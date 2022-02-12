This is a OpenAPI (aka Swagger) plug-in for Hapi When installed it will self document the API interface in a project.
|Version
|Hapi
|Joi
|Node
|Release Notes
14.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 joi
>=12
|#680
13.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=12
|#660
12.x
>=19.0.0 @hapi/hapi
>=17.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=12
|#644
11.x
>=18.4.0 @hapi/hapi
>=16.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=8
|#631
10.x
>=18.3.1 @hapi/hapi
>=14.0.0 @hapi/joi
>=8
|#587
9.x
>=17 hapi
<14.0.0
>=8
|#487
7.x
<17 hapi
|???
|???
|#325
You can add the module to your Hapi using npm:
> npm install hapi-swagger --save
hapi-swagger no longer bundles
joi to fix #648. Install hapi-swagger with peer dependencies using:
npx install-peerdeps hapi-swagger
If you want to view the documentation from your API you will also need to install the
inert and
vision plugs-ins which support templates and static
content serving.
> npm install @hapi/inert --save
> npm install @hapi/vision --save
In your Hapi apps main JavaScript file add the following code to created a Hapi
server object. You will also add the routes for you API as describe on hapijs.com site.
const Hapi = require('@hapi/hapi');
const Inert = require('@hapi/inert');
const Vision = require('@hapi/vision');
const HapiSwagger = require('hapi-swagger');
const Pack = require('./package');
(async () => {
const server = await new Hapi.Server({
host: 'localhost',
port: 3000,
});
const swaggerOptions = {
info: {
title: 'Test API Documentation',
version: Pack.version,
},
};
await server.register([
Inert,
Vision,
{
plugin: HapiSwagger,
options: swaggerOptions
}
]);
try {
await server.start();
console.log('Server running at:', server.info.uri);
} catch(err) {
console.log(err);
}
server.route(Routes);
})();
As a project may be a mixture of web pages and API endpoints you need to tag the routes you wish Swagger to
document. Simply add the
tags: ['api'] property to the route object for any endpoint you want documenting.
You can even specify more tags and then later generate tag-specific documentation. If you specify
tags: ['api', 'foo'], you can later use
/documentation?tags=foo to load the documentation on the
HTML page (see next section).
{
method: 'GET',
path: '/todo/{id}/',
options: {
handler: handlers.getToDo,
description: 'Get todo',
notes: 'Returns a todo item by the id passed in the path',
tags: ['api'], // ADD THIS TAG
validate: {
params: Joi.object({
id : Joi.number()
.required()
.description('the id for the todo item'),
})
}
},
}
Once you have tagged your routes start the application. The plugin adds a page into your site with the route
/documentation,
so the the full URL for the above options would be
http://localhost:3000/documentation.
hapi-swagger exports its own typescript definition file that can be used when registering the plugin with Hapi. See example below:
npm i @types/hapi__hapi @types/hapi__inert @types/hapi__joi @types/hapi__vision @types/node hapi-swagger --save-dev
import * as Hapi from '@hapi/hapi';
import * as HapiSwagger from 'hapi-swagger';
// code omitted for brevity
const swaggerOptions: HapiSwagger.RegisterOptions = {
info: {
title: 'Test API Documentation'
}
};
const plugins: Array<Hapi.ServerRegisterPluginObject<any>> = [
{
plugin: Inert
},
{
plugin: Vision
},
{
plugin: HapiSwagger,
options: swaggerOptions
}
];
await server.register(plugins);
Read the contributing guidelines for details.
I would like to thank all that have contributed to the project over the last couple of years. This is a hard project to maintain, getting Hapi to work with Swagger is like putting a round plug in a square hole. Without the help of others it would not be possible.
It is an amazing plugin for hapi ,which helps to implement swagger UI with the hapi framework. Using swagger we can show docuemention for each and every API of our application. Best part with hapi-swagger is that we need to create different swagger.json file. It will generate automatically from the routes.
This is such a time saver package, I have been using this since last year. It has completely removed the manual API documentation, with the help of this package I could manage to create a API interactive environment for my front end team, though its a bit confusing for the first time user. I believe the documentation can be improved a little.