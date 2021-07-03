A hapi plugin for sending request round trip metrics to statsd, also exposing statsd client to the server.

Contributing

This module makes use of a Makefile for building/testing purposes. After obtaining a copy of the repo, run the following commands to make sure everything is in working condition before you start your work:

make install make test

Before committing a change to your fork/branch, run the following commands to make sure nothing is broken:

make test make test -cov

Don't forget to bump the version in the package.json using the semver spec as a guide for which part to bump. Submit a pull request when your work is complete.

Notes:

Please do your best to ensure the code coverage does not drop. If new unit tests are required to maintain the same level of coverage, please include those in your pull request.

Please follow the same coding/formatting practices that have been established in the module.

Installation

npm install hapi-statsd

Usage

To install this plugin on your Hapi server, do something similar to this:

var Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ); var server = new Hapi.Server(); var hapiStatsdConfig = {}; server.register({ register : require ( 'hapi-statsd' ), options : hapiStatsdConfig }, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'error' , 'Failed loading plugin: hapi-statsd' ); } });

Plugin Options

template

A template to use for the stat names to send to statsd. This can be any string that could include the following tokens that get replaced with their actual values:

{path} - the path that the request was routed to (e.g '/users/{id}' )

- the path that the request was routed to (e.g ) {method} - the HTTP verb used on the request (e.g. 'GET' )

- the HTTP verb used on the request (e.g. ) {statusCode} - the numerical status code of the response that the server sent back to the client (e.g. 200 )

Defaults to '{path}.{method}.{statusCode}'

statsdClient

An instance of a particular statsd client that you prefer to use for sending metrics to statsd. If this is used, then the statsdHost and prefix options are ignored. Defaults to null

host

The host athat an instance of statsd is running on. An instance of the statsd-client NPM module will be created and will be configured to use this host. Defaults to 'localhost'

port

The port that an instance of statsd is listening on. An instance of the statsd-client NPM module will be created and will be configured to use this port. Defaults to 8125

prefix

The prefix to add to every stat collected. Usually used for grouping a set of stats under one hierarchy in graphite. Defaults to 'hapi'

pathSeparator

A character or set of characters to replace the '/' (forward slash) characters in your URL path since forward slashes cannot be used in stat names. Defaults to '_'

defaultFilter

Defines whether increment and timer stats are turned on by default. Defaults to { enableCounter: true, enableTimer: true } .

filters

An array of custom filters. A successful match requires one of these fields to be defined and match the route:

id : The route id defined in the route's config

: The route id defined in the route's config path : The path defined in the route

: The path defined in the route method : The HTTP method of the request/route

: The HTTP method of the request/route status : The returned HTTP status code of the response

Parameters that are not included are considered wildcard and will match all values. Note that if none of these parameters are included in the filter, then you will get a match on ALL route-response combinations.

In addition to matching, the field can contain the following configuration options:

name: Defines a custom name for the stat to be reported

enableTimer: Enable/disable the timer stat from being reported

enableCounter: Enable/disable the count stat from being reported

Example configuration:

defaultFilter: { enableCounter : false , enableTimer : true , } filters : [ { path : '/' , enableCounter : true }, { path : '/test/{param}' , enableCounter : true }, { path : '/rename' , name : 'rename_stat' }, { id : 'match-my-id' , enableCounter : true , enableTimer : true }, { status : 407 , name : 'match_on_status' , enableCounter : true , enableTimer : true }, ]

Example

A Hapi route configured like this:

server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/test/{param}' , handler : function ( request, reply ) { reply( 'Success!' ); } });

would send an increment and timing stat to statsd with the following stat name (assuming all options are set to their defaults):

hapi.test_{param}. GET .200

As the statsd client is also exposed to the hapi server, you can use any of its methods, e.g.:

server.statsd.increment( 'systemname.subsystem.value' ); server.statsd.gauge( 'what.you.gauge' , 100 ); server.statsd.set( 'your.set' , 200 );

Version Compatibility

Currently compatible with: Hapi 20.x.x

0.1.x - Hapi 1.x.x

0.2.x - Hapi 3.x.x

0.3.x - Hapi 3.x.x

0.4.x - Hapi 4.x.x

1.0.x - Hapi 6.x.x

1.1.x - Hapi 7.x.x

1.2.x - Hapi 8.x.x

2.x.x - Hapi 9.x.x

3.x.x - Hapi 10.x.x (Node v4)

4.x.x - Hapi 11.x.x

5.x.x - Hapi 13.x.x

6.x.x - Hapi 16.x.x

7.x.x - Hapi 17.x.x (Node v8)

8.x.x - Hapi 18.x.x

9.x.x - Hapi 20.x.x (Node v12)

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Mac Angell

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.