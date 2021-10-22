Simple, self-hosted module based on Socket.IO and Chart.js to report realtime server metrics for hapi.js servers.

Inspired from express-status-monitor

Installation & setup

Install package

npm install hapijs-status-monitor --save

Register plugin

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapijs-status-monitor' ) });

Run server and go to /status

Run examples

Go to cd examples/ Run npm i Run server npm start Go to http://localhost:8000/status

Options

Monitor can be configured by passing options object into server register method

await server.register({ plugin : require ( 'hapijs-status-monitor' ), options : { title : 'My Status Monitor' , routeConfig : { auth : false } } });

Default options:

title: 'hapi.js Status' , path : '/status' , websocket : null , spans : [{ interval : 1 , retention : 60 }, { interval : 5 , retention : 60 }, { interval : 15 , retention : 60 }], routeConfig : {}

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

Copyright (c) 2016-present @ziyasal & @danielbayerlein. See LICENSE for details.