.mousedown
happen.mouseup
happen.mousemove
happen.keydown
happen.keyup
happen.keypress
Use it with a testing framework, like Jasmine or Mocha.
(IE tests failing due to Chai)