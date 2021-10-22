Simple, self-hosted module based on Socket.IO and Chart.js to report realtime server metrics for hapi.js servers.
Install package
npm install hapijs-status-monitor --save
Register plugin
await server.register({ plugin: require('hapijs-status-monitor') });
Run server and go to
/status
cd examples/
npm i
npm start
http://localhost:8000/status
Monitor can be configured by passing options object into server register method
await server.register({
plugin: require('hapijs-status-monitor'),
options: {
title: 'My Status Monitor',
routeConfig: {
auth: false
}
}
});
Default options:
title: 'hapi.js Status',
path: '/status',
websocket: null, // The Socket.io instance to be used, if none provided a new one will be created!
spans: [{
interval: 1, // Every second
retention: 60 // Keep 60 datapoints in memory
}, {
interval: 5, // Every 5 seconds
retention: 60
}, {
interval: 15, // Every 15 seconds
retention: 60
}],
routeConfig: {} // Route options, see https://github.com/hapijs/hapi/blob/master/API.md#route-options
