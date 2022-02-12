This is a OpenAPI (aka Swagger) plug-in for Hapi When installed it will self document the API interface in a project.

Compatibility

Installation

You can add the module to your Hapi using npm:

> npm install hapi-swagger --save

hapi-swagger no longer bundles joi to fix #648. Install hapi-swagger with peer dependencies using:

npx install-peerdeps hapi-swagger

If you want to view the documentation from your API you will also need to install the inert and vision plugs-ins which support templates and static content serving.

> npm install @hapi/inert --save > npm install @hapi/vision --save

Documentation

Quick start

In your Hapi apps main JavaScript file add the following code to created a Hapi server object. You will also add the routes for you API as describe on hapijs.com site.

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); const Inert = require ( '@hapi/inert' ); const Vision = require ( '@hapi/vision' ); const HapiSwagger = require ( 'hapi-swagger' ); const Pack = require ( './package' ); ( async ( ) => { const server = await new Hapi.Server({ host : 'localhost' , port : 3000 , }); const swaggerOptions = { info : { title : 'Test API Documentation' , version : Pack.version, }, }; await server.register([ Inert, Vision, { plugin : HapiSwagger, options : swaggerOptions } ]); try { await server.start(); console .log( 'Server running at:' , server.info.uri); } catch (err) { console .log(err); } server.route(Routes); })();

Tagging your API routes

As a project may be a mixture of web pages and API endpoints you need to tag the routes you wish Swagger to document. Simply add the tags: ['api'] property to the route object for any endpoint you want documenting.

You can even specify more tags and then later generate tag-specific documentation. If you specify tags: ['api', 'foo'] , you can later use /documentation?tags=foo to load the documentation on the HTML page (see next section).

{ method : 'GET' , path : '/todo/{id}/' , options : { handler : handlers.getToDo, description : 'Get todo' , notes : 'Returns a todo item by the id passed in the path' , tags : [ 'api' ], validate : { params : Joi.object({ id : Joi.number() .required() .description( 'the id for the todo item' ), }) } }, }

Once you have tagged your routes start the application. The plugin adds a page into your site with the route /documentation , so the the full URL for the above options would be http://localhost:3000/documentation .

Typescript

hapi-swagger exports its own typescript definition file that can be used when registering the plugin with Hapi. See example below:

Install Typescript Definition Files

npm i @types/hapi__hapi @types/hapi__inert @types/hapi__joi @types/hapi__vision @types/node hapi-swagger --save-dev

Register Plugin with Typescript

import * as Hapi from '@hapi/hapi' ; import * as HapiSwagger from 'hapi-swagger' ; const swaggerOptions: HapiSwagger.RegisterOptions = { info: { title: 'Test API Documentation' } }; const plugins: Array <Hapi.ServerRegisterPluginObject< any >> = [ { plugin: Inert }, { plugin: Vision }, { plugin: HapiSwagger, options: swaggerOptions } ]; await server.register(plugins);

Contributing

Read the contributing guidelines for details.

Thanks

I would like to thank all that have contributed to the project over the last couple of years. This is a hard project to maintain, getting Hapi to work with Swagger is like putting a round plug in a square hole. Without the help of others it would not be possible.