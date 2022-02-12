openbase logo
Readme

hapi-swagger

This is a OpenAPI (aka Swagger) plug-in for Hapi When installed it will self document the API interface in a project.

Maintainers Wanted GitHub Workflow Status npm downloads MIT license

Compatibility

VersionHapiJoiNodeRelease Notes
14.x>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi>=17.0.0 joi>=12#680
13.x>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi>=12#660
12.x>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi>=12#644
11.x>=18.4.0 @hapi/hapi>=16.0.0 @hapi/joi>=8#631
10.x>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi>=14.0.0 @hapi/joi>=8#587
9.x>=17 hapi<14.0.0>=8#487
7.x<17 hapi??????#325

Installation

You can add the module to your Hapi using npm:

> npm install hapi-swagger --save

hapi-swagger no longer bundles joi to fix #648. Install hapi-swagger with peer dependencies using:

npx install-peerdeps hapi-swagger

If you want to view the documentation from your API you will also need to install the inert and vision plugs-ins which support templates and static content serving.

> npm install @hapi/inert --save
> npm install @hapi/vision --save

Documentation

Quick start

In your Hapi apps main JavaScript file add the following code to created a Hapi server object. You will also add the routes for you API as describe on hapijs.com site.

const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Inert = require('@hapi/inert');
const Vision = require('@hapi/vision');
const HapiSwagger = require('hapi-swagger');
const Pack = require('./package');

(async () => {
    const server = await new Hapi.Server({
        host: 'localhost',
        port: 3000,
    });

    const swaggerOptions = {
        info: {
                title: 'Test API Documentation',
                version: Pack.version,
            },
        };

    await server.register([
        Inert,
        Vision,
        {
            plugin: HapiSwagger,
            options: swaggerOptions
        }
    ]);

    try {
        await server.start();
        console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
    } catch(err) {
        console.log(err);
    }

    server.route(Routes);
})();

Tagging your API routes

As a project may be a mixture of web pages and API endpoints you need to tag the routes you wish Swagger to document. Simply add the tags: ['api'] property to the route object for any endpoint you want documenting.

You can even specify more tags and then later generate tag-specific documentation. If you specify tags: ['api', 'foo'], you can later use /documentation?tags=foo to load the documentation on the HTML page (see next section).

{
    method: 'GET',
    path: '/todo/{id}/',
    options: {
        handler: handlers.getToDo,
        description: 'Get todo',
        notes: 'Returns a todo item by the id passed in the path',
        tags: ['api'], // ADD THIS TAG
        validate: {
            params: Joi.object({
                id : Joi.number()
                        .required()
                        .description('the id for the todo item'),
            })
        }
    },
}

Once you have tagged your routes start the application. The plugin adds a page into your site with the route /documentation, so the the full URL for the above options would be http://localhost:3000/documentation.

Typescript

hapi-swagger exports its own typescript definition file that can be used when registering the plugin with Hapi. See example below:

Install Typescript Definition Files

npm i @types/hapi__hapi @types/hapi__inert @types/hapi__joi @types/hapi__vision @types/node hapi-swagger --save-dev

Register Plugin with Typescript

import * as Hapi from '@hapi/hapi';
import * as HapiSwagger from 'hapi-swagger';

// code omitted for brevity

const swaggerOptions: HapiSwagger.RegisterOptions = {
    info: {
        title: 'Test API Documentation'
    }
};

const plugins: Array<Hapi.ServerRegisterPluginObject<any>> = [
    {
        plugin: Inert
    },
    {
        plugin: Vision
    },
    {
        plugin: HapiSwagger,
        options: swaggerOptions
    }
];

await server.register(plugins);

Contributing

Read the contributing guidelines for details.

Thanks

I would like to thank all that have contributed to the project over the last couple of years. This is a hard project to maintain, getting Hapi to work with Swagger is like putting a round plug in a square hole. Without the help of others it would not be possible.

